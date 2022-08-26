Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Brazos County District two VFD unveils new water tanker, provides enhanced fire protection for community
KURTEN-EDGE, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County District Two Volunteer Fire Department received a new firefighting resource that will not only provide enhanced fire protection for the citizens of district two but Brazos County as a whole. District Two serves the northeastern portions of Brazos County near the Edge, Kurten, and...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioners Court address proposed tax rate
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new tax rate passed by the Brazos County Commissioners doesn’t necessarily mean a lower tax bill, and Brazos County residents are making their opinions known. The Commissioners Court voted 3-2 to reduce the proposed tax rate from $.49 last year, to $.48 this year...
KBTX.com
Brazos & area counties lift Burn Bans as rain returns
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an exceptionally hot and dry summer, late August rainfall has helped to ease wildfire concerns across the Brazos Valley. As of Tuesday morning, Brazos County commissioners agreed to lift the existing burn ban in the county. Over the past week, half of the 16 counties in the area have elected to do the same.
KBTX.com
Denting the Drought: Here’s how much rain fell in the Brazos Valley Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flood advisories wallpapered the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon as a tropical airmass unloaded heavy rain across the area. Road flooding was reported in parts of Robertson and Brazos County, particularly along and near Still Creek in North Bryan. By the end of the day, Bryan-College Station...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Body Positivity exhibit planned for First Friday in November will benefit SARC
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two women are putting together an exhibit to combat the idea of perfection women feel they must live up to. Photographer Ashley Lindsey and writer Jessica Lemmons joined First News at Four to discuss their project called ‘Mine.’. This body positivity initiative consists of photographs...
KBTX.com
College Station police identify men who ditched stolen pickup following pursuit
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men from Central Texas were arrested on Saturday after leading police on a pursuit and ditching a stolen truck in a College Station neighborhood. Jeffrey Warren, 21, of Killeen has been arrested and charged with evading arrest with a $5,000 bond. Dalton Zona, 19,...
KBTX.com
Rain causes Still Creek flooding in residential areas, covering roadways
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After months without rain, a downpour Tuesday caught some residents off guard. Still Creek in Bryan flooded in multiple areas, covering roadways and trapping some residents. Angelita Juarez’s house located near Texas Ave. and State Highway 21 became an island as water cut off her access...
KBTX.com
DA: Man sentenced to life after terrorizing young women in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Last week Christopher Williams was sentenced to life in prison by the 272nd District Jury. Williams’s sentence followed his conviction on Wednesday for Burglary of a Habitation with Attempted Sexual Assault.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
New Habitat for Humanity program demolishes trailer to build house
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity got their hands dirty Monday morning as they started a new build for a Bryan family. This is the first time that Habitat for Humanity demolished a trailer on an applicants property with plans to construct a house. Andy York, Habitat...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrates 28 years
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrated another year of bringing the arts to the Brazos Valley and gave a sneak peek of what’s in its future. As they begin their 28th season, Brazos Valley TROUPE (Texas Repertory Of Unique Performing Arts & Entertainment) has seen an amazing amount of growth in membership, artistic development, youth enrollment, audience patronage and community service. The group brings a variety of productions to the community including youth productions for the entire family, improv shows, musicals, revues, and concerts involving kids and adults.
KBTX.com
Drippy, rainy Monday ends with a brilliant Brazos Valley double rainbow
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A spectacular end to an otherwise cloudy, dreary, soggy day for parts of the Brazos Valley. Monday evening featured a brilliant double rainbow on the eastern skyline of Bryan and College Station. Many residents took notice (and pictures) in the 7 p.m. hour as the sun hit a decaying Grimes County shower at a perfect 42° angle. Easily a top 5 rainbow of the year in the Brazos Valley!
KBTX.com
More than 500 without power in Bryan as storm rolls through area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thunderstorms rolling through the area caused over 500 Bryan Texas Utilities customers to lose power. BTU said crews are already responding to restore power, but haven’t released an estimated time frame for when power will return. The outages seem to be affecting neighborhoods between N Texas Avenue and Highway 6. For the BTU outage map, click here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Hypersonic testing in sight after Texas A&M, Bush Combat Development Complex receive infrastructure
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In 2018 Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp shared a vision with the Army Futures Command about building a unique, one-of-a-kind hypersonics flight test facility. Sharp said it would help accelerate research and development in the high-priority technological research field of Integrated hypersonics research. On...
KBTX.com
Defendant sentenced to 15 years for assaulting girlfriend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Shamron Johnson, 38, of Bryan, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for Assault Family Violence with a Prior. On October 9, 2017, police were called to a Bryan residence for a...
KBTX.com
Local business owner shares how she was scammed out of nearly $20,000
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station small business owner says she was scammed out of nearly $20,000 and was getting nowhere with her bank until she reached out to KBTX. Now she’s sharing her experience in hopes of preventing it from it happening to someone else. “It...
KBTX.com
Student loan relief applications expected to be available in October
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After the Biden Administration announced it would be forgiving millions of dollars of student loan debt, the nation was left looking for more details. Delisa Falks, the Assistant Vice President of Scholarships and Financial Aid and Aggie One Stop at Texas A&M University, joined First News at Four to share what information has been released that borrowers should know.
KBTX.com
Five Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week One
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Cambell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings after Week One and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, A&M Consolidated comes in at No. 3 after beating Huntsville 38-13 in their season opener. College Station comes in at No. 10 after falling to Lovejoy 52-27.
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD student athletes start the season off strong
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back to class also means athletic programs are starting up again, and Rudder and Bryan High athletes are already bringing home some significant hardware!. Bryan High Tennis earned a 10-5 win over Temple in their first district game a day before Vikings Football earned a 67-21 first-game win over Waller.
KBTX.com
Preparations begin for Aggie game day, five days away
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland is five days away from its first football game of the year and people are already getting prepared. Area businesses are stocking their shelves and even offering exclusive merchandise for upcoming events. Aggieland Outfitters is busier than usual, with students and out-of-towners looking for their essentials.
KBTX.com
Brazos Christian volleyball sweeps St. Joseph
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian volleyball team beat St. Joseph 25-15, 25-18, 25-10 Tuesday night at Eagle Gym. Cate Wright had 15 kills and Emily Angerer had 30 Assists and 5 kills. Diana Reilly had 5 kills and 5 digs. Brazos Christian will be on the road at...
Comments / 1