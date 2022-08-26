Read full article on original website
Elmer “Dale” Mealey
JANE LEW- Elmer “Dale” Mealey, 61, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He passed in the comfort of his home and under the compassionate care of West Virginia Hospice of Buckhannon. Dale was born in Weston on September 22,...
Linda Warnick
GRANTSVILLE — Linda Lou Warnick, 68, of Grantsville, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Aug. 24, 1954, in Kingwood, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Charles Henry and Mary Lee (Dodd) Adams.
Week One: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The Big 12 kicks off its 2022 football season with a full slate of games in Week 1, including a pair of Thursday night lidlifters highlighted by WVU - Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, two Friday games featuring a very interesting TCU visit to Colorado, and a concluding Saturday with six mostly tuneups. However, getting to see the entire league in action on the first weekend is an excellent way to start the year.
Canaan Valley offers Labor Day weekend fun
DAVIS — Featuring live music, scenic chairlift rides and a host of activities for the whole family, Canaan Valley Resort offers an escape from the late summer heat and an opportunity to celebrate the end of summer this Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-5. “While it’s oppressively hot across West Virginia and the surrounding region, it’s typically 10 degrees cooler in Canaan Valley,” said Matt Baker, general manager at Canaan Valley Resort.
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key
West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
ATC
KINGWOOD — Preston County Routes 26/26, Irona Avenue, and 26/27, Snider Loop, both known locally as Oaks Loop, will be closed 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 31, for paving. The entire length of the road will be closed due to the size and type of equipment...
Clarksburg City Council to consider prohibition on ground feeding of wild birds, new vac track
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council on Thursday will hold a public hearing and vote on the second and final reading of an ordinance that would prohibit ground feeding of wild fowl and birds in the city. The proposed ordinance was drafted to address issues some city...
Kari-Beth Law
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Philanthropic support is boosting student access to Healthy Minds Univer…
Terra Alta Civic Club discovers history while working on Wreaths Across America
TERRA ALTA — Work is continuing on the Wreaths Across America Project. The Terra Alta Civic Club is spearheading this community wide effort to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans of all wars on Dec. 17. While the civic club is focusing on the Terra Alta Town Cemetery...
Rowlesburg Labor Day festivities set
ROWLESBURG – Celebrate the end of summer at the annual Rowlesburg Labor Day Ox Roast celebration. Cannon Hill will also be open for visitors during the celebration. Enjoy mouthwatering food, along with vendors, a car show, kids activities, music and fireworks at the end of the day — all in the town park along the Cheat River.
WVU fraternity suspended over reported hazing incidents
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University suspended a fraternity Tuesday over reported hazing incidents, the school said. The interim suspension of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity prevents it from all recruitment activities along with participating or attending social functions, WVU said in a news release.
YCF grant applications due Sept. 19
MORGANTOWN – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia and YCF Community Grants. All applications are available online at www.ycfwv.org and most are due by Sept.19.
Community calendar
Fall Festival 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newburg ball field by the Newburg Volunteer Fire Department. Pumpkin Patch, candy apples, Halloween egg hunt and many more games for the kids.
Carolyn Devine
FRIENDSVILLE — Carolyn Marie Devine, 61, of Friendsville and Oceanside, Calif. died unexpectedly on June 19, 2020. She was born Jan. 16, 1959 and was the daughter of the late Arthur Laverne and Eileen Marie Devine.
Board of ed debates grading policy
KINGWOOD — The grading system at Preston High was again discussed by the Preston County Board of Education at its most recent meeting. In a presentation at the beginning of the meeting,teacher and former board member Ann Robb said she had just learned about mastery learning at Preston High School.
West Virginia University suspends Pi Kappa Phi fraternity amid hazing investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity Tuesday for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code. The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.
Private gifts aid long-term mental health services for students via WVU Medicine program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Philanthropic support is boosting student access to Healthy Minds University, a collaborative program that provided long-term mental health services to nearly 1,000 West Virginia University students in its first year. A $30,000 gift from the Gruver family established a namesake fund to ensure students can take...
