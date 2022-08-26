ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Construction to begin for UTEPs new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Construction is set to begin on the new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center on UTEP's campus. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, State Senator César Blanco, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken and other regional and local leaders will join UTEP President Heather Wilson and other university officials to commemorate the start of construction work.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Lower Valley residents feared train accident would happen

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People living in the neighborhood where a Union Pacific freight train derailed told KFOX14 they always feared of a train accident happening. Monday night the train's rail car crashed into a home's backyard at 7746 Barton Street. Larry Martes, whose lived in the area...
EL PASO, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
cbs4local.com

Baby boy rushed to El Paso hospital in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 6-month-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning. El Paso Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso. The baby was found unresponsive. El Paso police are investigating the case, according to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19. The Diocese of El Paso confirmed his diagnosis on their Facebook Page Sunday. They wrote in a statement he tested positive after experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, a cough, and a low-grade fever.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Body in late stage of decomposition found in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in Socorro, according to city officials. Officials said they found the dead person along Berry Road. The Medical Examiner’s Office has been called in to help identify the body as it was found in a late stage of decomposition. The...
SOCORRO, TX
Person
William Beaumont
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso to host meetings about 2022 ballot proposals

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package that...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dies after train derails, hits gas line in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a train derailed and hit a gas line in the Lower Valley Monday night, officials said. Some homes in the area near the 7700 block of Barton Street were evacuated as a precaution after two train cars hit and damaged the gas line around 9:18 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

National, Socorro teachers union to distribute 4K free books in Socorro ISD

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The American Federation of Teachers and the Socorro AFT will distribute over 4,000 free books to students, educators and classrooms of the Socorro Independent School District. The back-to-school event is part of the AFT’s “What Kids and Communities Need” campaign that launched last week in...
SOCORRO, TX
Health
Politics
Army
cbs4local.com

Athletes gathered at Ascarate Park for the Eagle in the Sun Triathlon

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Eagle in the Sun Triathlon celebrated its 12th anniversary on Sunday. Athletes gathered at Ascarate Park early to get the three-part race started. The triathlon started with a 400-meter pool swim, followed by a 12-mile bike race, finishing off with a 5k run.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Texas man accused of assaulting El Paso police officer while in custody

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Dallas who was in El Paso police custody for allegedly stealing a vehicle was charged after he attacked a police officer. Tony Wells, 29, was in custody at the Central Regional Command Center Friday when the attack happened, according to police.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Parent volunteers trained by Gadsden ISD to patrol schools

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (CBS4) — Gadsden Independent School District trained parent volunteers on Tuesday as part of the district's parent's on patrol program to make up for a lack of school resource officers. The security supervisor of GISD said 14 parents who passed background checks and went through a...
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

Karen Trujillo scholarship fund names first recipient

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The Karen Trujillo scholarship fund named its first recipient. Trujillo was a former superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools who died in February 2021 after being struck by a van while walking her dogs. Following her death, there was an outpouring of love and...
LAS CRUCES, NM

