Zac Galen stretched his scoreless streak to 34 1/3 innings with another dominating performance, Jake McCarthy homered and had five RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks blasted the Philadelphia Phillies 12-3 on Tuesday night. Gallen (10-2) had the Phillies off-balance all night, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings. He got plenty of...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 MINUTES AGO