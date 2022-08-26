Read full article on original website
Related
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Ex-Trump Attorney Warns Trump May Have Already 'Given Away' Sensitive Info
"I stand firm when I say that Donald wants to use this in order to hold the country hostage," Michael Cohen said. "That's his goal."
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
RELATED PEOPLE
FBI agent accused of political bias, suppressing Hunter Biden laptop leaves the bureau
An FBI agent who was accused of bias in handling the investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop has resigned. FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault is no longer with the bureau, Fox News has learned. Thibault retired over the weekend, according to a source familiar with the matter. He was walked out of the building on Friday, which is standard procedure, per the source.
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Twitter scorches Kathy Hochul for telling Republicans to 'get out' of New York: She's 'gotta go'
Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., sparked intense outrage after lambasting New York Republican candidates during a speech last week, telling them to "get out of town" and "head to Florida" where they belong. The outrage simmered across social media early Monday with Twitter users slamming the New York governor for her...
Biden's student loan handout makes it official: Democrats have given up on middle America
Their timing couldn’t be worse. Just as inflation retakes center stage, the 62% of Americans who are not college grads will be doubly angry over more reckless Democrat spending, which a majority of the country blames for soaring prices. Not only will they be asked to shoulder the debts of people who stand to out-earn them over their lifetimes, but the extra half-trillion dollars tossed into the economy will drive inflation even higher.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DOJ bans political appointees from partisan events, with department under scrutiny
Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a pair of memos on Tuesday banning political appointees from partisan events and other political activity. The Department of Justice has come under intense scrutiny for its involvement in media suppression in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, and the recent Mar-a-Lago raid. The two memos crack down on DOJ appointee behavior in an apparent attempt to clean up the institution's public image and regain trust.
Former Obama official suggests GOP opposes IRS because it was created to ‘end slavery,’ ‘burn White supremacy’
Former Obama administration official Brandon Friedman claimed opposition to the IRS is racist following renewed attacks against the agency on Sunday. On Twitter, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted out, "Happy Sunday. Abolish the IRS," as a joke to his followers. Friedman fired back that this anger against the IRS is not just based on political bias but on the agency’s racial history.
FBI 'unraveling' or in 'damage control' as Hunter probe agent reportedly resigns, prosecutor says
The FBI appears to be "unraveling" from the inside as allegations mount that the agency's behavior in the Hunter Biden laptop story may have violated federal law enforcement norms, a former Utah federal prosecutor told Fox News on Tuesday. Brett Tolman told "The Story" that recent actions and overtures from...
Fox News
Gunman opens fire at grocery store, remembering the fallen heroes of Kabul and more top headlines
SHOPPING TERROR - Multiple people killed inside Oregon grocery store after man opens fire with AR-15 style rifle. Continue reading …. HEROES OF KABUL – Family opens up about fallen Marine’s tireless efforts to help Afghan women and children before her death. Continue reading …. CLEAR AND PRESENT...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Media refuse to see Republican wave coming this November
The legacy, left-wing media is at best misunderstanding – and at worst deliberately distorting – the evidence that a Republican-led wave election is coming in November. This is especially true in the U.S. Senate, where Republican candidates are well positioned to regain control of the body in a mass repudiation of President Joe Biden and the Democrats’ policies.
DAY SEVEN: White House refuses to explain who will pay for Biden's $500B student loan handout
President Biden and White House officials remain silent about how they plan to pay for the cancelation of between $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans. Despite unveiling the policy last week, administration officials have yet to explain how Biden's student loan handout will be paid for in the long term. Economists say that since the proposal calls for the government to forgive the lending outright, taxpayers are likely on the hook as the principle and interest are piled on top of the nearly $31 trillion in existing U.S. debt.
White House claimed people aren’t illegally ‘walking’ across border, footage shows the opposite
The White House on Monday claimed that illegal immigrants are not just "walking" across the southern border — a statement that contradicts footage captured at the border daily that shows migrants walking across the border and into the United States. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed by...
CNN's Avlon says Biden's 'semi-fascism' comments 'not helpful' or 'befitting the office of president'
CNN's John Avlon said on Tuesday's "New Day" that President Biden's "semi-fascism" comments were "not helpful" or "befitting the office of president." Host John Berman read a statement from Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., who said Biden's comments "painted with way too broad a brush." "Joe Biden’s campaign was about saving...
NBC News reporter says ‘Trumpism’ should be covered as a ‘violent fairytale of revenge’
NBC News reporter Ben Collins, who describes his focus as the "dystopia beat," vilified pro-Trump Republicans in a Monday tweet for being focused on political "revenge" and "retribution" instead of "facts." "I think it's time we start covering Trumpism for what it is now. It's no longer a political movement....
Dana Perino: The White House press secretary should have known that these questions were coming
Dana Perino and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflecting questions about unvaccinated migrants coming over the border. DANA PERINO: Well, it's interesting. I think partly they're thinking if I ask her about immigration, I won't get on air tonight because my company, my media company is not covering it. I'm not going to get on air. My story is not going to be on the front page. I need to ask things like about MAGA Republicans and Trump so that I can get on air. Now here at Fox, you know, that Bill Melugin and Griff Jenkins, Casey Stegel, Matt Finn, they've been doing amazing work down at the border. I'll ask them, do you see any of the reporters down there today? Nope. You know, when they did, they finally saw reporters or at least cover the issue when Governor Greg Abbott decided to send some migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., and then they were forced to. I have to say that from her perspective, the press secretary, she should have known that these questions were going to come. Okay, because it's pretty obvious that we have got a problem at the border with everybody coming across. And you've got Novak Djokovic and the U.S. Open about to start. And he can't come if you don't know that that is going to be a story from Friday to Monday. You need better support staff.
Gorbachev Death Gets World Reactions From 'Hero' to 'Russia's Jimmy Carter'
The last leader of the Soviet Union was praised for creating a freer world. Others said his missteps ended the Soviet Union and created instability.
Biden again says ‘vote against' candidates who oppose assault weapons ban—even though five Dems did just that
Three Democrat representatives who voted against the assault weapon ban and are seeking are re-election this fall are staying silent after President Biden told Americans for the second time Tuesday to "vote against" any candidate opposes a ban. Biden traveled to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Tuesday to talk about his Safer American...
Fox News
783K+
Followers
178K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0