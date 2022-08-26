ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Video: Minnesota State Fair flash flooding during thunderstorm

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The area near the Grandstand was also impacted:. People rushed to shelter. No injuries have been reported so far. Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area around the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday evening. Rain and wind hit the State Fair:. There was...
Roger Griswold
Average for gas in Maine drops below $4 per gallon

PORTLAND, Maine — The average price for gasoline has dropped below $4 per gallon in Maine for the first time since March 6, not long after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. According to AAA, the statewide average on Tuesday was $3.99. The national average was $3.84. Prices have...
Map: Here’s how much rain fell on Monday and Tuesday

The Boston area saw more than an inch. Massachusetts has gotten some much needed rain this week, as most of the state continues to endure an “extreme” drought. The National Weather Service said radar estimates indicate that “well over 1.5 inches” fell in southeastern Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, and northern Rhode Island on Monday and Tuesday.
Who got the most? Rain totals for Tuesday's storms in Massachusetts

BOSTON - With much of Massachusetts in an extreme drought, there's been a welcome deluge of rain to start the week. Here are Tuesday's rain totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton.Rehoboth 7.01 inchesAttleboro 4.42Taunton 4.35Bridgewater 2.77Sandwich 2.50Westfield 2.39East Bridgewater 2.28Bourne 2.19North Dighton 1.97Southwick 1.85Plymouth 1.72Norton 1.69Duxbury 1.33Wareham 1.30East Taunton 1.25Wrentham 1.23Mansfield 1.16Northboro 1.11Belchertown 1.10
Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky

Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year

While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter.  Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.   
Q 96.1

Old-school Maine Sayings That Should 100% Be Brought Back Immediately

I've always had a soft spot for the classics... Yesterday, I was describing something to a co-worker and actually found myself using the phrase, "wicked stove-up". And I 100% meant it. My computer was making me other-worldly angry, and it seemed the only true way to describe what a piece of crap it was being. There's a reason old sayings stand the test of time.
