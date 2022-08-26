ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

LDH confirms first human neuroinvasive West Nile virus case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health leaders are warning Louisiana residents about an uptick in mosquito-related diseases after the first human neuroinvasive West Nile virus case was confirmed in the Acadiana area. According to the CDC, the West Nile virus is most spread to people by the bite of an...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy