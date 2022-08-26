Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
UVM falls to #4 South Carolina in home opener
BURLINGTON – It was a beautiful day for the University of Vermont women’s soccer team’s home opener. The Virtue Field stands were packed as fans wanted to watch the Catamounts take on the number four ranked team in the nation, the South Carolina Gamecocks. The atmosphere felt...
mychamplainvalley.com
Staffing, security top concerns for Burlington schools
Burlington, VT — For the first time in three years, Vermont schools won’t have COVID restrictions to deal with when classes start this week. Burlington Superintendent Tom Flanagan said overall the district is in “a good place.” But staffing will be challenge throughout the year. “Where...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police arrest suspect in Perkins Pier shooting
Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department have identified and arrested Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury for her involvement in the shooting at Perkins Pier on August 22. Mobbs was arrested in Waterbury for 3 counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment and is being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility with a $25,000 bail.
mychamplainvalley.com
Officials highlight importance of infrastructure projects
Major infrastructure projects are taking place all over the Green Mountain State, and on Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott traveled to Royalton to address the Royalton Water Treatment project. “When communities have better infrastructure, it can promote business growth and housing,” said Scott. When completed, the water storage tank will bring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mychamplainvalley.com
Housing market shows no sign of slowing down
With a few more options for buyers to look at and without seeing bidding wars seen during the height of the pandemic, realtors say it is still better to buy now than to wait for things to get better. In Chittenden County, the housing market remains hot. Rich Gardner of...
Comments / 0