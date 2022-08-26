ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Joan Didion’s Estate Heads to Auction, Endeavor Buys Majority Stake in Car Auction House, and More: Morning Links for August 12, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ARTISTS SPEAK. Jayson Musson, who shot to fame as the wise art YouTuber Hennessy Youngman, has his first museum show up at the Fabric Workshop in Philadelphia, and is in the New York Times. “Jokes can be powerful, but it’s not easy to tell a good joke,” he said. Feminist great Suzanne Lacy has a survey up at the Queens Museum in New York, and is in the Art Newspaper. “Activism is impacting change,” she said. “I’m not convinced that art does anything profound and unique in and of itself, but that it operates to support...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A 19th-Century New York Penthouse With a Giant Rooftop Garden Just Listed for $6.8 Million

This New York penthouse will appeal to urban gardeners and art lovers alike. The 19th-century Neo-Grec loft, which was just listed for $6.8 million by Douglas Elliman, consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an enchanted rooftop garden. Perched on Prince Street in Soho, the eclectic home sits at the pinnacle of a five-unit co-op built in 1889 by Richard Berger. It’s at the top when it comes to design, too. The sixth-floor loft is being offered up by art curator and scholar, Susan Vogel, alongside her partner Kenneth Prewitt, as reported by the New York Post. A true enclave for creative...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

A PSA 10 Elon Musk-Signed U.S. $1 Dollar Bill Is Now up for Auction

Like Mark Zuckerberg’s collectible little league card, another collectible tied to a tech billionaire is going up for auction. This time around, it is a $1 USD dollar bill signed by Elon Musk. Actioned by Musk’s ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne, the two met in 1994 at the University of Pennsylvania.
People

Elon Musk's College Sweetheart Puts Gifts, Photos Up for Auction to Pay for Stepson's Education: 'A Snapshot'

Photographs of Elon Musk taken in the mid-1990s during his relationship with college girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne are currently up for auction. Through RR Auction, Gwynne is selling 21 items from the couple's year together as students at the University of Pennsylvania. They include images of a "silly" Musk taken long before he became the CEO of companies such as Tesla and SpaceX.
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
Robb Report

Paul Newman Gave Two Rolexes to a Legendary Stuntman. Now They’re Heading to Auction.

Sometimes it pays to have famous friends. Later this year, Sotheby’s is going to sell three vintage Rolexes from the personal collection of legendary Hollywood stuntman, Stan Barrett. While that alone is reason to be excited, two of the timepieces were gifted to the daredevil by his good friend, Paul Newman. Newman and Barrett formed a deep connection during the 40 years they knew one another. Having spent a lot of time together on set, the two pals learned that they shared a love of cars, racing and adventure. It’s because of this that Newman gave Barrett two Rolexes—a GMT-Master “Pepsi” and...
Jax Hudur

History's Most Expensive Painting is a Mysterious Portrait of Jesus Christ

The Salvator Mundi, history's most expensive paintingWIKI/Public Domain. In 2017, the art world was captivated by a mystery. The Salvator Mundi (meaning Saviour of the World in English) was bought by a mystery buyer for over $450 million. The painting, which measures 26 inches, is a half-figure portrait of Jesus Christ attributed to the Italian renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. What was so shocking to the art world was that the painting had broken all previous records of any painting sold as it became the most expensive piece of art in history.
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
Business Insider

I toured a $65 million Gulfstream G650ER private jet like the ones owned by billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and saw how the ultra-rich travel

The Gulfstream G650ER is one of the world's fastest and longest-range business aircraft. Billionaires like Elon Musk own the jet, which was tracked by 19-year-old Jack Sweeney on Twitter earlier this year. I toured the plane at the Farnborough International Airshow in England to see if it's worth the price...
Robb Report

This $150 Million Hamptons Estate Comes With Two Mansions, Two Pools and One Infamous Beachfront

Click here to read the full article. One of Southampton’s most notorious estates is back on the market. Named La Dune, the compound on Gin Lane isn’t only famous for its eye-popping price or its high-profile owner. The property, which has been on and off the market since 2016, starred in the 1978 Woody Allen drama Interiors. It’s now back in play for $150 million—and that amount will get you two mansions with beach frontage spread across four acres in one of the most desirable resort communities in America. The owner, art-world publisher Louise Blouin, bought the estate in the 1990s for $13.5...
Robb Report

This $13 Million San Francisco Mansion Comes With a Custom Rooftop Sauna and Views of Golden Gate Bridge

It’s almost as if this San Francisco abode was designed with wellness in mind. The Russian Hill residence, which has just hit the market for $12.9 million, comes equipped with a ton of features to please the health and wellness set. (We’re looking at you, Gwyneth.) The sprawling four-floor pad sports a serene wood-clad interior that gives a good dose of zen, plus a rooftop deck with a custom sauna. Spanning 4,818 square feet, the living quarters comprise four en suite bedrooms and five and a half baths. It also offers some 1,300 square feet of outdoor space. The Greene Street property...
Business Insider

A billionaire who backed Jeff Bezos and Larry Page said not investing in 'slightly crazy' Elon Musk was 'probably the worst investment decision of all time'

John Doerr said he missed an opportunity to invest in Tesla in 2007. The venture capitalist chose to invest in a competitor that later went bankrupt instead. Doerr has been known for backing several key companies, including Amazon, Google, and Twitter. Billionaire investor John Doerr said passing up on an...
ARTnews

Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen’s $1 B. Collection to Be Sold at Christie’s

The art collection of tech mogul Paul Allen, cofounder of Microsoft who died at the age of 65 in 2018, will be sold at Christie’s in what will be one of the highest-valued single-owner sales ever to come on the open market, the Wall Street Journal first reported on Thursday. Listed among the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors for more than two decades, Allen amassed a collection worth an estimated $1 billion. The house has not yet announced when Allen’s holdings will hit the block. Christie’s will sell a group of 150 artworks from Allen’s estate, the collection poised to be the most expensive ever...
