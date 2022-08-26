MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The Big 12 kicks off its 2022 football season with a full slate of games in Week 1, including a pair of Thursday night lidlifters highlighted by WVU - Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, two Friday games featuring a very interesting TCU visit to Colorado, and a concluding Saturday with six mostly tuneups. However, getting to see the entire league in action on the first weekend is an excellent way to start the year.

