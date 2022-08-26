ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

KMOV

4 shot near Jennings schools

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) – Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
JENNINGS, MO
KMOV

24-year-old hit, killed by car in North County identified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night. Police said Jeep Grand Cherokee hit Deandra Rodgers, 24, in the 9900 block of Page Avenue in Overland, Mo. just before midnight. When officers arrived they found Rodgers dead.
FOX 2

More security after shooting injures four people near Jennings schools

JENNINGS, Mo. – A shooting near Jennings Junior and Senior High Schools briefly put the campuses on lockdown Monday morning. No Jennings students were injured in the incident. St. Louis County Police and Jennings officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue just after 7 a.m. They found two people with gunshot wounds […]
JENNINGS, MO
5 On Your Side

Teen boy charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old girl

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police said he unintentionally shot a 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County Thursday evening. According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:15 Thursday evening on Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights. Deputies arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Man charged with assaulting officers at Metro East nightclub

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assaulting and resisting two officers at a Metro East nightclub on April 20. Leland Cherry Jr. is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged with one count of aggravated assault.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Police & Fire respond to North Alton crash

The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-car crash with injuries in North Alton this morning. The following is information from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 2400 block of State St....
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro woman hurt in crash on Old Hwy. 21

A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single-vehicle traffic accident Sunday morning, Aug. 28, on Old Hwy. 21 in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Julia Heidemann, 27, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra south in the 7800 block of Old Hwy. 21 at 8:03 a.m. when she drove off the left side of the road and the car hit a tree.
HILLSBORO, MO
FOX2now.com

Police report at Illinois shooting range

Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Attacking our …. Rethinking Retirement: Enjoying life post-retirement. More security after shooting injures four people …. Central West End MetroLink elevator out of service. Afghan refugee resettlement discussion taking place …. Monday’s...
SPARTA, IL
FOX2now.com

City of St. Louis demands action due to surge in car thefts

The city of St. Louis demands action from carmakers as car thefts jumped this year. City of St. Louis demands action due to surge in …. Missouri representatives to use folding tables, plastic …. Police: Explosive found near St. Louis County school. Driver thanks officers who rescued her during historic...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A search is underway in Missouri for an endangered dog last seen in the St. Louis area missing since Friday. He was last seen in West County near Laude around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the owners said. Otterhounds are one of the rarest breeds of dogs...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

