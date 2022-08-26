LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Bowling Green man has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-65 Sunday afternoon in Louisville. As of right now, there is no official explanation for how Thomas Catalina was driving up I-65 South in the wrong direction. Seven vehicles were hit before Catalina’s pickup truck came to a stop and burned.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO