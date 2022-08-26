ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Week One: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The Big 12 kicks off its 2022 football season with a full slate of games in Week 1, including a pair of Thursday night lidlifters highlighted by WVU - Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, two Friday games featuring a very interesting TCU visit to Colorado, and a concluding Saturday with six mostly tuneups. However, getting to see the entire league in action on the first weekend is an excellent way to start the year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key

West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU fraternity suspended over reported hazing incidents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University suspended a fraternity Tuesday over reported hazing incidents, the school said. The interim suspension of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity prevents it from all recruitment activities along with participating or attending social functions, WVU said in a news release.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grafton, WV
Football
Grafton, WV
Sports
City
Grafton, WV
WVNews

Glenville State University Homecoming events planned for October

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University will celebrate its annual Homecoming during the week of Oct. 10, culminating with the parade and football game Oct. 15. A number of events are planned throughout the week for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends. Everyone is encouraged to make...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Canaan Valley offers Labor Day weekend fun

DAVIS — Featuring live music, scenic chairlift rides and a host of activities for the whole family, Canaan Valley Resort offers an escape from the late summer heat and an opportunity to celebrate the end of summer this Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-5. “While it’s oppressively hot across West Virginia and the surrounding region, it’s typically 10 degrees cooler in Canaan Valley,” said Matt Baker, general manager at Canaan Valley Resort.
DAVIS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wv News#Bearcat
WVNews

Barbara Jean Gum

JANE LEW- Barbara Jean Gum, 85, of Camden, passed away in the comfort of her home on August 26, 2022, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born in Lewis County on May 5, 1937, a daughter of the late John Ross Cawthon and Irene Catherine Duvall Cawthon. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one son, James “Jay” Grover Gum III; one son-in-law, Stephen McDougal; and one brother, Jerry Cawthon.
CAMDEN, WV
WVNews

Former county commissioner, educator Darwin Wolfe dies

THORNTON — Retired educator and long-time Preston County Commissioner Darwin Wolfe died Aug. 25. Wolfe, 87, of Thornton, worked for Preston County Schools as a teacher, principal and member of the superintendent’s central office staff before retiring from education and being elected to multiple terms on the Preston County Commission.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Defendants

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — A Buckhannon man and woman received lengthy prison terms for drug …
BUCKHANNON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Kari-Beth Law

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Philanthropic support is boosting student access to Healthy Minds Univer…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University suspends Pi Kappa Phi fraternity amid hazing investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity Tuesday for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code. The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Health System Board approves $177M in capital projects to expand access to care, renovate hospitals, and create job training program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — At its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the West Virginia University Health System Board of Directors approved $177.4 million in capital projects to expand patients’ access to healthcare; renovate its existing hospital facilities in Morgantown, Glen Dale, and Keyser; and create a job training program in Keyser to bolster the region’s healthcare workforce.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

YCF grant applications due Sept. 19

MORGANTOWN – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia and YCF Community Grants. All applications are available online at www.ycfwv.org and most are due by Sept.19.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Rowlesburg Labor Day festivities set

ROWLESBURG – Celebrate the end of summer at the annual Rowlesburg Labor Day Ox Roast celebration. Cannon Hill will also be open for visitors during the celebration. Enjoy mouthwatering food, along with vendors, a car show, kids activities, music and fireworks at the end of the day — all in the town park along the Cheat River.
ROWLESBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy