Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
wnky.com
Bowling Green man dies in wrong-way crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Bowling Green man has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-65 Sunday afternoon in Louisville. As of right now, there is no official explanation for how Thomas Catalina was driving up I-65 South in the wrong direction. Seven vehicles were hit before Catalina’s pickup truck came to a stop and burned.
wnky.com
White Squirrel Brewery making a comeback
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Bowling Green favorite is returning downtown after closing its doors during the pandemic. White Squirrel Brewery is planning on making a comeback by spring of 2023. They’re going to start by focusing on beer and offering a limited menu, bringing in food trucks from the community to...
wnky.com
Electric vehicle battery plant Envision AESC breaks ground
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- “This is the second largest ever investment in the history of Kentucky and it’s right here in Bowling Green,” said Governor Andy Beshear. Envision AESC, one of the world’s largest electric vehicle battery companies, officially breaks ground in Bowling Green, less than six months after announcing the project.
wnky.com
WKU PD asking public’s help in search for car
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Western Kentucky University Police Department is asking assistance in identifying the owner or driver of a blue, four-door car. If you know any information, please call the WKU PD at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. In addition, calls may be anonymous.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
BGA Chambers comments on launching heavy equipment program
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – News 40 had the chance to interview Ron Bunch today, the President of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. Bunch spoke about the chamber’s partnership in a new program geared towards heavy equipment training for students. Different organizations have come together to offer...
wnky.com
Section of Middle Bridge Road to be closed starting Monday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Monday, Aug. 29, a section of Middle Bridge Road between Pedigo Way and Ken Bale Boulevard (Shive Lane) will be closed to traffic. The City of Bowling Green says the project will include a storm system installation, and the closure should last until Friday, Sept. 2.
wnky.com
Locals take on challenge at ‘Mud Happens’ obstacle course
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Mud Happens, a mud run event, gathered around 430 participants over the weekend!. The event generates roughly $32,000 for the Family Enrichment Center, and it all goes to their child abuse prevention program. The obstacle course is three miles long, and visitors enjoyed food vendors with an MC playing music, plus a free kids area for children under nine.
wnky.com
Man arrested in connection with 2020 fentanyl overdose in Logan Co.
ADAIRVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing multiple charges after spending roughly a year and a half as a fugitive after an overdose death in Logan County. In 2020, South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force agents stated they received a call of a possible drug overdose on Stagger Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
UPDATE: BGPD, WCPS respond to false Moss Middle School shooting report
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Monday morning at 7:45 a.m., Bowling Green Police say they received a phone call announcing a shooting took place at Warren County Public School’s Moss Middle School. Officers responded immediately, walking through both Moss Middle School and neighboring school Jennings Creek Elementary School. BGPD...
wnky.com
Clear the Shelters helps animals find a home
This past weekend, Clear the Shelters returned in several local areas, including Warren and Butler counties!. “It really brings attention to us. We’re in a small county, Butler County, and it really helps to shine a little light to where our small shelter and the animals that are in need,” said Butler County Animal Shelter director Ruby Fooks.
Comments / 0