Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline, Rigby hold onto spots, Firth drops in state poll
Despite its loss to Stansbury, Utah last week, Skyline remained No. 1 in the 4A football state media poll. Other slots held steady as Rigby remained No. 2 behind Rocky Mountain in 5A as both improved to 2-0. Sugar-Salem, also 2-0, stayed No. 2 behind Homedale in 3A and Butte County is No. 3 in 1AD1.
eastidahonews.com
‘I thought I was going to pass out!’ Student wins new vehicle raffled at game
REXBURG — A high school senior walked away in shock and gratitude after she won a new car this weekend. A 2021 Toyota Camry was raffled off Saturday at the Rocky Mountain Rumble, the first home football game of the season at the Bobcat Stadium at Madison High School.
New middle school coming to Chubbuck
A groundbreaking ceremony at the new Alpine Academy Charter School will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at 1195 Alpine Avenue in Chubbuck. The post New middle school coming to Chubbuck appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service predicting ‘near record heat’ in eastern Idaho this week
IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service in Pocatello is issuing a heat advisory this week as “potentially, record-breaking” heat makes its way to eastern Idaho. The heat wave will begin Tuesday and is expected to last into the weekend. The average daily high will approach 100...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
The Ku Klux Klan was on the ascendant outside of the South in the early 1920s, and Idaho appeared to be no exception. This is from the Idaho Republican, Blackfoot’s newspaper at the time, in August 1922: “There are persistent rumors to the effect that the Ku Klux Klan is to perfect an organization locally; that Boise already organized with over 2,000 is the beginning of a state organization with Pocatello, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls to come next. The Klan as it is organized in a number of southern and western states has taken a prominent part in state and local elections and in the correction of a number of civic matter that in the opinion of Klan members the law was slow to reach. There is a tendency locally to rather encourage the Klan idea, statements having been made that the Klan could find a fertile field for its activities in the town and country.”
gotodestinations.com
20 Fantastic & Fulfilling Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Nestled amidst the mountains of eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls is a picturesque city with a rich history. Founded in 1864 as Taylor’s Crossing, the city was renamed Idaho Falls in 1891. Today, Idaho Falls is a hub for arts and culture, offering a variety of museums, art galleries, and...
Post Register
Construction work to remove Idaho Falls railroad crossings begins
A section of S. Utah Ave. closed Tuesday for the Idaho Falls Street Division to remove an unused railroad crossing. Work began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and the portion of the street is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, according to a city of Idaho Falls news release. The railroad crossing is located just south of the intersection of S. Utah Avenue and W. Broadway near the Idaho Falls Walmart.
eastidahonews.com
Pulling up just one weed…
I have a compulsive behavior. I have learned to control it, mostly. But the other day it got the best of me. I was at Reinhart Park in Idaho Falls watching my granddaughter play in the splash pad. We took her to the playground area and helped her play there for a few minutes, then followed her around as she explored her world. I love watching young children explore their world. It’s a beautiful little park and gets lots of use. Everyone there seemed to be having a great time.
eastidahonews.com
‘Right Here Waiting,’ ‘Hold on to the Nights’ singer Richard Marx to perform in eastern Idaho
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Richard Marx will be performing live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 19. Richard Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with his self-titled debut which went to No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album spawned four Top 5 singles, including “Hold on to the Nights” and “Don’t Mean Nothing,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.
eastidahonews.com
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled...
eastidahonews.com
Thousands converge on Pocatello church for annual Greek Festival
POCATELLO — Thousands descended on Pocatello Saturday, waiting in line for as long as two hours for the chance to indulge in Greek cuisine and immerse themselves in Greek culture and faith. The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello held its annual Greek Festival...
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
S Utah Avenue road closure begins Tuesday
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes for a couple of days this week as construction crews temporarily close a section of S Utah Avenue to remove an unused railroad crossing. The post S Utah Avenue road closure begins Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
Local 6-generation family farm earns state-wide recognition
Life on the family farm has nearly disappeared across some parts of America. The post Local 6-generation family farm earns state-wide recognition appeared first on Local News 8.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11
Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
eastidahonews.com
What went wrong? Frustrated fans want answers after rock concert debacle
POCATELLO — Fans are fuming over a botched concert in Pocatello last weekend. Thousands showed up at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 19 for the Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. But it ended up a huge disappointment and...
Local firefighter injured in blaze that destroys house, car and 1,200 pounds of hay
An Idaho Falls firefighter was transported to the hospital after minor injuries sustained while fighting a fire that destroyed a home and 1,200 pounds of hay, according to a press release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. According to the press release, the Idaho Falls Fire Department initially received a call on Sunday afternoon about a vehicle fire about 4 feet away from a house. IFFD was the first to arrive at the scene while the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office came to assist with traffic...
eastidahonews.com
Man who never returned his Idaho Falls rental car arrested in Tennessee
IDAHO FALLS — A 41-year-old Texas man was arrested after he allegedly failed to return a vehicle to a local car rental business after he said he needed it for a family emergency. According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer was...
Idaho Man Sentenced for Breaking Ribs, Face and Hands of Woman
FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Fort Hall man will spend a little more than three years behind bars for an attack on a woman that left her with a collapsed lung and multiple broken bones. Following a jury trial, Evaristo Antonio Aguilar, 28, was found guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury to his victim on January 7, this year, according to U.S Attorney Josh Hurwit. According to court records, Aguilar had barricaded the door to a home on the Fort Hall Reservation to keep the woman from leaving. Aguilar, who had been using heroin, used a dog leash to hit the victim and repeatedly beat the woman, resulting in a collapsed lung and multiple fractures to her face, ribs, and hand. The assault happened over the course of several hours until Aguilar went to sleep allowing the woman to escape the home and call the police. Aguilar will spend three years on supervised release once he serves his prison term.
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
