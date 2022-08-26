ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-FBI special agent claims Joe Biden's Department of Justice pushed hard for Bureau to raid Mar-a-Lago and thinks top-brass will have tried to push back

A former FBI special agent speculated the Department of Justice may have pushed hard for the bureau to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month and implied they did so at the behest of the Biden administration. On Thursday, ex-special agent Maureen O'Connell, who specialized in forensics, gangs, and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Salon

Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch

In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions. Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned...
POTUS
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Fbi#Maga#Republican#The New York Post#Ukrainian
The Independent

Trump fails to mention defunct Trump University in rant about ‘corrupt colleges’ and Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Donald Trump failed to mention his defunct Trump University in a rant about colleges and President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness scheme. “Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats have just orchestrated another election-enhancing money grab, this time to the tune of $300,000,000,000—and just like I predicted, it’s coming right out of the pocket of the working-class Americans who are struggling the most!” Mr Trump thundered on his struggling social media platform Truth Social. “Crippling inflation, unaffordable energy prices, and WAR—all things that should never have happened. But if that wasn’t enough, now Americans are bailing out College Administrators...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
951M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy