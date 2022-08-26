Read full article on original website
WVNews
Week One: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The Big 12 kicks off its 2022 football season with a full slate of games in Week 1, including a pair of Thursday night lidlifters highlighted by WVU - Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, two Friday games featuring a very interesting TCU visit to Colorado, and a concluding Saturday with six mostly tuneups. However, getting to see the entire league in action on the first weekend is an excellent way to start the year.
WVNews
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key
West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
WVNews
WVNews
3 more COVID deaths reported Tuesday in West Virginia, including Taylor Countian
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Three more West Virginians have died from COVID-19, the West Virginia DHHR reported Tuesday. The latest deaths are a 95-year-old Hancock County female, a 63-year-old Berkeley County male, and a 58-year-old Taylor County female.
WVNews
Morgantown-Bridgeport selected as West Virginia Attorney General's Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has selected Friday's football contest between Bridgeport and Morgantown high schools as his Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Now in its sixth year, the initiative sees Morrisey highlight one high school football game each week of...
WVNews
Glenville State University Homecoming events planned for October
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University will celebrate its annual Homecoming during the week of Oct. 10, culminating with the parade and football game Oct. 15. A number of events are planned throughout the week for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends. Everyone is encouraged to make...
WVNews
Canaan Valley offers Labor Day weekend fun
DAVIS — Featuring live music, scenic chairlift rides and a host of activities for the whole family, Canaan Valley Resort offers an escape from the late summer heat and an opportunity to celebrate the end of summer this Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-5. “While it’s oppressively hot across West Virginia and the surrounding region, it’s typically 10 degrees cooler in Canaan Valley,” said Matt Baker, general manager at Canaan Valley Resort.
WVNews
Well-known outdoor development community leader joins West Virginia University collaborative
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University’s outdoor recreation experts are hard at work developing world-class outdoor infrastructure, expanding outdoor opportunities and using the Mountain State’s outdoor assets to advance the economy. These efforts are mission critical at the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development...
WVNews
Barbara Jean Gum
JANE LEW- Barbara Jean Gum, 85, of Camden, passed away in the comfort of her home on August 26, 2022, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born in Lewis County on May 5, 1937, a daughter of the late John Ross Cawthon and Irene Catherine Duvall Cawthon. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one son, James “Jay” Grover Gum III; one son-in-law, Stephen McDougal; and one brother, Jerry Cawthon.
WVNews
Former county commissioner, educator Darwin Wolfe dies
THORNTON — Retired educator and long-time Preston County Commissioner Darwin Wolfe died Aug. 25. Wolfe, 87, of Thornton, worked for Preston County Schools as a teacher, principal and member of the superintendent’s central office staff before retiring from education and being elected to multiple terms on the Preston County Commission.
WVNews
Defendants
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — A Buckhannon man and woman received lengthy prison terms for drug …
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council to consider prohibition on ground feeding of wild birds, new vac track
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council on Thursday will hold a public hearing and vote on the second and final reading of an ordinance that would prohibit ground feeding of wild fowl and birds in the city. The proposed ordinance was drafted to address issues some city...
WVNews
WVNews
West Virginia University suspends Pi Kappa Phi fraternity amid hazing investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity Tuesday for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code. The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.
WVNews
Detroit man gets 10-year fed prison term for heroin distribution crime in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 30-year-old drug dealer from Detroit received a 10-year prison term Tuesday from a federal judge who said the pipeline of dangerous illicit drugs into West Virginia “has to stop, and you were part of that.”. Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh...
WVNews
Private gifts aid long-term mental health services for students via WVU Medicine program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Philanthropic support is boosting student access to Healthy Minds University, a collaborative program that provided long-term mental health services to nearly 1,000 West Virginia University students in its first year. A $30,000 gift from the Gruver family established a namesake fund to ensure students can take...
WVNews
WVU Health System Board approves $177M in capital projects to expand access to care, renovate hospitals, and create job training program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — At its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the West Virginia University Health System Board of Directors approved $177.4 million in capital projects to expand patients’ access to healthcare; renovate its existing hospital facilities in Morgantown, Glen Dale, and Keyser; and create a job training program in Keyser to bolster the region’s healthcare workforce.
WVNews
YCF grant applications due Sept. 19
MORGANTOWN – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia and YCF Community Grants. All applications are available online at www.ycfwv.org and most are due by Sept.19.
WVNews
Terra Alta Civic Club discovers history while working on Wreaths Across America
TERRA ALTA — Work is continuing on the Wreaths Across America Project. The Terra Alta Civic Club is spearheading this community wide effort to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans of all wars on Dec. 17. While the civic club is focusing on the Terra Alta Town Cemetery...
WVNews
Rowlesburg Labor Day festivities set
ROWLESBURG – Celebrate the end of summer at the annual Rowlesburg Labor Day Ox Roast celebration. Cannon Hill will also be open for visitors during the celebration. Enjoy mouthwatering food, along with vendors, a car show, kids activities, music and fireworks at the end of the day — all in the town park along the Cheat River.
