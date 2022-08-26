When you are a rare four-year starter at Alabama, it is significant when a slash appears next to your name on the initial depth chart for your senior season. That is the case for Tide nose guard DJ Dale, who was listed Monday as a co-starter alongside freshman Jaheim Oatis. That says more about the strides made by Oatis than it does Dale, who has been unspectacular on the stat sheet but steady and reliable over three seasons in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO