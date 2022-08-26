Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Police: Person shot near ODU Tuesday evening
Police responded to a shooting Tuesday evening near Old Dominion University in Norfolk.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of fatally shooting a 7-year-old in Atlanta. Police said Kennedy Maxie was struck by a stray bullet fired by Daquan Reed back in December 2021 while Maxie and her family went Christmas shopping in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
WAVY News 10
Officer charged with murder on trial in Newport News
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Officer charged with murder on trial in Newport News. Tides’ Turn Back the Clock Night returns August 30. TOP PLAYS! Season debut of Friday Night Flights Top …. Tree trimming truck overturns on Godwin Blvd in Suffolk. Norfolk woman’s car stolen; signal jammers...
Man injured after shooting on Nicholson St in Norfolk
According to Norfolk police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 8200 block of Tidewater Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Bearfield Primary School in Hertford County
Morning Announcements: Bearfield Primary School in …. Briefing: Kaine and Scott join Portsmouth leaders …. Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in …. Judge could rule on if two books previously found …. Hampton University’s Marching Force playing at US...
Victim dies two weeks after assault at VB business
Investigators identified 26-year-old Wesley Horbal as the suspect in this case and arrested him on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Man found dead on N Military Highway in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead at the scene in Norfolk Monday afternoon.
Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
Virginia Beach police said Reginald Joseph Lynn Barnett Jr. was found safe Monday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Drunken man arrested after firing shots in Virginia Beach
A man was arrested after Virginia Beach police say he fired several rounds while drunk early Sunday morning.
WAVY News 10
Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A girl reported missing from Florida after running away from home was found over the weekend traveling in a tractor-trailer in Sussex County, Virginia, Virginia State Police say. State police say they got a call from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office about the girl...
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
Driver killed after being rear ended by DUI suspect at stop light in Virginia Beach
A woman died after being rear ended by a DUI driver just before midnight Saturday night on Indian River Road, just down the road from Regent University.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAVY News 10
Back to School 2022: Central Elementary in Pasquotank County
Brett Hall reports live for the first day of school in northeast North Carolina. Back to School 2022: Central Elementary in Pasquotank …. TOP PLAYS! Season debut of Friday Night Flights Top …. Tree trimming truck overturns on Godwin Blvd in Suffolk. Norfolk woman’s car stolen; signal jammers block …...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk police looking for man wanted in connection to fatal shooting
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Suffolk police looking for man wanted in connection …. Jury set for trial in Newport News officer accused …. A cure for the health care desert in the Berkley …. Hampton Roads prepares for suicide prevention awareness …. Mistrial in case of man accused...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk woman's car stolen; signal jammers block neighborhood's security cameras
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Norfolk woman’s car stolen; signal jammers block …. Briefing: Kaine and Scott join Portsmouth leaders …. Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in …. Judge could rule on if two books previously found...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk deadly shooting suspect wanted
A woman was fatally shot in Suffolk early Sunday morning, in what investigators confirm was a domestic-related incident. https://www.wavy.com/news/crime/woman-fatally-shot-in-suffolk/
Mistrial in case of man accused of killing ODU student
A murder case in Norfolk ended in a mistrial Monday afternoon, after the jury could not come to a unanimous decision.
WAVY News 10
16 vehicles involved in chain reaction crash in Downtown Tunnel in Norfolk
Police say the preliminary investigation so far shows a vehicle was speeding when its bumper came off and fell into the roadway, causing other drivers to slam on their brakes. This caused a chain reaction of vehicles striking each other, police say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TmgDWD.
Prosecutor worried about circus-like atmosphere at Cory Bigsby trial
A trial date of November 7 has been set for Cory Bigsby, the father of a 4-year-old child reported missing in Hampton on January 31.
WAVY News 10
Hung jury in Norfolk murder trial
Javon Doyle faced more than a dozen charges connected with the death of Chris Cummings. Cummings is the nephew of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/mistrial-in-case-of-man-accused-of-killing-odu-student/
Comments / 0