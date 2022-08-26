Read full article on original website
WVNews
Canaan Valley offers Labor Day weekend fun
DAVIS — Featuring live music, scenic chairlift rides and a host of activities for the whole family, Canaan Valley Resort offers an escape from the late summer heat and an opportunity to celebrate the end of summer this Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-5. “While it’s oppressively hot across West Virginia and the surrounding region, it’s typically 10 degrees cooler in Canaan Valley,” said Matt Baker, general manager at Canaan Valley Resort.
Community calendar
Fall Festival 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newburg ball field by the Newburg Volunteer Fire Department. Pumpkin Patch, candy apples, Halloween egg hunt and many more games for the kids.
Rowlesburg Labor Day festivities set
ROWLESBURG – Celebrate the end of summer at the annual Rowlesburg Labor Day Ox Roast celebration. Cannon Hill will also be open for visitors during the celebration. Enjoy mouthwatering food, along with vendors, a car show, kids activities, music and fireworks at the end of the day — all in the town park along the Cheat River.
Terra Alta Civic Club discovers history while working on Wreaths Across America
TERRA ALTA — Work is continuing on the Wreaths Across America Project. The Terra Alta Civic Club is spearheading this community wide effort to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans of all wars on Dec. 17. While the civic club is focusing on the Terra Alta Town Cemetery...
Elmer “Dale” Mealey
JANE LEW- Elmer “Dale” Mealey, 61, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He passed in the comfort of his home and under the compassionate care of West Virginia Hospice of Buckhannon. Dale was born in Weston on September 22,...
Barbara Jean Gum
JANE LEW- Barbara Jean Gum, 85, of Camden, passed away in the comfort of her home on August 26, 2022, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born in Lewis County on May 5, 1937, a daughter of the late John Ross Cawthon and Irene Catherine Duvall Cawthon. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one son, James “Jay” Grover Gum III; one son-in-law, Stephen McDougal; and one brother, Jerry Cawthon.
Clarksburg City Council to consider prohibition on ground feeding of wild birds, new vac track
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council on Thursday will hold a public hearing and vote on the second and final reading of an ordinance that would prohibit ground feeding of wild fowl and birds in the city. The proposed ordinance was drafted to address issues some city...
YCF grant applications due Sept. 19
MORGANTOWN – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia and YCF Community Grants. All applications are available online at www.ycfwv.org and most are due by Sept.19.
The Thrift opens in Kingwood
KINGWOOD — Gloria Lobb said she loves working for herself. Lobb owns The Thrift, a thrift store located on W.Va. 7 at the Old Indian Rocks Plaza, beside Madness Motorsports. “I like finding unique stuff for my shop,” Lobb said. “I grew up with a natural skill when it comes to dealing with the public. It was instilled in me from my parents. My Dad was in the construction business and he did a little wheeling and dealing on the side.”
Linda Warnick
GRANTSVILLE — Linda Lou Warnick, 68, of Grantsville, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Aug. 24, 1954, in Kingwood, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Charles Henry and Mary Lee (Dodd) Adams.
3 more COVID deaths reported Tuesday in West Virginia, including Taylor Countian
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Three more West Virginians have died from COVID-19, the West Virginia DHHR reported Tuesday. The latest deaths are a 95-year-old Hancock County female, a 63-year-old Berkeley County male, and a 58-year-old Taylor County female.
ATC
KINGWOOD — Preston County Routes 26/26, Irona Avenue, and 26/27, Snider Loop, both known locally as Oaks Loop, will be closed 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 31, for paving. The entire length of the road will be closed due to the size and type of equipment...
Kari-Beth Law
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Philanthropic support is boosting student access to Healthy Minds Univer…
Carolyn Devine
FRIENDSVILLE — Carolyn Marie Devine, 61, of Friendsville and Oceanside, Calif. died unexpectedly on June 19, 2020. She was born Jan. 16, 1959 and was the daughter of the late Arthur Laverne and Eileen Marie Devine.
Defendants
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — A Buckhannon man and woman received lengthy prison terms for drug …
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key
West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
Week One: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The Big 12 kicks off its 2022 football season with a full slate of games in Week 1, including a pair of Thursday night lidlifters highlighted by WVU - Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, two Friday games featuring a very interesting TCU visit to Colorado, and a concluding Saturday with six mostly tuneups. However, getting to see the entire league in action on the first weekend is an excellent way to start the year.
WVU Health System Board approves $177M in capital projects to expand access to care, renovate hospitals, and create job training program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — At its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the West Virginia University Health System Board of Directors approved $177.4 million in capital projects to expand patients’ access to healthcare; renovate its existing hospital facilities in Morgantown, Glen Dale, and Keyser; and create a job training program in Keyser to bolster the region’s healthcare workforce.
Morgantown-Bridgeport selected as West Virginia Attorney General's Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has selected Friday's football contest between Bridgeport and Morgantown high schools as his Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Now in its sixth year, the initiative sees Morrisey highlight one high school football game each week of...
Preston Health Department does not have monkeypox vaccine for general public
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Health Department does not have the monkeypox vaccine available for the general public. “We received 60 doses of the vaccine, but it is for contact tracing and case investigation,” Jeannie Welch, a registered nurse at the health department, said. “It could only be given to someone that is high risk or if they had been exposed.”
