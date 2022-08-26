Duke earned its first victory of the 2022 season Saturday evening against Rider at the doTERRA Classic in Provo, Utah. The Blue Devils finished 3-1 (24-26, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18) against the Broncos, with senior outside hitter Gracie Johnson leading the team with 22 kills and graduate transfer setter Devon Chang racking up 49 assists throughout the match, just three away from her career high of 52.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO