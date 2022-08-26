ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Final Ode to Summer: Northern Michigan Events this September 2022

Celebrate the final weeks of summer and prepare to welcome a gorgeous Northern Michigan fall with these local events, end of summer celebrations and beer festivals. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to read recent print articles? View our print subscription and digital subscription options and have Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

What’s In A Master Plan?

While several local communities including the City of Traverse City, Garfield Township, and East Bay Township are going through a process to update their master plans – crucial policy documents that guide land-use and other decisions – many residents are unaware that their opinions are wanted to help shape those documents or even know what a master plan is. Traverse City officials learned as much when they recently began hosting “pop-up” events at different community locations – an effort they plan to continue this fall to reach and engage as many residents as possible instead of making residents come to them.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Do NoMi Workers Really Get Half The Pay For A View Of The Bay?

“A view of the bay for half the pay.” For years, that adage has hung like a dark cloud over Traverse City and northern Michigan as a whole. While no one is sure who coined the motto, the implication—that you must sacrifice salary potential to live amidst the region’s glorious natural beauty—has long been one of the few black marks on the area’s reputation.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Garden Talk: How to plant garlic this fall for an amazing harvest next year

Do you love garlic in your meals? You will love it even more when you dig the fresh garlic bulbs out of your garden next year. Garlic is planted in Michigan in October. It grows just a little bit before the ground turns cold. In spring it’s one of the first leaves to emerge out of the ground. The garlic leaves grow through April, May, and June. The bottom leaves then start to turn brown in July. This is a sign that the big bulb of tasty goodness is awaiting below ground.
BUCKLEY, MI
traverseticker.com

Teen Leaders Outside in the Woods

In collaboration with the City of Traverse City's Human Rights Commission, We Fight is hosting a series of summertime hikes for Traverse City's young leaders. Every Sun. in Aug. from 7-8pm. Aug. 7 at Hickory Hills; Aug. 14 at Brown Bridge Quiet Area; Aug. 21 at the Commons; Aug. 28 at Hickory Hills. Expect snacks, fun & a walk in the woods with friends. Hikes & snacks are free but registration is required.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Cork & Cruise-In

Family-friendly event featuring a wide range of cars & trucks, from vintage to modern.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Traverse City, MI — 20 Top Places!

The sleepy Traverse City is a romantic location for holiday escapades for its stunning views, wineries, and dining opportunities. Besides national parks, picturesque port towns, and scenic highways, you’ll also have your choice of restaurants, serving meals from early morning all the way to late at night. Indeed, there...
Kyle Schepperley

Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree

If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

MSP Investigating Abandoned Single-Vehicle Rollover Found Near Alba Schools Bug Garage

Michigan State Police are investigating an abandoned rolled vehicle found near the Alba Public Schools bus garage on Sunday. Troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a call at the Alba Public Schools bus garage road entrance after a school maintenance worker found a vehicle rolled into trees. MSP says the maintenance worker believed it was a vehicle he had heard on his scanner the night before of a black SUV doing donuts on Elm Street.
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
GAYLORD, MI

