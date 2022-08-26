Woman has fiancé sign contract saying he’ll pay her bills if he cheats, sparking debate

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing that her partner willingly signed a legal document saying if he cheats on her, he must pay all of her bills.

TikTok user Chaylene – who goes by @salamiiqueen on the app – went viral earlier this month when she shared that she had notarised an official contract , which states that her fiancé must pay her bills if he was ever unfaithful to her. Chaylene showed off the legal document in a TikTok video that now has nearly seven million views.

“I have just reached a new level of crazy,” she begins the viral video. “I just made – well, I did not make, he did it out of his own free will – but my fiancé just signed a legal document and we got it notarised that if he cheats on me, he has to pay my bills.”

As she held up the contract to the camera, Chaylene pointed to the signatures on the document where it was marked official by a notary. “We just got a legal document, signed, and actually got it notarised,” she explained.

“I’m so smart or crazy. I don’t know,” she added.

In the comments section, Chaylene’s official contract was largely praised by many viewers. Some people even wanted a copy of the document for themselves.

“Can you send us a link to this pdf document,” one person commented.

“This is by far the smartest thing I’ve ever heard,” said someone else.

“If they aren’t willing to do this, I don’t want them,” a third person wrote.

Meanwhile, other viewers felt that the legal document may be a sign of an untrustworthy relationship.

“No trust already. Setting it up for failure,” wrote one user.

“Honestly if there was even a thought to do this, the relationship is doomed,” claimed another person.

Another TikToker commented: “All I wanna say is that if you’re not confident that they won’t cheat on you, then you prolly shouldn’t be marrying them.”

In a follow-up video posted to her TikTok page earlier this week, Chaylene took the opportunity to explain the document further, and answer some of the questions about her original video.

She clarified that her fiancé was the one who typed up the document. The two were combining their finances and made the contract as a joke, but her fiancé took it a step further when he agreed to sign it as a “romantic gesture”.

As far as trust in their relationship goes, Chaylene maintained that the document was “not as serious” as it was made out to be. Really, the contract was designed out of concern for their finances.

“I do have some trust issues. I financially have been screwed over so many times,” she said. “When it comes to money I get scared and I don’t trust easily.”

“We are now engaged and we are doing things financially together, so I just want both of us to have our backs.”