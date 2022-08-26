ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Defending champ Glads going for repeat in boys tennis

TRAVERSE CITY -- A year ago Traverse City St. Francis made history bringing home its first state title in boys tennis history. The Gladiators held off Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett to bring home the title and they are ready for any and all competition this year. Although losing five...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Wellington Corn Maize scheduled to open in September

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The corn maze at Wellington Farm USA is scheduled to open on Friday, September 9, Wellington Farm Park Inc. said Tuesday. The maze is open to anyone over the age of six-years-old and children between the ages of seven and 15 must be accompanied by an adult at all times in the maze. Children under the age of six can enjoy maze of their own, Wellington Farms said.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Richardi Park Beach advisory remains in place

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A partial body contact advisory for the Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire remains in place, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan said on Tuesday. A water sample collected on Monday showed results of 488.4 E. coli per 100ml, the health department said. A follow-up water...
BELLAIRE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

City of Grayling seeks community feedback with online survey

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- City leaders in Grayling want to hear from the community through a new survey. Grayling Main Street is conducting an online survey to collect feedback on the city's progress and to help determine priorities. Another story: Colonel responds to concerns over proposal to expand Camp...
GRAYLING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Sports
City
Marquette, MI
Marquette, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Mcbain, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Agreement reached on changes to South Otsego Avenue

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Earlier this year, the Michigan Department of Transportation proposed a $12 million plan to change the configuration of a main throughfare through the city of Gaylord. MDOT and the Gaylord City Council have come to an agreement on changes for South Otsego Avenue. Latest...
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two people arrested in Manton for meth possession

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people were arrested in Wexford County for drug possession charges, Michigan State Police said. John Adair, 40, from Detroit, and Rebecca Hill, from Sana Cruz, CA, were arrested for possession of meth, MSP said. Another story: Two Petoskey residents arrested for sexually abusing children.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Three people arrested for catalytic converter thefts

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Grand Traverse Sheriff’s detectives have arrested three people they say were involved with a string of catalytic converter thefts. Willie Storie Jr., 50, Johnathon Gustafson, 32, and Alicia Hamilton, 44, have all been arrested and charged for stealing catalytic converters. Another story:...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City West
UpNorthLive.com

Shepard man arrested for coke and meth possession

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Shepard has been arrested for drug possession and is pending arraignment, Michigan State Police said. At 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, troopers with the MSP Gaylord Post stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road in Otsego Lake Township, MSP said. Another story: Detroit suspect...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy