The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery coming to Huntsville

If you like super-chilled wine and sandwiches, a new café coming to Huntsville may become your go-to spot. The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery plans to open in the Village of Providence in April 2023. This will be the first location in Alabama for the business that got its...
23 Top Things to do in Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County and is the fourth largest city in the state that is home to 215,000 people. The town was incorporated as a town in 1811 with the help of LeRoy Pope and John Hunt. LeRoy Pope is considered a “Father of Huntsville,” but the city got its name after revolutionary war veteran John Hunt.
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 29

We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a second Amazon Fulfillment Center in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Project Laser | 2nd Amazon Fulfilment Center | Huntsville. Project...
Dr. Opal Lee visits Oakwood University

She’s known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth. One of Juneteenth’s leading architects Dr. Opal Lee and provided signed copies of her book Juneteenth a children's story. People of all ages sat in Moran Hall to hear from the historical figure herself. Dr. Lee played a pivotal role in...
Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
ALDOT announces I-65S road closures between Hartselle, Lacon

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced an expected closure of Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County on Aug. 30 and 31. ALDOT crews will be repairing concrete on the bridge over the railroad north of Lacon and making pavement repairs south of Thompson Road.
