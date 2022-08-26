The Ku Klux Klan was on the ascendant outside of the South in the early 1920s, and Idaho appeared to be no exception. This is from the Idaho Republican, Blackfoot’s newspaper at the time, in August 1922: “There are persistent rumors to the effect that the Ku Klux Klan is to perfect an organization locally; that Boise already organized with over 2,000 is the beginning of a state organization with Pocatello, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls to come next. The Klan as it is organized in a number of southern and western states has taken a prominent part in state and local elections and in the correction of a number of civic matter that in the opinion of Klan members the law was slow to reach. There is a tendency locally to rather encourage the Klan idea, statements having been made that the Klan could find a fertile field for its activities in the town and country.”

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO