Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northern Michigan’s Hippie TreeKyle SchepperleyTraverse City, MI
Money available for renters and homeowners in Traverse CityJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Experience the most unique bookstore in all of MichiganJake WellsTraverse City, MI
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Defending champ Glads going for repeat in boys tennis
TRAVERSE CITY -- A year ago Traverse City St. Francis made history bringing home its first state title in boys tennis history. The Gladiators held off Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett to bring home the title and they are ready for any and all competition this year. Although losing five...
UpNorthLive.com
Wellington Corn Maize scheduled to open in September
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The corn maze at Wellington Farm USA is scheduled to open on Friday, September 9, Wellington Farm Park Inc. said Tuesday. The maze is open to anyone over the age of six-years-old and children between the ages of seven and 15 must be accompanied by an adult at all times in the maze. Children under the age of six can enjoy maze of their own, Wellington Farms said.
UpNorthLive.com
Richardi Park Beach advisory remains in place
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A partial body contact advisory for the Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire remains in place, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan said on Tuesday. A water sample collected on Monday showed results of 488.4 E. coli per 100ml, the health department said. A follow-up water...
UpNorthLive.com
City of Grayling seeks community feedback with online survey
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- City leaders in Grayling want to hear from the community through a new survey. Grayling Main Street is conducting an online survey to collect feedback on the city's progress and to help determine priorities. Another story: Colonel responds to concerns over proposal to expand Camp...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
Agreement reached on changes to South Otsego Avenue
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Earlier this year, the Michigan Department of Transportation proposed a $12 million plan to change the configuration of a main throughfare through the city of Gaylord. MDOT and the Gaylord City Council have come to an agreement on changes for South Otsego Avenue. Latest...
UpNorthLive.com
Preliminary hearings begin for men accused of surveilling Whitmer's cottage
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer are in a Grand Traverse County courtroom this week. Eric Molitor, Brian Higgins, Michael Null, William Null and Shawn Fix have been charged with providing material to support a terrorist act. All...
UpNorthLive.com
Two people arrested in Manton for meth possession
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people were arrested in Wexford County for drug possession charges, Michigan State Police said. John Adair, 40, from Detroit, and Rebecca Hill, from Sana Cruz, CA, were arrested for possession of meth, MSP said. Another story: Two Petoskey residents arrested for sexually abusing children.
UpNorthLive.com
Three people arrested for catalytic converter thefts
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Grand Traverse Sheriff’s detectives have arrested three people they say were involved with a string of catalytic converter thefts. Willie Storie Jr., 50, Johnathon Gustafson, 32, and Alicia Hamilton, 44, have all been arrested and charged for stealing catalytic converters. Another story:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
What school bus drivers want you to know about protecting their precious cargo
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There are probably lots of discussions that parents should have with their students before returning to class next week. But bus drivers around the state hope some of those talks include the do's and don'ts of what could potentially be the most dangerous part of their day.
UpNorthLive.com
Shepard man arrested for coke and meth possession
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Shepard has been arrested for drug possession and is pending arraignment, Michigan State Police said. At 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, troopers with the MSP Gaylord Post stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road in Otsego Lake Township, MSP said. Another story: Detroit suspect...
Comments / 0