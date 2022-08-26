CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The corn maze at Wellington Farm USA is scheduled to open on Friday, September 9, Wellington Farm Park Inc. said Tuesday. The maze is open to anyone over the age of six-years-old and children between the ages of seven and 15 must be accompanied by an adult at all times in the maze. Children under the age of six can enjoy maze of their own, Wellington Farms said.

