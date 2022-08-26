ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

WVNews

Canaan Valley offers Labor Day weekend fun

DAVIS — Featuring live music, scenic chairlift rides and a host of activities for the whole family, Canaan Valley Resort offers an escape from the late summer heat and an opportunity to celebrate the end of summer this Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-5. “While it’s oppressively hot across West Virginia and the surrounding region, it’s typically 10 degrees cooler in Canaan Valley,” said Matt Baker, general manager at Canaan Valley Resort.
DAVIS, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

Fall Festival 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newburg ball field by the Newburg Volunteer Fire Department. Pumpkin Patch, candy apples, Halloween egg hunt and many more games for the kids.
NEWBURG, WV
WVNews

OBIT Cecil West.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Cecil Charles West, 86, of Keyser, West Virginia, passed away peac…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

YCF grant applications due Sept. 19

MORGANTOWN – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia and YCF Community Grants. All applications are available online at www.ycfwv.org and most are due by Sept.19.
MORGANTOWN, WV
County
Preston County, WV
Preston County, WV
Sports
WVNews

Rowlesburg Labor Day festivities set

ROWLESBURG – Celebrate the end of summer at the annual Rowlesburg Labor Day Ox Roast celebration. Cannon Hill will also be open for visitors during the celebration. Enjoy mouthwatering food, along with vendors, a car show, kids activities, music and fireworks at the end of the day — all in the town park along the Cheat River.
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

The Thrift opens in Kingwood

KINGWOOD — Gloria Lobb said she loves working for herself. Lobb owns The Thrift, a thrift store located on W.Va. 7 at the Old Indian Rocks Plaza, beside Madness Motorsports. “I like finding unique stuff for my shop,” Lobb said. “I grew up with a natural skill when it comes to dealing with the public. It was instilled in me from my parents. My Dad was in the construction business and he did a little wheeling and dealing on the side.”
KINGWOOD, WV
#Briefs#High School#County Championship#Knight Night Relays
WVNews

Barbara Jean Gum

JANE LEW- Barbara Jean Gum, 85, of Camden, passed away in the comfort of her home on August 26, 2022, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born in Lewis County on May 5, 1937, a daughter of the late John Ross Cawthon and Irene Catherine Duvall Cawthon. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one son, James “Jay” Grover Gum III; one son-in-law, Stephen McDougal; and one brother, Jerry Cawthon.
CAMDEN, WV
WVNews

For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key

West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Defendants

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — A Buckhannon man and woman received lengthy prison terms for drug …
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

WVU fraternity suspended over reported hazing incidents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University suspended a fraternity Tuesday over reported hazing incidents, the school said. The interim suspension of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity prevents it from all recruitment activities along with participating or attending social functions, WVU said in a news release.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Week One: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The Big 12 kicks off its 2022 football season with a full slate of games in Week 1, including a pair of Thursday night lidlifters highlighted by WVU - Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, two Friday games featuring a very interesting TCU visit to Colorado, and a concluding Saturday with six mostly tuneups. However, getting to see the entire league in action on the first weekend is an excellent way to start the year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Board of ed debates grading policy

KINGWOOD — The grading system at Preston High was again discussed by the Preston County Board of Education at its most recent meeting. In a presentation at the beginning of the meeting,teacher and former board member Ann Robb said she had just learned about mastery learning at Preston High School.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Former county commissioner, educator Darwin Wolfe dies

THORNTON — Retired educator and long-time Preston County Commissioner Darwin Wolfe died Aug. 25. Wolfe, 87, of Thornton, worked for Preston County Schools as a teacher, principal and member of the superintendent’s central office staff before retiring from education and being elected to multiple terms on the Preston County Commission.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University suspends Pi Kappa Phi fraternity amid hazing investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity Tuesday for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code. The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Carolyn Devine

FRIENDSVILLE — Carolyn Marie Devine, 61, of Friendsville and Oceanside, Calif. died unexpectedly on June 19, 2020. She was born Jan. 16, 1959 and was the daughter of the late Arthur Laverne and Eileen Marie Devine.
OCEANSIDE, CA

