While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter. Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO