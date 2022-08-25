Read full article on original website
New indoor skate park coming to Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – A new indoor skate park is coming to Rochester and it’s being built inside the former Whiskey Bones building. That spot has been vacant for years. “It fits the bill for what we need,” Laura Kramer, co-founder of the Garden Skate Park & Coffee Shop said.
Dakota Middle School ready for students
(ABC 6 News) – Parents and students at Dakota Middle School are getting ready to break in their new building. The middle school held its Meet the Teacher event on Tuesday, to help introduce parents and students to navigate through the new building. Students also got to check out their lockers for the school year as they began to build their relationships with staff and teachers.
Prison Pups back in Rochester following pandemic
(ABC 6 News) – After a two-year hiatus, a program called Prison Pups is back in the Med City. The organization, “Can Do Canines,” trains puppies to be service dogs for people living with disabilities like hearing loss, seizure disorders, or childhood autism. Seven dogs arrived at...
Mayor Norton encourages Rochester residents to sign-up for 2022 Fall Fit City Challenge
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester residents are encouraged to get up and move this fall before the cold winter months arrive. It is all a part of the Fall Fit City Challenge, which is being championed by Mayor Kim Norton. The Mayor will join 45 other Mayors across the country for this challenge.
Austin nursing home resident sews dolls for a special cause
(ABC 6 News) – It may only be August, but some people are already planning ahead for the holidays. One woman in an Austin nursing home is already hard at work getting ready to give back this year. “There’s too many children out there who don’t get anything for...
Jon Pardi concert at Mayo Park on Sept. 8 canceled
(ABC 6 News) – Jon Pardi, and his upcoming “Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour” stop in Rochester has been canceled. According to the Mayo Civic Center the concert has been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”. Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters were scheduled as the special...
New Mexican ice cream store brings a new flavor to Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – We are still enjoying those warm summer days and what better way is there to enjoy them than with a cold treat?. La Michoacana Purépecha started a few years ago in the Twin Cities by Rochester owner Maria Lopez’s brother. The store brings authentic Mexican flavor in the form of ice cream, popsicles, and other traditional snacks.
Helping Veterans recover from PTSD
(ABC 6 News) – Local veterans are getting a boost from an area business to help them on their road to recovery from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Warfighter Advance is a non-medication approach to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Walmart is getting involved to give Rochester VFW post 1215 $1,000 to help with this.
Rochester therapeutic company has a new name, look, but same family
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester company that has provided various therapies and adaptive health and fitness options over the past 11 years has a new name and look, but the same family. ExercisAbilities will be transitioning to EA Therapeutic Health over the coming weeks, according to a press...
The Landing MN awarded $150K from Mayo Clinic for new Rochester facility to help homeless
(ABC 6 News) – The Landing MN announced on Tuesday in a press release that they have accepted a Mayo Clinic Capital Grant in the amount of $150,000. The money will help the non-profit secure and renovate a day center to serve individuals experiencing homelessness. The Landing MN plans...
Pedestrian struck in downtown Rochester crosswalk
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Monday to a call for a 41-year-old Rochester woman, who was struck by a car in a downtown Rochester crosswalk. At about 7:31 a.m., a 29-year-old male driver of a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek watched the vehicle in front of him turn left from 2nd Street SW onto 11th Avenue SW.
Rochester to Chester Hwy 14 construction starts Sept. 6
(ABC 6 News) – Starting on Tuesday, September 6, construction will begin on Highway 14 from Rochester east to Chester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will resurface a five-mile stretch of Highway 14 from Marion Rd. SE in Rochester to Olmsted County Rd 19 in Chester. The project...
Catalytic converter theft strands workers with disabilities
The latest in a string of catalytic converter theft has impacted one of the area’s most valuable resources. Ability Building Community (ABC) bus services in Rochester transport disabled community members to and from work. Early morning Sunday, someone snuck onto the grounds and stole four catalytic converters from four of their buses.
Evaluating students not just on their test scores
(ABC 6 News) – A recent report released from the Minnesota Department of Education shows student test scores in core subjects falling to alarming levels. Just 45 percent of students who were tested scored proficient in math and 51 percent were on track with reading. Education leaders say the results prove the pandemic has had an impact on how our students are learning. Test scores throughout our area varied by district – but all showed areas where students are falling behind.
One sent to hospital after Elton Hills crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a car crash at the intersection of Elton Hills Drive NW and Broadway Avenue NW. Rochester first responders blocked traffic for about 30 minutes, beginning at about 2:50 p.m., following the two-car crash. The...
Rochester woman allegedly fought way into sandwich shop to continue altercation
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman faces charges of 5th-degree assault, 4th-degree burglary, and terroristic threats after a disagreement over the size of her Subway sandwich turned physical. According to Olmsted County Court documents, Rochester police responded Thursday, Aug. 25, to a fight at a Subway restaurant located...
Two arrested after Saturday morning car chase in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – Two men were arrested in Byron after a construction site burglary-turned-car-chase Saturday morning. A Rochester police officer saw two men loading boxes and items into a white Dodge Caravan in an underground parking lot at a construction site in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW, Rochester, at about 1:47 a.m. Aug. 27.
Rochester man takes plea deal in three of seven court cases
(ABC 6 News) Bol James Deng pleaded guilty to one count of domestic strangulation and one count of 1st-degree burglary in exchange for the dismissal of 20 other domestic, drug, and vehicular charges in Olmsted County Court. Deng’s sentencing was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29. His sentencing documents have not...
Man faces several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted
(KSTP) – A Minneapolis man is facing several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted by him. As previously reported, Cannon Falls police were called to a Casey’s store at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on a report of a woman crying in the bathroom, saying she’d been abducted.
