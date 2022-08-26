Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
City Council Approves Additional TIF for Raceday Center Property Across from Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Wise Central's Nate West fills a key cornerback slot
Wise County Central High School sophomore Nate West will make the second start of his varsity football career on Friday night against the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes. It will be hard for the quick cornerback to top his initial foray into the starting lineup. West intercepted two passes and returned them...
HISTORY WITH HAYES: The Shrine Game was the biggest game in town
Benny Coxton of the Garden Green Dragons had so thoroughly dominated the gridiron on a steamy summer Saturday night in 1960 during the fifth annual Shrine Bowl All-Star Game at the Stone Castle in Bristol, an opposing player had seen enough and decided to take matters into his own hands.
Gibson leads Union over Ridgeview for VHS volleyball title
BRISTOL, Va. – Defense is Union High School senior Gracie Gibson’s specialty and the reigning Mountain 7 District libero of the year relies on a pretty straight-forward approach. “You don’t have to have perfect technique,” Gibson said. “You just have to have hustle and heart and you’ll be...
Arnold leads ETSU women to soccer win
Emma Arnold (Tennessee High) provided East Tennessee State University with some late-game heroics as the junior forward scored in the closing seconds en route to lifting the Buccaneers (1-1-2) to a 1-0 road win at USC Upstate Sunday night at County University Soccer Stadium. For the second time this season,...
Gas prices not expected to slow Labor Day travel
While fuel prices remain the highest in a decade for Labor Day, highway travel is expected to be heavy during the last long weekend of summer. The national average price was $3.84 per gallon for regular unleaded Tuesday, or 69 cents per gallon higher than one year ago. It is also $1.17 less than the national record of $5.01 per gallon established in mid-June, according to AAA.
McClung tallies two rebounds for Team USA
Mac McClung tallied two rebounds on Monday as Team USA closed out the latest round of qualifying for the FIBA World Cup with a 95-77 win over Colombia. The Gate City High School graduate did not attempt a shot and also had one assist in two turnovers in logging 7:28 of playing time. McClung averaged 2.5 points in the two qualifying games as the U.S. overpowered Uruguay last week.
Navy veteran finds fulfillment in leatherwork
“He was tooling a belt, and I was just amazed at how he was transforming it,” Dinsmore said Saturday, speaking from his booth at the Heritage Festival in Blountville. “Then I learned over the years how to do that … Taking a piece of cowhide and putting a picture in it, making it into something else — that just really appeals to me.”
Two people killed in Buchanan County blaze
Two people are dead following a Friday night structure fire in Buchanan County. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, an adult male was able to escape the fire, but the remains of two other individuals were recovered inside the residence after the fire was extinguished. The...
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Mayor: New cells won't solve issues
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – As the construction of the new $95 million Sullivan County Jail moves forward, Mayor Richard Venable recounted the long process to get the building of a new jail in Sullivan County off the ground in hopes of providing some relief to a severely overcrowded inmate population.
Watch Now - Exhibit on Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison concert opens at BCCM
BRISTOL, Va. – Outlaw. Advocate. Icon. Legend. Johnny Cash was all of those and more but the Country Music Hall of Fame performer’s career took a notable pivot with the May 1968 release of “At Folsom Prison,” a live album that reinvigorated Cash’s brand – as the title song rose to No. 1 on the charts, earning widespread acclaim and helping spark a network TV show.
Your View | Rely on the same methods, get the same results
The Sullivan County Jail is bursting at the seams, again, with the most recent report showing we have 944 people — parents, siblings, employees, neighbors — locked up in there. I’ll forever remember choking on my coffee upon reading, three years ago, that after several years and “hundreds...
