KINGWOOD — Gloria Lobb said she loves working for herself. Lobb owns The Thrift, a thrift store located on W.Va. 7 at the Old Indian Rocks Plaza, beside Madness Motorsports. “I like finding unique stuff for my shop,” Lobb said. “I grew up with a natural skill when it comes to dealing with the public. It was instilled in me from my parents. My Dad was in the construction business and he did a little wheeling and dealing on the side.”

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO