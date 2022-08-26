ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of fatally shooting a 7-year-old in Atlanta. Police said Kennedy Maxie was struck by a stray bullet fired by Daquan Reed back in December 2021 while Maxie and her family went Christmas shopping in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
WAVY News 10

Officer charged with murder on trial in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Officer charged with murder on trial in Newport News.
WAVY News 10

Morning Announcements: Bearfield Primary School in Hertford County

Morning Announcements: Bearfield Primary School in …. Briefing: Kaine and Scott join Portsmouth leaders …. Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in …. Judge could rule on if two books previously found ….
WAVY News 10

Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A girl reported missing from Florida after running away from home was found over the weekend traveling in a tractor-trailer in Sussex County, Virginia, Virginia State Police say. State police say they got a call from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office about the girl...
WAVY News 10

'Flurona' hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
WAVY News 10

Back to School 2022: Central Elementary in Pasquotank County

Brett Hall reports live for the first day of school in northeast North Carolina. Back to School 2022: Central Elementary in Pasquotank ….
WAVY News 10

Suffolk police looking for man wanted in connection to fatal shooting

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Suffolk police looking for man wanted in connection ….
WAVY News 10

Suffolk deadly shooting suspect wanted

A woman was fatally shot in Suffolk early Sunday morning, in what investigators confirm was a domestic-related incident. https://www.wavy.com/news/crime/woman-fatally-shot-in-suffolk/
WAVY News 10

Hung jury in Norfolk murder trial

Javon Doyle faced more than a dozen charges connected with the death of Chris Cummings. Cummings is the nephew of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports.
