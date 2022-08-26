Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Prep volleyball: Bobcats edge Wolves for tournament title
SMITHFIELD — If Saturday’s final at the Servin’ Up Northside Volleyball Tournament is any indication of how competitive Region 11 is going to be this fall, fans will be on the edge of their seats. Sky View hosted the 12-team, two-day tournament that was played on Friday...
Herald-Journal
Prep boys golf: Bobcats pick up Region 11 win
SMITHFIELD — A week ago in the Region 11 opener, the Bobcats were nipping at the tail feathers of the Riverhawks. Monday Sky View caught the perennial region leaders and passed Ridgeline. It was Green Canyon’s day to host at Birch Creek Golf Course as the two schools share it as home base, but it was the Bobcats who were wearing big smiles at the end of the day.
Herald-Journal
Liebes, Donald Lee
Liebes Donald Lee Liebes 81 Richmond, Utah passed away August 26, 2022. Services will be Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Richmond Stake Center, 135 W. Main, Richmond, Utah. Viewings will be held Wednesday from 6-8 pm and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 am both at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Like Yellowstone: Logan Canyon beaver colony attracting crowds
A family of beavers in Logan Canyon has gained celebrity status of sorts this summer, attracting spectators almost nightly to watch them go about their business. One reason for the beavers’ popularity is that the dam and lodge they’ve built along Temple Fork are only a few paces from the road, so families can easily park and set out blankets and lawn chairs for the evening “shows.”
Herald-Journal
Ebert, Anne Wadley
Ebert Anne Wadley Ebert 78 Smithfield passed away August 15, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Sept. 17th at 1pm at the Old Rock Church in Providence, UT. A full obituary will appear at a later date. www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Update: Brush fires near Logan-Cache Airport quickly knocked down
Firefighters quickly extinguished brush fires burning on both sides of 2500 North near the Logan-Cache Airport. Traffic was temporarily blocked along 2500 North near the airport as crews responded to three flareups along the road around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
