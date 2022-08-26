Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
Chronicle
Bustin earns 300th win as Duke field hockey wins two nail-biters to open season
Duke couldn’t have had a stronger start to its fall season at the Battle of the Banks tournament, winning against both Rutgers and St. Joseph’s on the road in Piscataway, N.J. “I’m thrilled," head coach Pam Bustin said Sunday after the Blue Devils secured two tough overtime victories....
Chronicle
Duke football 2022 positional preview: Defensive line
As the 2022 season rapidly approaches, the Chronicle takes a look at each of the eight major position groups on this Duke roster: Specialists, defensive line, offensive line, linebackers, defensive backs, receivers, running backs and quarterbacks. Shiny paint on a car is great, but its coloring means nothing without the...
Chronicle
Mohammed, Pariano lead Duke men's soccer to pair of season-opening wins at home
After a third-round exit in the NCAA tournament last season, the Blue Devils got off to a fresh start and built a solid foundation for another successful season with a pair of wins. The 12th-ranked Blue Devils started the season with a 1-0 win Friday evening against San Diego and...
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead undergoes surgery to repair foot fracture
Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead underwent successful surgery to repair a right foot fracture Tuesday. Whitehead is to begin rehab immediately, keeping him on track to play this fall after sustaining the injury Monday in practice. "We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure today, and is in...
Chronicle
Duke volleyball wins final game at season-opening doTERRA Classic in Utah
Duke earned its first victory of the 2022 season Saturday evening against Rider at the doTERRA Classic in Provo, Utah. The Blue Devils finished 3-1 (24-26, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18) against the Broncos, with senior outside hitter Gracie Johnson leading the team with 22 kills and graduate transfer setter Devon Chang racking up 49 assists throughout the match, just three away from her career high of 52.
Chronicle
Duke football names Riley Leonard starting quarterback for season opener
With just five days until the season kicks off, Duke finally has its starting quarterback. In a team release Sunday morning, head coach Mike Elko named Riley Leonard the Blue Devils’ starter for their Sept. 2 season opener against Temple after a fall camp-long battle with Jordan Moore for the preeminent signal-caller for this year’s team.
Chronicle
Duke football head coach Mike Elko releases depth chart for season opener
One day after naming a starting quarterback, Duke has unveiled the rest of its starting lineup. At his Monday press conference, head coach Mike Elko released the Blue Devils' depth chart for their season opener Friday against Temple. Sophomore signal caller Riley Leonard is set to start at quarterback, redshirt junior Jaylen Coleman received the nod as Mataeo Durant's successor in the backfield and captains DeWayne Carter and Shaka Heyward headline a revamped defensive unit.
Chronicle
Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson, University President Vincent Price release statements regarding racist incident
Duke volleyball sophomore Rachel Richardson released a statement Sunday afternoon via Twitter detailing her experience in Duke's Friday match against BYU. Richardson was the target of a racist incident in Friday's match at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah, in which a non-student fan seated in BYU's student section repeatedly directed racial slurs at her. BYU announced Saturday that the fan had been banned from future sporting events.
Chronicle
‘There’s a little bit of community in FDOC’: Students reflect on start of semester
West Campus bus stop, 8:00 a.m. Hundreds of wide-eyed undergraduates flowed out of the C1 buses on West Campus before the clock ticked 8 a.m. For many of them, a new chapter of their lives was about to begin. First-year Yihong Song perched on a bus stop bench, waiting for...
Chronicle
From urban studies to Bollywood lyrics: Here are five house courses to consider for fall 2022
Looking for a fun, half-credit course to add on to your schedule last-minute? Here’s a list of five student-taught open house courses you can take for the fall 2022 semester. On DukeHub, navigate to the subject, “HOUSECS” and select “View Sections,” to see the full list of available house...
Chronicle
‘A community-inspired collaboration’: Black Convocation honors Black identity and heritage
On Monday, Black students gathered at Penn Pavilion to celebrate Duke’s eighth annual Black Convocation, which was combined for the first time with the Welcome Reception, which is in its 29th year. Hosted by the Mary Lou Williams Center for Black Culture and Center for Multicultural Affairs, the program...
