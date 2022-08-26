Read full article on original website
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth Public Schools hosts new event at Bayfront to kick off school year.
DULUTH, MN -- Monday, Duluth Public Schools hosted its first-ever “Unity in our Community” event to kick off the school year. The event, hosted at Bayfront Park was meant to bring students in the community together ahead of the start of school. Students from all Duluth Public Schools...
boreal.org
Superior School Board upholds decision allowing gender identity to be taught to fifth graders
Amid an ongoing culture war nationwide, a northern Wisconsin school board has upheld a decision to teach gender identity to elementary students as educators and parents clash over lessons on one’s internal sense of gender. The Superior School Board voted 5 to 2 in a special meeting Thursday to...
cbs3duluth.com
New policy: No phones in Superior K-8 classrooms
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- When Superior kindergarten through 8th-grade students return to begin the school year Thursday, they will not be allowed to bring their cell phones or backpacks with them into the classroom. It’s a policy a group of teachers and principals worked on over the summer...
Daily Telegram
Elderly residents, students receive outfits from Superior boutique
SUPERIOR — Boxes of summer styles from Posh Affair Boutique were transported April 19 to two assisted living facilities, Villa Marina and Encompass, and Superior High School. They will be distributed for free to residents and students who need them. “Our staff and residents are so pleased that Serenity...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Douglas County, Hayward, Duluth
Douglas County, WI- Drivers take note, The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning a day of aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations from the air. Friday, September 2, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will be patrolling US-2. The agency says it’s easier to observe violations from the air and then report to ground units who then initiate the traffic stop. Police say their goal with these enforcements is to encourage safety, not just give out citations.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Ely, Duluth, Wisconsin
Ely, MN- A historic theater is giving back to a local hockey program. September 9 through the 15th the Ely Historic State Theater will be showing the documentary “HOCKEYLAND”, it showcases hockey in the Iron Range. To show support for local hockey, the theater will be donating 50 cents from every ticket to Ely Blue Line hockey. Tickets are available online.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth Preservation Alliance announces list of 10 most endangered Duluth locations
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --The Duluth Preservation Alliance announced their list of the 10 most endangered places in the city of Duluth for 2022 Sunday. They said these 10 spots are historic properties that are at risk of being lost despite the city receiving funding that could be used to preserve them.
cbs3duluth.com
MnDOT to hold Twin Ports Interchange construction update Monday
DULUTH, MN -- Community members have a chance to learn more Monday night as a major Twin Ports construction project enters its second year. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding a community meeting on the project, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. It’s being held at the Lincoln Park...
beckersasc.com
Essentia Health opens 4-operating-room ASC
Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health opened a new multispecialty ASC in that city. The 41,000-square-foot facility has four operating rooms and will provide orthopedic and eye surgeries, some neurological procedures and pediatric surgery, according to an Aug. 26 news release from the health system. It plans to add joint replacement surgeries.
Shawn Zelazny enters Norgaard plea in drunken bus driving case
DULUTH, Minn. -- A Sturgeon Lake man accused of driving drunk while operating a bus full of Duluth high school student-athletes and coaching staff has entered a Norgaard plea.Shawn Zelazny's plea means he believes the facts of the case indicate his guilt, but he is unable to remember the circumstances of the crime.Zelazny was charged in January with two counts of second-degree driving while impaired, and a count of driving a commercial motor vehicle while impaired.Someone onboard a bus carrying the Denfeld High School boys' basketball team texted 911 Dec. 30, 2021, to say the driver was "acting erratic" and "saying things that weren't right." When troopers pulled the bus over, they said the driver -- Zelazny -- told them he "probably drank too much" before driving the team to and from a tournament in Hibbing. A preliminary breath test put Zelazny's blood alcohol content at .218.Zelazny's sentencing is set for Oct. 24.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth church celebrating 100 years in the northland
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A local Lutheran church is celebrating a big milestone this year. This September will mark the 100th anniversary of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Duluth. According to church leaders, they are combining two anniversaries to celebrate, their initial meeting as a church in May...
boreal.org
Ricky Balsimo Remembered a Year After Being Found Dismembered at the Bottom of Lake Superior
Akičita Šuŋka-Wakaŋ Ska and Niko Georgiades - Unicorn Riot - August 30, 2022. On a hot summer day, June 20, 2022, marked the one year anniversary of Richard “Ricky” Anthony Balsimo’s death as friends and family came together for his memorial. Ricky Balsimo...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
cbs3duluth.com
Back to Bach: Duluth teen spreads love for classical music
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- A Duluth East senior is hoping her lifelong love of music inspires a new generation of musicians. Playing the violin has been second nature for Hannah Deng since she was five years old. “I’ve always been really passionate about spreading the love for music...
boreal.org
Cirrus will pay $1 for Duluth air base once used by AAR Corp., Northwest; promises more jobs
Photo: Cirrus Aircraft makes propeller-driven aircraft and a single-engine jet called the Vision - CIRRUS AIRCRAFT. Cirrus Aircraft, a maker of single-engine propeller and jet planes, will purchase a former air base of Northwest Airlines Corp. in Duluth for just $1 after agreeing to boost employment in the city. The...
cbs3duluth.com
GRAZING GOATS: Herd grazes on invasive plant to save Brule River State Forest
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A herd of goats in the Brule River State Forest is grazing on an invasive plant to promote native plant growth. The group of about 30 goats is contracted with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, who manages the forest. The goats were given...
FOX 21 Online
Opening Week for “Duluth’s Best Bread” Downtown Bakery
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s officially opening week for the second location of “Duluth’s Best Bread.”. The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth. Now, owners have opened a second shop downtown, on 120 E Superior Street. There are new additions to the menu, including; the Nutella Croissant...
Check Out This “Floating” House Up For Sale Soon in Duluth
Who needs a house on top of a hill when you could have a house on top of the trees? There is a house coming to the market in Duluth, Minnesota known locally as the Erickson House. It is built on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
FOX 21 Online
Three Duluth Figure Skaters Win Gold
BLOOMINGTON, Minn.- The Duluth Figure Skating Club absolutely dominated the podium at states August 19-20, with three skaters bringing home the gold hardware. Duluth’s Harper Nelson earned gold in the state Pre-preliminary girls division. Isabella Bowman out of Esko placed gold in the Preliminary girls state championship and Superior’s Madeline Manion won with an almost perfect score of 90.50 taking gold in the intermediate women’s combined class.
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
