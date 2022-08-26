Recently the Honda HR-V impressed me with its fuel economy over a long distance. Now I’m determined to push its eco credentials to the limit. Honda claims WLTP combined economy of 52.3mpg, a respectable figure, so since last brimming the 40-litre tank I’ve switched permanently into eco-mode to see how many miles I can squeeze out of it. Just over half a tank in and after multiple airport runs, a jaunt to the countryside and several eight-mile, hour long commutes to and from the office (yes, the joys of London…) things are looking good. In fact, I’ve well exceeded Honda’s claimed economy, averaging an applaudable 58.3mpg. I even had it tip over 62 at one stage.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO