The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor
A death row inmate in Oklahoma surprised onlookers Thursday when he used his last moments on Earth to forgive the state's governor for not granting him clemency.
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines
A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
Joe: This should be a landslide year for GOP, but it's not working that way
The Morning Joe panel discusses why 2022 should be a landslide year for the Republicans, but clunky Trump-backed candidates appear to be hurting the party.Aug. 30, 2022.
Threats: GOP shredded over "riot" talk if Trump is indicted, after claims to condemn looting in 2020
Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham now directly threatening violence if Trump is prosecuted by law enforcement. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on his remark that “there literally will be riots” as Graham himself faces legal trouble as a witness in the GA election probe, and reports on broader double standards in law enforcement and also the resolve of prosecutors against threats.Aug. 29, 2022.
Biden campaigns against extremist gov candidate: 'Whose side are you on?'
“Doug Mastriano can absolutely win in Pennsylvania. He can absolutely become governor,” says Chris Hayes. “Which is what makes President Biden's speech there on Thursday all that more relevant.”Aug. 31, 2022.
Right-wing pundit Ann Coulter declares ‘Trump is done’ in new podcast
Right-wing media commenter Ann Coulter was once a huge fan of former President Donald Trump, going so far as to publish a book titled In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! detailing all the reasons she loved for former celebrity gameshow host. But she has cooled in recent years, turning on her former favourite and instead launching a criticism campaign as his power has waned. The most recent iteration of her Trump-focused criticism comes in the form of a simply named podcast — "Trump is done" — during which she recently claimed "normal people" no longer cared about Mr...
Team Trump’s missed opportunities to resolve the Mar-a-Lago mess
Kimberly Guilfoyle, appearing on behalf of Team Trump, again condemned the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, telling a conservative media outlet that federal law enforcement had an easier alternative. “All they had to do was ask for the documents,” she said. A Fox News host pushed the same line...
Eugene Daniels: Threats to democracy, rule of law are ‘more in front of people’s faces now’
Eugene Daniels, Julia Terruso, Mike Memoli, and Sahil Kapur join Andrea Mitchell to share their expectations for President Biden’s upcoming visits to Pennsylvania, where he will make a prime time address that is expected to touch on threats to democracy and how Americans’ rights and freedoms are under attack. “It's something that's more in front of people's faces now,” says Daniels, as President Trump battles with the Department of Justice over classified documents kept at his private residence. “That is something that Democrats are hoping to say, ‘look at what the other side is doing when it comes to democracy, look how they don't take this as seriously.’”Aug. 30, 2022.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: Trump really needs 'better lawyers'
Rhode Island Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the legal jeopardy Trump faces over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida involving classified documents.Aug. 30, 2022.
Sen. Whitehouse condemns $1.6B right wing dark money donation
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell after a right-wing group receives a record $1.6 billion donation to boost conservative causes. Leonard Leo, who Sen. Whitehouse says we can thank for a Supreme Court we can “no longer trust,” now runs the group.Aug. 30, 2022.
There's a reason why hoarding classified documents is a crime
If someone had told me during my FBI career that I would eventually spend five years on national television explaining the complexities of foreign counterintelligence and violent domestic terrorism, I’d have wondered “Why?” If they had said I’d be doing so because of the actions of one individual, I’d have wondered “Who?” Those questions were long ago answered. Now, since the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, and the supporting affidavit has been released, I’m being asked to explain the subtleties of document classification, which has many Americans asking “What?” As in, what do the government's various classification labels mean, and what is at stake if there are boxes of highly classified documents stored in an unauthorized place by an unauthorized person?
Trump's response to the FBI search is definitely paying off — for DOJ
Former President Donald Trump’s response to the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago residence is paying off … for the Justice Department, not for him. Trump was quick to point out the historic nature of this search, which in his words was “unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary.” But far from helping his case, statements like this merely show that the Justice Department viewed Trump’s apparent mishandling of government documents as an unprecedented threat.
Pro-Walker super PAC proves Republicans don't hate 'handouts' after all
Ever since President Joe Biden announced life-changing federal student loan forgiveness for millions of people last week, the GOP has worked overtime to portray beneficiaries of the plan — many of whom are lower-income earners and nonwhite — as undeserving grifters. Some Republicans even denounced the news as...
Trump loses as GOP governor must testify: GA criminal probe escalating in 2022
Georgia governor Brian Kemp, who refused to steal votes for Trump in 2020, now ordered to testify before the grand jury investigating election interference. The victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis comes after Rudy Giuliani testified for six hours. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the escalating probe in Georgia.Aug. 30, 2022.
“Law and Order” Republicans Echo Trump’s Attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies
How severely did Donald Trump endanger the national security interests of the United States? How much risk have Americans been exposed to because he kept classified materials at Mar-a-Lago? Those are the questions being considered by top intel officials in Washington, and they’re the questions MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin ponders with his Sunday night panel.Aug. 29, 2022.
