Construction to begin for UTEPs new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Construction is set to begin on the new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center on UTEP's campus. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, State Senator César Blanco, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken and other regional and local leaders will join UTEP President Heather Wilson and other university officials to commemorate the start of construction work.
City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
Train conductor guiding engineer into Alfalfa Rail Yard in El Paso killed by rail car
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police identified the Union Pacific employee killed in Monday night's train accident and the cause of the incident. Mario Aurelio Navarro, 49, was the train conductor killed in the accident, according to El Paso police. The train derailed and caused one of...
El Paso Lower Valley residents feared train accident would happen
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People living in the neighborhood where a Union Pacific freight train derailed told KFOX14 they always feared of a train accident happening. Monday night the train's rail car crashed into a home's backyard at 7746 Barton Street. Larry Martes, whose lived in the area...
Baby boy rushed to El Paso hospital in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 6-month-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning. El Paso Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso. The baby was found unresponsive. El Paso police are investigating the case, according to...
Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID-19
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19. The Diocese of El Paso confirmed his diagnosis on their Facebook Page Sunday. They wrote in a statement he tested positive after experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, a cough, and a low-grade fever.
El Paso police officer flagged down for assistance assaulted by man in central El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of assaulting an officer. Officers arrested 31-year-old Rogelio Licerio. An officer with the Crisis Intervention Team was called to assist at the 3900 block of Taylor last Monday. The officer was an 8-year-old veteran and was...
Body in late stage of decomposition found in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in Socorro, according to city officials. Officials said they found the dead person along Berry Road. The Medical Examiner’s Office has been called in to help identify the body as it was found in a late stage of decomposition. The...
Repair work to central El Paso street damaged in sinkhole still happening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Repairs to Yandell Street are still being done weeks after a sinkhole opened up the roadway. The water line that broke on August 9 has been repaired and the sinkhole was filled. However, Yandell Street from Boone Street to Gateway Blvd. South still remains...
City of El Paso to host meetings about 2022 ballot proposals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package that...
Police ID man killed after pickup truck drives off I-10, into Texas Oncology building
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the man killed after the truck he was driving drove off Interstate 10 and crashed into the Texas Oncology building Sunday. El Paso police said Martin Delgado Cisneros, 58, of Horizon City, was the driver the F-150 pickup truck. Cisneros was driving...
CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
1 person dies after train derails, hits gas line in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a train derailed and hit a gas line in the Lower Valley Monday night, officials said. Some homes in the area near the 7700 block of Barton Street were evacuated as a precaution after two train cars hit and damaged the gas line around 9:18 p.m.
National, Socorro teachers union to distribute 4K free books in Socorro ISD
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The American Federation of Teachers and the Socorro AFT will distribute over 4,000 free books to students, educators and classrooms of the Socorro Independent School District. The back-to-school event is part of the AFT’s “What Kids and Communities Need” campaign that launched last week in...
Temporary restraining order against 'mansion party' business to remain in place
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The temporary restraining order the El Paso County Attorney’s Office imposed against the organizers of the "mansion party" in far east El Paso will remain in place. A hearing took place on Monday and a judge decided to keep the restraining order in...
Las Cruces artist unveils new mural at the Holy Cross Retreat Center
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural was revealed in Mesilla Park on Sunday. This mural features Saint Francis, the patron of ecology and of animals. The mural was started back on April 23 of this year during an Earth Day celebration at the Holy Cross Retreat Center.
Athletes gathered at Ascarate Park for the Eagle in the Sun Triathlon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Eagle in the Sun Triathlon celebrated its 12th anniversary on Sunday. Athletes gathered at Ascarate Park early to get the three-part race started. The triathlon started with a 400-meter pool swim, followed by a 12-mile bike race, finishing off with a 5k run.
Texas man accused of assaulting El Paso police officer while in custody
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Dallas who was in El Paso police custody for allegedly stealing a vehicle was charged after he attacked a police officer. Tony Wells, 29, was in custody at the Central Regional Command Center Friday when the attack happened, according to police.
Parent volunteers trained by Gadsden ISD to patrol schools
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (CBS4) — Gadsden Independent School District trained parent volunteers on Tuesday as part of the district's parent's on patrol program to make up for a lack of school resource officers. The security supervisor of GISD said 14 parents who passed background checks and went through a...
Karen Trujillo scholarship fund names first recipient
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The Karen Trujillo scholarship fund named its first recipient. Trujillo was a former superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools who died in February 2021 after being struck by a van while walking her dogs. Following her death, there was an outpouring of love and...
