ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 7

Ricky
4d ago

Yeah every time a election happens more variants come out that shut everything down. It's not coincidence anymore

Reply
8
Related
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases decline in South Arkansas

Active COVID-19 cases fell in South Arkansas on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional deaths in five South Arkansas counties on Sunday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,070. Total Active Cases: 61, down one since Saturday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,910. Total...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

State of Arkansas directs $1 million in state funds for pregnancy centers

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Sixteen Arkansas pregnancy resource centers have applied for a share of $1 million in state funding. Pregnancy resource centers are nonprofit organizations that educate women about alternatives to abortion and provide free pregnancy tests, medical referrals, and infant supplies. In Harrison, Informed Choices Women’s Center of the Ozarks is a provider of such resources and has seen increased demand in recent months.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
Arkansas Advocate

Groups question recreational marijuana proposal’s impact on Arkansas hemp industry

It remains unclear if Arkansans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana at the ballot box in November, but some in the hemp industry are already concerned. For several weeks, hemp insiders have quietly raised questions about the language of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment. Would its broad definition of cannabis upend Arkansas’ industrial […] The post Groups question recreational marijuana proposal’s impact on Arkansas hemp industry appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epidemiologist#Infectious Diseases#Linus Covid#General Health#Ba
myozarksonline.com

Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County

Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing from Baxter County, Arkansas, and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County, Missouri. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Joni Raingrace Templer of Henderson was last seen at her home late Sunday morning. She said she was going on a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat. The two were last seen in a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, which was discovered to be abandoned around 5:30 Sunday evening. Law enforcement officials say Templer and Wheat may be traveling to Pulaski County, Missouri, with a tan-colored Great Pyrenees dog. Templer reportedly has family members in Columbia. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Templer or Wheat should contact Baxter County Sheriff’s Investigator Brian Williams at 870-425-7000, or [email protected]
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Arkansas farmers harvesting sunlight for power

Bearskin Farms east of Little Rock is installing one of the largest solar projects on a farm in Arkansas in a bid to gain some control over the farm’s energy costs at a time when solar energy may be more accessible than ever in agriculture. Renewable energy — a...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox16.com

AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Governor addresses steps to reduce violent crime

Today I’d like to talk about the steps we are taking to reduce violent crime in Arkansas. In 2017, there was a shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. It was a senseless, violent tragedy that occurred right here in our capital city, and it caught the attention of everyone.
ARKANSAS STATE
KSNB Local4

Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
Arkansas Advocate

Fix for underfunded Arkansas tire recycling program must wait for legislative review

A stop-gap measure to keep Arkansas’ tire recycling program running fell through on Friday, meaning scrap tire piles will keep growing in large sections of the state. A request from the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality for $1 million from state savings to shore up the Arkansas Used Tire Recycling and Accountability Act Program was […] The post Fix for underfunded Arkansas tire recycling program must wait for legislative review appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy