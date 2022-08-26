County Community Services Director Cory Styron To Serve As Secretary Of Academy Of Parks & Recreation Administrators

Read full article on original website
Indoor Dining To Resume At Senior Centers Thursday, Sept. 1
One of the last larger gatherings at Betty Ehart Senior Center was in December. On Thursday, the centers will try again with a few safety precautions and reservations allowed in advance for 2-4 diners. Photo Courtesy LARSO. Executive Director. LARSO. The Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization will attempt in-door...
Rotarians Hear From Dr. Judith Stauber And Clifton Daniel On 2023 Truman-Israel Tour To Japan
President Harry S. Truman’s Honorary Rotarian card> Photo Courtesy Truman Library, Independence, MO. Dr. Judith Stauber, founder of the Los Alamos-Japan Institute (LAJI), and Clifton Truman Daniel, eldest grandson of the late President Harry S. Truman, met in Los Alamos in 2017 during the grand re-opening of the Los Alamos Historical Society (LAHS). Stauber was the LAHS Executive Director at the time. Their mutual interest in history, particularly World War II and the Manhattan Project, has fostered a strong friendship.
Community Iris Swap Is Saturday At Unitarian Church Of Los Alamos
The community is invited to an Iris Swap from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on the patio at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos, 1738, N. Sage St. Mask are optional. Everyone must sign in with contact information. Now that the irises have finished blooming and have...
Update To Nuisance Code On Aug. 30 County Council Meeting Agenda
The nuisance code update purports to ”promote the public’s health, safety, and welfare”. It reads like a laundry list of ways Los Alamos County can punish you for not keeping your yard looking a certain way. I can’t see how this promotes safety, but I can see how this keeps property values high and the working class from living here. Working people are too busy in the evening making dinner for their families to fight the monsoon-fueled jungle encroaching on their yard and too broke paying for their housing and groceries to hire a gardener to do it. If Los Alamos County really wants to make it better to live here, then they should be eliminating nuisance codes and other regulatory barriers that make it extraordinarily difficult, expensive, and slow to build and renovate housing.
‘Facing It Together Series: The Sculpture & Photography Of Jack Bordick’ Opens Sept. 8 At Step Up Gallery
Step Up Gallery at Mesa Public Library is proud to announce its next exhibit: Facing It Together Series: The Sculpture and Photography of Jack Bordnick which runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 4, 2022. The public is invited to an opening reception on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 5:30–7 p.m.
Golfers Net $15,000 For YMCA Youth Scholarships And Programs
Taking first place at The Family YMCA’s Emily McGay & Roger Waterman Memorial Golf Classic tournament on Friday at Los Alamos Golf Course were Jacob Maestas, Eddie Duran, Brian Maestas and Art Martinez.(Key Construction Services) Photo by Jocelyn Chapman/YMCA. On the second place Pig & Fig Cafe team were,...
LAPD Seeks Assistance Locating Man Missing From Assisted Living
Los Alamos Police Department is searching for Ernesto Burciaga who went missing from Beehive assisted living facility in White Rock at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday. Mr. Burciaga was last seen in camo clothing. He has a beard, is 5’8 or 5’9 and weighs 180lbs,. He suffers from Alzheimer’s...
Boese Brothers ‘Octobeerfest’ Planned For Sept. 23-24
Rise and stein! It’s almost Oktoberfest time. Join Boese Brothers Brew Pub Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24 for their annual ‘Oktobeerfest’. The fun goes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with live music, food trucks, and of course, beer! Boese Brothers is located at145 Central Park Square in Los Alamos. For tickets go to https://www.boesebrothersbrewery.com/
Obituary: Ethen L. ‘Swede’ Ekberg Sept. 1, 1929 – Aug. 23, 2022
Longtime Espanola resident Ethen L. “Swede” Ekberg, 92, ended his standoff with that mortal foe cancer peacefully at home on August 23, 2022. Ethen was born the 7th of 8 children on September 1, 1929, at the family farm near Broadwater, Neb. To say Swede could accomplish anything...
