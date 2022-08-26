County Community Services Director Cory Styron To Serve As Secretary Of Academy Of Parks & Recreation Administrators

The nuisance code update purports to ”promote the public’s health, safety, and welfare”. It reads like a laundry list of ways Los Alamos County can punish you for not keeping your yard looking a certain way. I can’t see how this promotes safety, but I can see how this keeps property values high and the working class from living here. Working people are too busy in the evening making dinner for their families to fight the monsoon-fueled jungle encroaching on their yard and too broke paying for their housing and groceries to hire a gardener to do it. If Los Alamos County really wants to make it better to live here, then they should be eliminating nuisance codes and other regulatory barriers that make it extraordinarily difficult, expensive, and slow to build and renovate housing.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO