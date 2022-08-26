ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

UAB opens season against Alabama A&M in Bryant Vincent’s debut as head coach

For the first time in eight years, the UAB football team will open the season without Bill Clark patrolling the sidelines. Clark retired this summer, due to ongoing health issues, and offensive coordinator turned interim head coach Bryant Vincent leads the Blazers as they start the 2022 season against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville named Team of the Week

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — The numbers are a little staggering, so start with the score: 64-17. That’s the measure of difference between Hewitt-Trussville and Gadsden City on Friday night, as the Huskies won their home opener and moved to 1-1 on the season. Hewitt-Trussville did pretty much whatever they wanted on Friday, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 3

MINOR (2-0) AT MOUNTAIN BROOK (2-0) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium, Mountain Brook. Last week: Class 6A second-ranked Mountain Brook beat James Clemens 42-21 while Minor beat Paul Bryant 37-8. The skinny: Mountain Brook leads the series 3-1 with the last game coming in 2007, a 31-7 Mountain Brook...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter

Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
CALERA, AL
AL.com

Alabama redshirt freshman among 4 CB co-starters

Among the closely watched Alabama preseason positional battles, cornerbacks ranked near the top. The Monday depth chart release didn’t provide much clarity as the Crimson Tide prepares for the 6:30 p.m. CT visit from Utah State. The four players who had been competing for the two top jobs were listed as co-starters in the Week 1 depth chart.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama freshman co-starter checks key box for Nick Saban

When you are a rare four-year starter at Alabama, it is significant when a slash appears next to your name on the initial depth chart for your senior season. That is the case for Tide nose guard DJ Dale, who was listed Monday as a co-starter alongside freshman Jaheim Oatis. That says more about the strides made by Oatis than it does Dale, who has been unspectacular on the stat sheet but steady and reliable over three seasons in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Utah State fan flashes ‘We Want Bama’ sign after UConn win, gets chance Saturday

It may be a new season, but old habits die hard when it comes to playing the Alabama Crimson Tide. Utah State, which travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to play Nick Saban’s No. 1-ranked team, rallied from a 14-0 deficit to defeat UConn over the weekend 31-20. As the game went final, the cameras caught a fan with one of those “We Want Bama” signs. Too often, those signs pop up among fan bases that don’t get the chance to play Alabama.
LOGAN, UT
Village Living

MBHS student wins state tennis tournament

Pippa Roy, a 16-year-old rising junior at Mountain Brook High School, recently won the Girls 18s Alabama state closed tennis tournament in Montgomery, beating Tuscaloosa's Ava Rath 6-2 and 6-3 in the final. For the past two years, Roy has won the high school state championship at No. 1 singles...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
AL.com

Bryant-Denny Stadium changes: What Alabama fans should know for 2022

The University of Alabama athletics department recently shared a list of items that are new for the 2022 gameday experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium, as well as reminders of some other items that debuted last season. You can read the full list here, but we’ve picked some highlights you’ll want to remember before attending any home games this fall.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Was hosting the World Games a mistake?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When the World Games ended last month, it looked like Birmingham was the big winner. It appeared Birmingham had pulled off the World Games without a hitch. Lots of positive PR. Big pats on the back by political and business...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

