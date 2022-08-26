Read full article on original website
Sidney volleyball testing themselves, tough stretch awaits
(Sidney) -- The Sidney volleyball program hasn't shied away from tough competition. And their schedule doesn't get any easier. Despite the testy schedule, the Cowgirls are off to a 6-2 start with wins over Glenwood (twice), MVAOCOU, Tri-Center, Underwood and Logan-Magnolia. "I think things are going well," Coach Amy McClintock...
Lewis Central readies for Carlisle ground attack
(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central football team has passed two tough tests to start the 2022 season. The Class 4A defending state champions overcame an 11-point deficit with three minutes left to take down Harlan 30-27 last week, just seven days after beating Underwood 35-20 to open the year. Titan Head Coach Justin Kammrad says he was proud of the way his team fought back last week when facing adversity.
Southwest Valley looking to carry tenacity into matchup with Sidney
(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley Timberwolves showcased their toughness and ability to overcome in their home opener and hope to continue that trend into Week 2. This week, the Timberwolves turn their attention to the Sidney Cowboys (1-0) in a non-conference matchup. On the KMA video stream last week, Southwest...
KMAland Boys XC (8/30): Lillie, IKM-Manning win in Logan
(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning and Colin Lillie were victorious in Logan while Maryville and Plattsmouth both had respectable showings at their home meets. Creston finished 10th in the team race with 285 points. Riley Wipperman was their top finisher with a 65th-place day (19:54.00). Owen Weis was 93rd (21:21.00) for the Panthers in the 197-runner field.
Lenox hoping to limit big plays against East Mills on KMA Video Stream
(Malvern) -- A massive early-season clash commences in Malvern Friday night when East Mills welcomes Lenox for a pivotal Class 8-Player District 9 opener. Lenox comes into the contest at 1-0 after a dominant 76-12 win over Seymour. "I was happy with how the kids came out," co-head coach Cole...
Plattsmouth looking to clean up errors heading into matchup with defending champion
(Plattsmouth) -- After a tough opening-week loss, Plattsmouth football is ready to take on the defending Class B state champion. Coach Curtis Larsen opened his coaching career with a 40-21 loss to Blair last week. "There were a lot of growing pains," Larsen said. "We had a lot of things...
Northwest's Howard named to D2Football.com Elite 100
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Zach Howard has been named to the D2Football.com’s Elite 100 Watch List. Howard was named to the All-MIAA First Team last year after posting 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. View the full release from Northwest Missouri State here.
KMAland Tennis (8/30): Maryville girls open with win
(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls claimed a season-opening win over Kansas City East in KMAland tennis on Tuesday. Jewl Galapin and Carsen Burns were both 2-0 for the Spoofhounds in the win. View the full rundown from the Maryville win below. 1S (M): Jewl Galapin def. Neema Bulongo (8-5) 2S...
McGuire, O'Neill pick up Big East awards after leading Creighton to 2-0 week
(Omaha) -- Creighton junior Duncan McGuire and sophomore Mark O’Neill have been picked as the Big East Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week winners, respectively. McGuire had five goals and one assist in two matches to lead the nation in points (11) and goals scored (5) while O’Neill anchored the Bluejays back line in wins over Oakland and Rutgers.
Huskers fall to No. 2 in latest AVCA Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped to No. 2 in the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Poll. The Huskers are No. 2 behind top-ranked Texas by just 23 points while Louisville, Minnesota and Georgia Tech rounded out the top five. Creighton is up one spot to No. 17, and Kansas moved up three spots to No. 20.
Omaha's Ruch named Summit League Defensive Performer of the Week
(Omaha) -- Omaha volleyball player McKenna Ruch has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Defensive Performer of the Week. Ruch shined at the Carolina Classic with 22 blocks, including a 12-block performance against Sacred Heart on Saturday. This is the third time Ruch has earned this honor. View the full...
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 1): Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
(KMAland) -- Another year of honoring the top athletes in KMAland with the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week begins today with East Mills' Emily Williams and Treynor's Kayden Dirks receiving the honors. Williams kicked off her senior volleyball season with a strong week. Williams played in...
New SHS principal sets expectations for students
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School's new principal is on the job--and making his presence felt in the school and community. Back in February, the Shenandoah School Board selected Andrew Christensen to succeed Gayle Allensworth at the school's helm. A Neola native, Christensen graduated from Tri-Center High School in 2002. He then attended Iowa Central Community College, then graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical education with an emphasis on coaching from Dana College in 2007. Christensen comes to Shenandoah from Fort Calhoun Junior-Senior High School, where he spent seven years as a head football coach, strength and conditioning coordinator and PE instructor, then the last two as athletic director and assistant principal. Christensen and wife Julie have three children.
James "Jim" Dean Sifford, 71 of Elliott
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022. 2:00 PM A time for sharing will be held at 2:00 PM. Memorials: In Lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established Jim's name. Funeral Home:. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home. Cemetery:. Notes:. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family...
Longtime vet Connell calls it a career
(Shenandoah) -- This week marks the end of an illustrious career in veterinary medicine. For nearly a half-century, Dr. Gary Connell answered calls from local residents regarding livestock or pets. Those phone calls end on Wednesday--the final day of Connell's lifelong service to animal owners in Shenandoah and KMAland, in general. Born in 1947, Connell graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1965, then attended Iowa State University. He earned a bachelor's degree in distributive studies--with minors in math, chemistry, zoology and history--in 1970, and a doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1973. That same year, Connell returned to Shenandoah to work under the late Dr. Elvin Teachout. Connell tells KMA News earlier experiences as a high school student stoked his desire to become a vet.
Blue Strings band to perform in Shenandoah ahead of Iowa Rock 'N' Roll HOF induction
(Shenandoah) -- A group of local music legends is getting inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame this Labor Day weekend, and to celebrate, they’re returning to the stage in Shenandoah. The Blue Strings will make their way back to Iowa for a one-time-only...
Hamburg district among PIE award recipients
(Des Moines) -- State Auditor Rob Sand is announcing another round of awards to Iowa cities, counties and school districts for finding new ways to save money. Sand calls these Public Innovations and Efficiencies or PIE awards. The Hamburg Community School District with an enrollment of around 135 students has been named the best performing community school district.
kmaland.com
Carmen Lundberg, 92, of Essex, Iowa
Memorials: Suggested to the Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery-Bethesda, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Year 9 of Southwest Valley sharing underway
(Corning/Villisca) -- It's one of the success stories of school sharing in KMAland. With last week's opening of the 2022-23 school year last week, whole grade sharing between the Southwest Valley schools entered its ninth year. Under the present agreement, middle school students attend classes in Villisca, while high school students are based in Corning. Each district operates its own elementary school, and the athletic teams compete as the Southwest Valley Timberwolves. Chris Fenster is in his fifth year as superintendent of both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Fenster says the districts' students and communities made sharing a successful venture since 2014.
