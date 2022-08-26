While several local communities including the City of Traverse City, Garfield Township, and East Bay Township are going through a process to update their master plans – crucial policy documents that guide land-use and other decisions – many residents are unaware that their opinions are wanted to help shape those documents or even know what a master plan is. Traverse City officials learned as much when they recently began hosting “pop-up” events at different community locations – an effort they plan to continue this fall to reach and engage as many residents as possible instead of making residents come to them.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO