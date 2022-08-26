Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Arson threat: Man accused of dumping gas on family’s roof
Christmas came far too early—and with bad intentions—for one St. Louis County family, as a University City man threatened to burn their house down.
‘My heart goes out to the husband and children’: South city nurse found dead in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Family members say Harriett Childers was a loving mom, wife and a dedicated nurse who lived in south St. Louis. Childers' family wants to know who harmed her and left her dead in East St. Louis. "My heart goes out to the husband and...
KMOV
4 shot near Jennings schools
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) – Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
KMOV
24-year-old hit, killed by car in North County identified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night. Police said Jeep Grand Cherokee hit Deandra Rodgers, 24, in the 9900 block of Page Avenue in Overland, Mo. just before midnight. When officers arrived they found Rodgers dead.
More security after shooting injures four people near Jennings schools
JENNINGS, Mo. – A shooting near Jennings Junior and Senior High Schools briefly put the campuses on lockdown Monday morning. No Jennings students were injured in the incident. St. Louis County Police and Jennings officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue just after 7 a.m. They found two people with gunshot wounds […]
Illinois man accidentally wounds himself during shooting event
A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself during a shooting event at a recreation center in Sparta.
Teen boy charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old girl
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police said he unintentionally shot a 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County Thursday evening. According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:15 Thursday evening on Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights. Deputies arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
KMOV
Man charged with assaulting officers at Metro East nightclub
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assaulting and resisting two officers at a Metro East nightclub on April 20. Leland Cherry Jr. is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged with one count of aggravated assault.
KMOV
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in north St. Louis City before noon Monday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a car in the 1400 block of E. Adelaide before noon. This is between the College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police & Fire respond to North Alton crash
The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-car crash with injuries in North Alton this morning. The following is information from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 2400 block of State St....
1 dead after train hits car in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed after a train struck a car in St. Charles County Monday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the St. Charles County Police Department said the crash happened on Dwiggins Road near Missouri Highway 94 in West Alton at around 4:10 p.m.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman hurt in crash on Old Hwy. 21
A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single-vehicle traffic accident Sunday morning, Aug. 28, on Old Hwy. 21 in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Julia Heidemann, 27, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra south in the 7800 block of Old Hwy. 21 at 8:03 a.m. when she drove off the left side of the road and the car hit a tree.
Health care worker, Uber driver found dead on East St. Louis street
Police are investigating a homicide in East St. Louis where a woman's body was found on the street over the weekend.
Man charged in post-game shooting outside Normandy High School
A 42-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting outside Normandy High School following a prep football game.
St. Louis woman’s body found in East St. Louis
An investigation is underway Monday morning after authorities found a 49-year-old woman's body in East St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Police report at Illinois shooting range
Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Attacking our …. Rethinking Retirement: Enjoying life post-retirement. More security after shooting injures four people …. Central West End MetroLink elevator out of service. Afghan refugee resettlement discussion taking place …. Monday’s...
FOX2now.com
City of St. Louis demands action due to surge in car thefts
The city of St. Louis demands action from carmakers as car thefts jumped this year. City of St. Louis demands action due to surge in …. Missouri representatives to use folding tables, plastic …. Police: Explosive found near St. Louis County school. Driver thanks officers who rescued her during historic...
16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
'Can't replace those memories': Couple's U-Haul truck stolen hours after moving to south city
ST. LOUIS — Latisha Cook made her first move to Tower Grove South neighborhood after living in Kansas for 51 years. "My husband Michael received a job at Harris Stowe State University as the head basketball coach, and we've lived in Fort Scott, Kansas where he was the basketball coach there at Fort Scott Community College," Latisha Cook said.
KSDK
Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A search is underway in Missouri for an endangered dog last seen in the St. Louis area missing since Friday. He was last seen in West County near Laude around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the owners said. Otterhounds are one of the rarest breeds of dogs...
