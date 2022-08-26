Read full article on original website
Ricky
4d ago
Yeah every time a election happens more variants come out that shut everything down. It's not coincidence anymore
8
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases decline in South Arkansas
Active COVID-19 cases fell in South Arkansas on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional deaths in five South Arkansas counties on Sunday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,070. Total Active Cases: 61, down one since Saturday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,910. Total...
Arkansas drivers named fifth most dangerous in US
A new study has ranked Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state for drivers in the U.S.
Arkansas is top 20 of hardest working states
All the hard work in Arkansas has gained it a national ranking.
KYTV
State of Arkansas directs $1 million in state funds for pregnancy centers
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Sixteen Arkansas pregnancy resource centers have applied for a share of $1 million in state funding. Pregnancy resource centers are nonprofit organizations that educate women about alternatives to abortion and provide free pregnancy tests, medical referrals, and infant supplies. In Harrison, Informed Choices Women’s Center of the Ozarks is a provider of such resources and has seen increased demand in recent months.
DRYING OUT: Here’s when Arkansas sees a break from the humidity
High humidity is normal for Arkansas in the summer, so when we see a break from it, it's definitely something to write about!
5newsonline.com
Stormy evening across Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast August 29
A front is pushing south across, sparking storms from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains. Downpours are hitting some in Arkansas and Oklahoma this evening.
Groups question recreational marijuana proposal’s impact on Arkansas hemp industry
It remains unclear if Arkansans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana at the ballot box in November, but some in the hemp industry are already concerned. For several weeks, hemp insiders have quietly raised questions about the language of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment. Would its broad definition of cannabis upend Arkansas’ industrial […] The post Groups question recreational marijuana proposal’s impact on Arkansas hemp industry appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Active Tropics: Here’s how it could affect Arkansas
There have only been 3 named storms that never reached hurricane status. Now as we get into the most active part of the season tropical activity is heating up.
myozarksonline.com
Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County
Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing from Baxter County, Arkansas, and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County, Missouri. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Joni Raingrace Templer of Henderson was last seen at her home late Sunday morning. She said she was going on a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat. The two were last seen in a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, which was discovered to be abandoned around 5:30 Sunday evening. Law enforcement officials say Templer and Wheat may be traveling to Pulaski County, Missouri, with a tan-colored Great Pyrenees dog. Templer reportedly has family members in Columbia. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Templer or Wheat should contact Baxter County Sheriff’s Investigator Brian Williams at 870-425-7000, or [email protected]
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Morning sprinkles; scattered afternoon thunderstorms
It’s a mostly cloudy morning in state with some widely scattered sprinkles. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s and will get to around 90° by Noon with a high of 94° this afternoon in Little Rock. As a front moves through today thunderstorms will be...
KTLO
Arkansas farmers harvesting sunlight for power
Bearskin Farms east of Little Rock is installing one of the largest solar projects on a farm in Arkansas in a bid to gain some control over the farm’s energy costs at a time when solar energy may be more accessible than ever in agriculture. Renewable energy — a...
KATV
Arkansas lawmaker thinks duty to intervene law could've prevented Crawford County incident
Little Rock (KATV) — More than a week ago, a viral video involving two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry Police officer beating up a man after he was arrested. State Senator Bob Ballinger(R-Ozark) District 5 told KATV the incident with those officers could've been avoided following a...
fox16.com
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
Arkansas school districts experience rising construction costs during inflation
School districts in Arkansas continue to see the long-term impacts of inflation. One superintendent said some construction projects cost millions more than intended.
Man seen being beaten by Arkansas officers in video files federal lawsuit
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Attorneys for Randal Worcester have filed a federal lawsuit after a now-viral video from Aug. 21 shows two Crawford County deputies and a Mulberry police officer on top of him, in some instances kneeing and slamming his head on the ground, during his arrest.
KTLO
Governor addresses steps to reduce violent crime
Today I’d like to talk about the steps we are taking to reduce violent crime in Arkansas. In 2017, there was a shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. It was a senseless, violent tragedy that occurred right here in our capital city, and it caught the attention of everyone.
KSNB Local4
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
Full timeline of violent arrest in Arkansas that lead to investigation
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Department of Justice, FBI, Arkansas State Police, and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office are all hosting separate investigations after a video showed two Crawford County Deputies and a Mulberry Police Officer violently arresting 27-year-old Randal Worcester. Monday, Aug. 22. During a news conference,...
Fix for underfunded Arkansas tire recycling program must wait for legislative review
A stop-gap measure to keep Arkansas’ tire recycling program running fell through on Friday, meaning scrap tire piles will keep growing in large sections of the state. A request from the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality for $1 million from state savings to shore up the Arkansas Used Tire Recycling and Accountability Act Program was […] The post Fix for underfunded Arkansas tire recycling program must wait for legislative review appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Student loan debt cancellation in Arkansas: What you need to know
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Millions of Americans with federal student loans could soon see up to $10,000—or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients— forgiven due to a plan announced by President Biden. But what does that mean for Arkansans?. It could mean that any money received to cancel...
