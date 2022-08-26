Read full article on original website
Final First Friday in Gallipolis Sept. 2
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WVNews) — A “Pregame Tailgate Party” theme will bring “First Friday” in Gallipolis to a close for the season. Katie Ratliff is the Downtown Revitalization Project Event Coordinator, and she believes “First Friday” was a success. The monthly event brought lots of people into the downtown area to enjoy food, shopping, games, and a movie in the park.
Luella Mildred Plymale
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Luella Mildred Plymale daughter of the late Estus and Elsie Plymale died on February 3, 2022. She was born April 28,1929 and raised in Gallia, County.
Our House Tavern Museum hosts quilt show
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — If you have ever thought about learning to quilt, or just love looking at quilts, Our House Tavern Museum in Gallipolis is the place to be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The museum is hosting a Quilt Show that will include old quilts and new quilts and hands-on demonstrations.
Linda Warnick
GRANTSVILLE — Linda Lou Warnick, 68, of Grantsville, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Aug. 24, 1954, in Kingwood, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Charles Henry and Mary Lee (Dodd) Adams.
