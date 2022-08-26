ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville Bar Association to celebrate 125th anniversary

The Jacksonville Bar Association will celebrate its 125th anniversary with a reception Sept. 8 at the Garden Club of Jacksonville. The association was founded in 1897 with 33 charter members, including Duncan Upshaw Fletcher, its first president. The organization has grown to more than 1,800 members, one of the largest...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

McDonald’s to rebuild at Merrill and Townsend

McDonald’s wants to demolish and rebuild its 41-year-old Arlington restaurant at 7245 Merrill Road, near Townsend Boulevard. McDonald’s USA LLC is the developer and Integrity Engineering & Development Services Inc. of Dacula, Georgia, is the civil engineer. The city is reviewing civil engineering plans. “The proposed development consists...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hwy55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries making moves in Nassau County

JEA received a service availability request for Hwy55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries to build a 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant in The Home Depot parking lot in Yulee. The site is at 463809 Florida 200 at Chester Road. Nassau County previously received a preapplication for Hwy 55 to build there. That application...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Real Estate Notes: PulteGroup adds homesites and bungalow designs

PulteGroup added 24 homesites as well as 12 open-concept designs to its Bradley Pond neighborhood at 4588 Creekside Bluff St. in North Jacksonville. It is selling 50-, 60- and 70-foot wide homesites. Bradley Pond is a natural gas community with no CDD fees. The community also has a playground and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace closed

Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville is closed. The theater is in review for demolition to make way for BJ’s Wholesale Club. On Aug. 27, the theater’s exterior lights were on but the now playing posters were removed. The theater is no longer listed on the Regal website.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Vermont-based wine shop buys Brooklyn property

Dedalus, a Vermont-based wine shop, plans to open a store in Brooklyn, according to The Urban Division of commercial real estate firm Colliers. Through Dedalus RE Jax LLC of Burlington, Vermont, Dedalus acquired the former Liddy’s Machine Shop at 825 Dora St. in Brooklyn, The Urban Division said on Instagram.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Westmount Realty Capital sells warehouse for $21.85 million

Westmount Realty Capital announced Aug. 29 it sold a 241,626-square-foot warehouse near St. Augustine for $21.85 million. Westmount sold the 25-acre property Aug. 24 through Deer Park Property LP. The buyer is BVIP 4055 Deerpark LLC, a Chicago-based company with the same address as Blue Vista Capital Management, a real estate investment firm.
ELKTON, FL

