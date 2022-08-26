Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
The beginner’s guide to Mercedes-AMG
If you recall our beginner’s guide to Alpine, we compared it to AMG – both started off as an independent concern, taking the solid mechanicals of a major home-grown manufacturer and extracting something special enough for the whole world – and indeed said major manufacturer – to sit up, take notice and team up. And eventually buy the smaller company outright, then make it the head of its F1 program. The parallels are almost uncanny.
CARS・
topgear.com
Honda HR-V - long term review
Recently the Honda HR-V impressed me with its fuel economy over a long distance. Now I’m determined to push its eco credentials to the limit. Honda claims WLTP combined economy of 52.3mpg, a respectable figure, so since last brimming the 40-litre tank I’ve switched permanently into eco-mode to see how many miles I can squeeze out of it. Just over half a tank in and after multiple airport runs, a jaunt to the countryside and several eight-mile, hour long commutes to and from the office (yes, the joys of London…) things are looking good. In fact, I’ve well exceeded Honda’s claimed economy, averaging an applaudable 58.3mpg. I even had it tip over 62 at one stage.
CARS・
Comments / 0