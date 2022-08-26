Read full article on original website
WMTW
Wednesday morning rain helps break humidity
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
WMTW
Humidity drops Wednesday, fall feel later this week
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Colleen Hurley.
WMTW
Heat and humidity return Tuesday
How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
LIVE UPDATES: Severe storms, tornado warnings in Minnesota
Another major storm system is heading towards the Twin Cities, with the metro area and parts of central and southern Minnesota in a tornado watch. Follow our live blog below as we provide the latest updates as the system tracks through the state. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar:...
Saturday storms knock out power, disrupt fair and Twins game
Heavy storms rumbled through the Twin Cities on Saturday night disrupting the state fair and Twins game, and more is expected on Sunday afternoon and night
WMTW
Tracking strong thunderstorms on Friday
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday morning? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
WMTW
Heavy rains, strong thunderstorms continue to move through Maine
Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms are moving through parts of Maine this evening. A flood advisory has been issued for York and Cumberland County. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
fox9.com
Video: Minnesota State Fair flash flooding during thunderstorm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The area near the Grandstand was also impacted:. People rushed to shelter. No injuries have been reported so far. Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area around the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday evening. Rain and wind hit the State Fair:. There was...
WMTW
Average for gas in Maine drops below $4 per gallon
PORTLAND, Maine — The average price for gasoline has dropped below $4 per gallon in Maine for the first time since March 6, not long after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. According to AAA, the statewide average on Tuesday was $3.99. The national average was $3.84. Prices have...
Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and flooded streets after thunderstorms roll across Massachusetts Friday
Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and flooded streets as they made their way across Massachusetts Friday. In Boston, a tree was struck by lightening and fell down onto Saxton Street, damaging a minivan. At 3:51 p.m., the Leicester Police Department warned that multiple roads were closed due to...
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
Map: Here’s how much rain fell on Monday and Tuesday
The Boston area saw more than an inch. Massachusetts has gotten some much needed rain this week, as most of the state continues to endure an “extreme” drought. The National Weather Service said radar estimates indicate that “well over 1.5 inches” fell in southeastern Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, and northern Rhode Island on Monday and Tuesday.
Who got the most? Rain totals for Tuesday's storms in Massachusetts
BOSTON - With much of Massachusetts in an extreme drought, there's been a welcome deluge of rain to start the week. Here are Tuesday's rain totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton.Rehoboth 7.01 inchesAttleboro 4.42Taunton 4.35Bridgewater 2.77Sandwich 2.50Westfield 2.39East Bridgewater 2.28Bourne 2.19North Dighton 1.97Southwick 1.85Plymouth 1.72Norton 1.69Duxbury 1.33Wareham 1.30East Taunton 1.25Wrentham 1.23Mansfield 1.16Northboro 1.11Belchertown 1.10
msn.com
Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky
Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year
While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter. Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.
Old-school Maine Sayings That Should 100% Be Brought Back Immediately
I've always had a soft spot for the classics... Yesterday, I was describing something to a co-worker and actually found myself using the phrase, "wicked stove-up". And I 100% meant it. My computer was making me other-worldly angry, and it seemed the only true way to describe what a piece of crap it was being. There's a reason old sayings stand the test of time.
WMTW
Maine school district rolling out new technology tracking student ridership on buses
HALLOWELL, Maine — This week, students in RSU 2 schools will be issued RFID cards to record when they board and exit school buses. The cards containing small computer chips will be roughly the size of a credit card or ID. District leaders consider the system a safety enhancement...
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
