Tampa Bay Times

US housing markets are slowing. Is Florida the exception?

After two years of near nonstop growth, housing prices may have finally peaked in several US. cities, according to data from Florida Atlantic University. Still, experts predict that Florida’s real estate market will remain strong compared to other parts of the country. Each month, economists Ken H Johnson from...
