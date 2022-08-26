Read full article on original website
Related
toledolegalnews.com
Ohio's 529 plan celebrates its 5-Cap rating from saving for college
If you want to start to save for your children’s future higher education but need to learn more about tax-advantaged 529 plans, Saving For College is an unbiased industry-trusted informational website, which provides detailed analysis and articles on 529 plans, financial aid, and scholarships, as well as tools to estimate college expenses.
toledolegalnews.com
Governor DeWine announces $2 million additional support for college students with disabilities
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced recently that he is investing an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
Comments / 0