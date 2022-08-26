ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Chronicle

Duke football 2022 positional preview: Defensive line

As the 2022 season rapidly approaches, the Chronicle takes a look at each of the eight major position groups on this Duke roster: Specialists, defensive line, offensive line, linebackers, defensive backs, receivers, running backs and quarterbacks. Shiny paint on a car is great, but its coloring means nothing without the...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke volleyball wins final game at season-opening doTERRA Classic in Utah

Duke earned its first victory of the 2022 season Saturday evening against Rider at the doTERRA Classic in Provo, Utah. The Blue Devils finished 3-1 (24-26, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18) against the Broncos, with senior outside hitter Gracie Johnson leading the team with 22 kills and graduate transfer setter Devon Chang racking up 49 assists throughout the match, just three away from her career high of 52.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke football names Riley Leonard starting quarterback for season opener

With just five days until the season kicks off, Duke finally has its starting quarterback. In a team release Sunday morning, head coach Mike Elko named Riley Leonard the Blue Devils’ starter for their Sept. 2 season opener against Temple after a fall camp-long battle with Jordan Moore for the preeminent signal-caller for this year’s team.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke football head coach Mike Elko releases depth chart for season opener

One day after naming a starting quarterback, Duke has unveiled the rest of its starting lineup. At his Monday press conference, head coach Mike Elko released the Blue Devils' depth chart for their season opener Friday against Temple. Sophomore signal caller Riley Leonard is set to start at quarterback, redshirt junior Jaylen Coleman received the nod as Mataeo Durant's successor in the backfield and captains DeWayne Carter and Shaka Heyward headline a revamped defensive unit.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson, University President Vincent Price release statements regarding racist incident

Duke volleyball sophomore Rachel Richardson released a statement Sunday afternoon via Twitter detailing her experience in Duke's Friday match against BYU. Richardson was the target of a racist incident in Friday's match at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah, in which a non-student fan seated in BYU's student section repeatedly directed racial slurs at her. BYU announced Saturday that the fan had been banned from future sporting events.
PROVO, UT
