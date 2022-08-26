Read full article on original website
Related
Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Aug. 30, 2022
Another high school football season is upon us as we present the first edition of the 2022 Trib HSSN PIAA weekly state rankings. We left off in 2021 with six champions crowned in Hershey, an unprecedented four WPIAL teams winning state gold. Mt. Lebanon (6A), Penn-Trafford (5A), Aliquippa (4A) and...
Herald nets four goals, Bruins move to 6-0 on season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Junior Lydia Herald tallied four goal on the night as Northrop bested South Side 6-0 in girls soccer at Spuller Stadium. The Bruins are now 6-0 so far this season and 2-0 in SAC play. Their next match is Thursday night at Bishop Dwenger.
Comments / 0