College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Brazos County Commissioners Court address proposed tax rate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new tax rate passed by the Brazos County Commissioners doesn’t necessarily mean a lower tax bill, and Brazos County residents are making their opinions known. The Commissioners Court voted 3-2 to reduce the proposed tax rate from $.49 last year, to $.48 this year...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos & area counties lift Burn Bans as rain returns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an exceptionally hot and dry summer, late August rainfall has helped to ease wildfire concerns across the Brazos Valley. As of Tuesday morning, Brazos County commissioners agreed to lift the existing burn ban in the county. Over the past week, half of the 16 counties in the area have elected to do the same.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Denting the Drought: Here’s how much rain fell in the Brazos Valley Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flood advisories wallpapered the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon as a tropical airmass unloaded heavy rain across the area. Road flooding was reported in parts of Robertson and Brazos County, particularly along and near Still Creek in North Bryan. By the end of the day, Bryan-College Station...
BRYAN, TX
State
Texas State
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
College Station, TX
Crime & Safety
KBTX.com

Body Positivity exhibit planned for First Friday in November will benefit SARC

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two women are putting together an exhibit to combat the idea of perfection women feel they must live up to. Photographer Ashley Lindsey and writer Jessica Lemmons joined First News at Four to discuss their project called ‘Mine.’. This body positivity initiative consists of photographs...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Rain causes Still Creek flooding in residential areas, covering roadways

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After months without rain, a downpour Tuesday caught some residents off guard. Still Creek in Bryan flooded in multiple areas, covering roadways and trapping some residents. Angelita Juarez’s house located near Texas Ave. and State Highway 21 became an island as water cut off her access...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

New Habitat for Humanity program demolishes trailer to build house

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity got their hands dirty Monday morning as they started a new build for a Bryan family. This is the first time that Habitat for Humanity demolished a trailer on an applicants property with plans to construct a house. Andy York, Habitat...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrates 28 years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrated another year of bringing the arts to the Brazos Valley and gave a sneak peek of what’s in its future. As they begin their 28th season, Brazos Valley TROUPE (Texas Repertory Of Unique Performing Arts & Entertainment) has seen an amazing amount of growth in membership, artistic development, youth enrollment, audience patronage and community service. The group brings a variety of productions to the community including youth productions for the entire family, improv shows, musicals, revues, and concerts involving kids and adults.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Drippy, rainy Monday ends with a brilliant Brazos Valley double rainbow

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A spectacular end to an otherwise cloudy, dreary, soggy day for parts of the Brazos Valley. Monday evening featured a brilliant double rainbow on the eastern skyline of Bryan and College Station. Many residents took notice (and pictures) in the 7 p.m. hour as the sun hit a decaying Grimes County shower at a perfect 42° angle. Easily a top 5 rainbow of the year in the Brazos Valley!
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

More than 500 without power in Bryan as storm rolls through area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thunderstorms rolling through the area caused over 500 Bryan Texas Utilities customers to lose power. BTU said crews are already responding to restore power, but haven’t released an estimated time frame for when power will return. The outages seem to be affecting neighborhoods between N Texas Avenue and Highway 6. For the BTU outage map, click here.
BRYAN, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KBTX.com

Defendant sentenced to 15 years for assaulting girlfriend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Shamron Johnson, 38, of Bryan, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for Assault Family Violence with a Prior. On October 9, 2017, police were called to a Bryan residence for a...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Student loan relief applications expected to be available in October

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After the Biden Administration announced it would be forgiving millions of dollars of student loan debt, the nation was left looking for more details. Delisa Falks, the Assistant Vice President of Scholarships and Financial Aid and Aggie One Stop at Texas A&M University, joined First News at Four to share what information has been released that borrowers should know.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Five Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week One

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Cambell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings after Week One and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, A&M Consolidated comes in at No. 3 after beating Huntsville 38-13 in their season opener. College Station comes in at No. 10 after falling to Lovejoy 52-27.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD student athletes start the season off strong

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back to class also means athletic programs are starting up again, and Rudder and Bryan High athletes are already bringing home some significant hardware!. Bryan High Tennis earned a 10-5 win over Temple in their first district game a day before Vikings Football earned a 67-21 first-game win over Waller.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Preparations begin for Aggie game day, five days away

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland is five days away from its first football game of the year and people are already getting prepared. Area businesses are stocking their shelves and even offering exclusive merchandise for upcoming events. Aggieland Outfitters is busier than usual, with students and out-of-towners looking for their essentials.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Christian volleyball sweeps St. Joseph

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian volleyball team beat St. Joseph 25-15, 25-18, 25-10 Tuesday night at Eagle Gym. Cate Wright had 15 kills and Emily Angerer had 30 Assists and 5 kills. Diana Reilly had 5 kills and 5 digs. Brazos Christian will be on the road at...
BRYAN, TX

