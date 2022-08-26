Emily Ann Harris 50, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at her home in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born January 24, 1972 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Patricia and Roger Dowell. She graduated from Benton High School and Vaterott college studying Medical Terminology. She married Ricky Harris on June 19, 1999 and he survives of the home. Emily worked at Easter Seals Midwest as a caretaker. She enjoyed bowling, going to the casino, canoeing, fishing, and loved spending with her family and friends, and planning family dinners. Survivors include, husband, Ricky Harris of the home, her parents, Patricia & Roger Dowell, St Joseph, MO, daughters, Kayla Dowell and Century Harris, brother, Richard Dowell, nephews, Colton and Nate Dowell, father and in laws, Donald & Dorothy Harris, as well as a host of other family and friends. Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Friday, September 2, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Danny Weiser officiating, the family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Emily Ann Harris Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO