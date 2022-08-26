On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Lilting Banshees performed their 14th annual orientation comedy show in Brendle Recital Hall. A satirical comedy group on campus, the Banshees opened their 2022-23 season with 10 live sketches focused on introducing new students to Wake Forest life. After welcoming the audience with a slideshow...

