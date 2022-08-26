Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
One year since Hurricane Ida, what changes have been made, having a game plan
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - August 29 is a solemn day for many as we look back on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida’s landfall in Louisiana. Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane at Port Fourchon and caused devastating damage to places like Grand Isle. Hurricane season...
kalb.com
Louisiana Board of Pardons in investigation portion of Greenhouse, Jr. request in Mardis case
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole said it received a pardon application from Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the former Marksville deputy city marshal who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 in the case involving the Nov. 2015 shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis. Francis Abbott,...
kalb.com
LDH confirms first human neuroinvasive West Nile virus case
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health leaders are warning Louisiana residents about an uptick in mosquito-related diseases after the first human neuroinvasive West Nile virus case was confirmed in the Acadiana area. According to the CDC, the West Nile virus is most spread to people by the bite of an...
Comments / 0