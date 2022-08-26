Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Windigo to host a meet & greet on Sept. 8 in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Windigo will be having Meet the Team event during their jersey unveiling ceremony on Sept. 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fans of all ages are invited to meet the players and coaching staff at the Blue Heron Restaurant in Eagle River, on Sept. 8.
Rhinelander continues construction on their Hodag Park Amphitheater
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Work on a new venue for summer fun and music in continues to make progress with help from an organization in Rhinelander which is bringing the city even closer to completing their amphitheater project at Hodag Park. The Rhinelander community foundation presented a $255,000 check to...
Corn maze at Hanson's Garden Village now open
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Hanson's garden Village in Rhinelander announced that their seasonal corn maze is now open. The maze is open during regular business hours, with the last person being admitted one hour before close. The cost is $7 per person plus tax, kids two-years-old or younger will get in...
New bus facility will appear in Park Falls in 2023
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW) - "It's been a few years in the works but with our growth down here we needed a place to get our buses out of the weather," said Pat Daoust. BART is a public transportation service that operates in Ashland, Mayfield, Price and Oneida County. Even though the bus system is running smoothly there is an issue in finding a place to store their buses in the winter time. "Right now three of the four buses are stored outside and we are unable to find adequate storage for them," said Pat.
Wildlife rehab center prepares for more outreach with new expansion
RHINELANDER- After 30 years in wildlife rehabilitation, you’d almost think the animals like being treated by Mark Naniot. From mice to bears, to hummingbirds to eagles, Naniot does it all. “Just a ton of different things that we can do," said Naniot. At Wild Instincts in Rhinelander, Naniot cares...
Golden Harvest now selling livestock
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Back in June, Golden Harvest of Rhinelander introduced a Chicken coop to their store. But they didn’t initially start it as a way of selling livestock. Instead, it was meant as a way for the owners’ kids to get some life experiences. "It was really...
Highway 51 reopens after crash
ONEIDA COUNTY (WJFW) - All lanes on Highway 51 and County Rd. K in Oneida County have reopened, after a crash closed off the section of road. Early Monday morning, a crash was reported by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. (WisDOT) The crash was...
Corrections Officer - Sheriff's Office - 3284555
JOB DUTIES: Oneida County is accepting applications to fill vacancies for full-time Corrections Officers with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Position includes an excellent benefit package including enrollment in the Wisconsin Retirement System, health, dental and vision insurance, short-term disability coverage and generous PTO (Paid Time Off) with the ability to carry over unused PTO hours into future years.
Human Resource Manager - 3283979
JOB DUTIES: Provide professional expertise in Human Resources in order to provide, personnel administration and employee relations, compliance with Head Start Program Performance Standards and Federal and State Law. QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's Degree Required. Requires thorough knowledge of general office/administrative practices, strong computer skills as well as communication skills both written...
Administrative Support Specialist - 3283151
JOB DUTIES: This is a hybrid position and offers the opportunity to work 50% of time remotely and 50% of time in the office. Create and maintain management or department-level schedules, such as calendar management, meetings, travel, conferences, and department activities. Manage incoming and outgoing mail, faxes, and deliveries, as well as photocopying and filing of documents. Work independently and on a team on department projects and serve as a project manager on unique projects as needed. Create and revise department systems and procedures. Create accurate and clear business correspondence. Serve as liaison to Church Mutual departments and customers. Ensure operation of office equipment by meeting preventive maintenance requirements and maintain department office supply inventory. Support the underwriting and risk control departments for maintenance of relevant file information, including, but not limited to document scanning, follow up, and generally ensuring that files are up to date. Work independently and within a team on department projects. Create and revise process and procedures by review of operating practices, recordkeeping systems. Serve as a liaison to other departments and customers. Interact with all levels of the organization personnel. Create accurate and clear business correspondences such as: letters, charts, tables, graphs, meeting minutes, or other business-related items. Establish and maintain departmental vendor relationships as needed. Maintain departmental supplies inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level, anticipating needed supplies, placing, and expediting orders for supplies, and verification of receipt of supplies. Ensure operation of office equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements, calling for repairs, maintaining equipment inventories, evaluating new equipment and techniques. Responsible for sorting incoming mail, faxes, and deliveries for distribution in the department. Prepare and send outgoing faxes, mail, and packages, and photocopy and file documents as needed.
