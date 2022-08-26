ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs3duluth.com

New policy: No phones in Superior K-8 classrooms

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- When Superior kindergarten through 8th-grade students return to begin the school year Thursday, they will not be allowed to bring their cell phones or backpacks with them into the classroom. It’s a policy a group of teachers and principals worked on over the summer...
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Elderly residents, students receive outfits from Superior boutique

SUPERIOR — Boxes of summer styles from Posh Affair Boutique were transported April 19 to two assisted living facilities, Villa Marina and Encompass, and Superior High School. They will be distributed for free to residents and students who need them. “Our staff and residents are so pleased that Serenity...
SUPERIOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Education
Superior, WI
Society
Superior, WI
Government
City
Superior, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Superior, WI
Education
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Douglas County, Hayward, Duluth

Douglas County, WI- Drivers take note, The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning a day of aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations from the air. Friday, September 2, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will be patrolling US-2. The agency says it’s easier to observe violations from the air and then report to ground units who then initiate the traffic stop. Police say their goal with these enforcements is to encourage safety, not just give out citations.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Ely, Duluth, Wisconsin

Ely, MN- A historic theater is giving back to a local hockey program. September 9 through the 15th the Ely Historic State Theater will be showing the documentary “HOCKEYLAND”, it showcases hockey in the Iron Range. To show support for local hockey, the theater will be donating 50 cents from every ticket to Ely Blue Line hockey. Tickets are available online.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

MnDOT to hold Twin Ports Interchange construction update Monday

DULUTH, MN -- Community members have a chance to learn more Monday night as a major Twin Ports construction project enters its second year. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding a community meeting on the project, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. It’s being held at the Lincoln Park...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Identity#Gender Issues#High School#Personal Attacks#Mental Health#K12#Racism#Superior School Board#Cbs#Duluth#The School Board#The Education Board
beckersasc.com

Essentia Health opens 4-operating-room ASC

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health opened a new multispecialty ASC in that city. The 41,000-square-foot facility has four operating rooms and will provide orthopedic and eye surgeries, some neurological procedures and pediatric surgery, according to an Aug. 26 news release from the health system. It plans to add joint replacement surgeries.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shawn Zelazny enters Norgaard plea in drunken bus driving case

DULUTH, Minn. -- A Sturgeon Lake man accused of driving drunk while operating a bus full of Duluth high school student-athletes and coaching staff has entered a Norgaard plea.Shawn Zelazny's plea means he believes the facts of the case indicate his guilt, but he is unable to remember the circumstances of the crime.Zelazny was charged in January with two counts of second-degree driving while impaired, and a count of driving a commercial motor vehicle while impaired.Someone onboard a bus carrying the Denfeld High School boys' basketball team texted 911 Dec. 30, 2021, to say the driver was "acting erratic" and "saying things that weren't right." When troopers pulled the bus over, they said the driver -- Zelazny -- told them he "probably drank too much" before driving the team to and from a tournament in Hibbing.  A preliminary breath test put Zelazny's blood alcohol content at .218.Zelazny's sentencing is set for Oct. 24.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth church celebrating 100 years in the northland

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A local Lutheran church is celebrating a big milestone this year. This September will mark the 100th anniversary of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Duluth. According to church leaders, they are combining two anniversaries to celebrate, their initial meeting as a church in May...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend

(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Back to Bach: Duluth teen spreads love for classical music

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- A Duluth East senior is hoping her lifelong love of music inspires a new generation of musicians. Playing the violin has been second nature for Hannah Deng since she was five years old. “I’ve always been really passionate about spreading the love for music...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Opening Week for “Duluth’s Best Bread” Downtown Bakery

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s officially opening week for the second location of “Duluth’s Best Bread.”. The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth. Now, owners have opened a second shop downtown, on 120 E Superior Street. There are new additions to the menu, including; the Nutella Croissant...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Three Duluth Figure Skaters Win Gold

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.- The Duluth Figure Skating Club absolutely dominated the podium at states August 19-20, with three skaters bringing home the gold hardware. Duluth’s Harper Nelson earned gold in the state Pre-preliminary girls division. Isabella Bowman out of Esko placed gold in the Preliminary girls state championship and Superior’s Madeline Manion won with an almost perfect score of 90.50 taking gold in the intermediate women’s combined class.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy