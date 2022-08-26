Read full article on original website
UAB opens season against Alabama A&M in Bryant Vincent’s debut as head coach
For the first time in eight years, the UAB football team will open the season without Bill Clark patrolling the sidelines. Clark retired this summer, due to ongoing health issues, and offensive coordinator turned interim head coach Bryant Vincent leads the Blazers as they start the 2022 season against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
Hewitt-Trussville named Team of the Week
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — The numbers are a little staggering, so start with the score: 64-17. That’s the measure of difference between Hewitt-Trussville and Gadsden City on Friday night, as the Huskies won their home opener and moved to 1-1 on the season. Hewitt-Trussville did pretty much whatever they wanted on Friday, […]
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 3
MINOR (2-0) AT MOUNTAIN BROOK (2-0) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium, Mountain Brook. Last week: Class 6A second-ranked Mountain Brook beat James Clemens 42-21 while Minor beat Paul Bryant 37-8. The skinny: Mountain Brook leads the series 3-1 with the last game coming in 2007, a 31-7 Mountain Brook...
Confidence renewed for Alabama unit that took heat last fall
Perhaps no Alabama positional group took more heat last year than the offensive line. It’s not without merit as seen in the six-yard rushing performance against LSU or the fact Alabama was No. 103 in sacks allowed per game with 2.73. With a first-year positional coach in Doug Marrone...
Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter
Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
Power 25 Rankings: Clay-Chalkville solidifies hold on No. 1, 4 new teams enter poll
Four new teams entered the AL.com Power 25 football rankings this week as Class 6A Clay-Chalkville solidified its hold on the top spot. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the best teams in Alabama regardless of classification. Drew Gilmer’s Cougars won their 17th straight game last week, pulling...
Alabama redshirt freshman among 4 CB co-starters
Among the closely watched Alabama preseason positional battles, cornerbacks ranked near the top. The Monday depth chart release didn’t provide much clarity as the Crimson Tide prepares for the 6:30 p.m. CT visit from Utah State. The four players who had been competing for the two top jobs were listed as co-starters in the Week 1 depth chart.
Alabama freshman co-starter checks key box for Nick Saban
When you are a rare four-year starter at Alabama, it is significant when a slash appears next to your name on the initial depth chart for your senior season. That is the case for Tide nose guard DJ Dale, who was listed Monday as a co-starter alongside freshman Jaheim Oatis. That says more about the strides made by Oatis than it does Dale, who has been unspectacular on the stat sheet but steady and reliable over three seasons in Tuscaloosa.
Utah State fan flashes ‘We Want Bama’ sign after UConn win, gets chance Saturday
It may be a new season, but old habits die hard when it comes to playing the Alabama Crimson Tide. Utah State, which travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to play Nick Saban’s No. 1-ranked team, rallied from a 14-0 deficit to defeat UConn over the weekend 31-20. As the game went final, the cameras caught a fan with one of those “We Want Bama” signs. Too often, those signs pop up among fan bases that don’t get the chance to play Alabama.
Fanatics flash sale has deals on Alabama Crimson Tide gear
The Alabama Crimson Tide opens the 2022 college football season ranked No. 1. Nick Saban’s team hosts Utah State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fanatics has the gear for all Tide fans. The site is offering free shipping on all orders of more than $24 with the promo code...
MBHS student wins state tennis tournament
Pippa Roy, a 16-year-old rising junior at Mountain Brook High School, recently won the Girls 18s Alabama state closed tennis tournament in Montgomery, beating Tuscaloosa's Ava Rath 6-2 and 6-3 in the final. For the past two years, Roy has won the high school state championship at No. 1 singles...
God doesn’t play favorites, but this Alabama church sign says ‘Roll Tide’
A church in Tuscaloosa brought back an oldie but a goodie for its sign to make fans smile just a week away from college football season. Trinity United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, located a couple of blocks down Paul W. Bryant Drive from Bryant-Denny Stadium, often posts lighthearted messages on their marquee out front.
Alabama vs. Utah State tickets: $20 seats available for Week 1 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium
The No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide hosts Utah State in a Week 1 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 3. There are a number of seats at reasonable prices. Utah State is coming off a 31-20 win over UConn in a Week 0 matchup. Logan Bonner threw...
Bryant-Denny Stadium changes: What Alabama fans should know for 2022
The University of Alabama athletics department recently shared a list of items that are new for the 2022 gameday experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium, as well as reminders of some other items that debuted last season. You can read the full list here, but we’ve picked some highlights you’ll want to remember before attending any home games this fall.
Comeback Town: Was hosting the World Games a mistake?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When the World Games ended last month, it looked like Birmingham was the big winner. It appeared Birmingham had pulled off the World Games without a hitch. Lots of positive PR. Big pats on the back by political and business...
Birmingham startups, voter-fests, Robinson update: Down in Alabama
Birmingham landed on a list of cities with the highest growth in startup investment. Part of the “Vote Your Voice” grants through the Southern Poverty Law Center will go toward festivals attempting to reach Black and other non-white potential voters. Some more details were confirmed over the past...
Fans, fellow musicians remember Topper Price: ‘He was a rockin’ beast’
Terry O’Neil ‘’Topper” Price, one of the most recognizable figures on Alabama’s music scene, died in 2007 at age 54. Price, a blues-rock singer and harmonica player, made his fame with colorful, gritty and exuberant performances at nightclubs and festivals, in Birmingham and throughout the state.
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
Topper Price: Small treasure trove of memorabilia illuminates life of Alabama bluesman
Four cardboard boxes filled with music gear, photos, personal documents and press clippings. A well-worn Fender guitar amplifier. A few suit jackets and a tie. That’s basically what Terry O’Neil “Topper” Price left behind when he died on May 16, 2007, at age 54. Price, an...
