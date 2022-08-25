ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Chiefs rookie S Bryan Cook grabs clutch INT vs. Packers

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
After losing Tyrann Mathieu in free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs needed to add a playmaker in the 2022 NFL draft for the back end of their secondary.

They did just that with Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook, who is already making a splash in his first NFL preseason.

A second-round pick out of Cincinnati, Cook came up with a huge interception during Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, ending a potential scoring drive in the final seconds of the first half.

It’s no easy task replacing a superstar like Mathieu, but it looks like the Chiefs have landed a promising candidate in Cook.

Comments / 0

Community Policy