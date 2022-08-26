Read full article on original website
Gov. Little to appoint Pocatello City Council member Thursday
POCATELLO — The process to replace half of the Pocatello City Council following abrupt resignations earlier this month has officially begun. The city announced in a Monday news release that Mayor Brian Blad has officially started his search to fill two empty seats on the City Council and that a member appointed by Gov. Brad Little will be sworn in on Thursday. The Pocatello City Council was cut in half...
Post Register
Bonneville County Elections Department closing Thursday to move locations
The Bonneville County Elections Department is changing its location next month. The office will be temporarily closed from Thursday to Monday to facilitate the move to the new location at 497 N. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls, one block south of the Bonneville County Courthouse.
Post Register
Construction work to remove Idaho Falls railroad crossings begins
A section of S. Utah Ave. closed Tuesday for the Idaho Falls Street Division to remove an unused railroad crossing. Work began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and the portion of the street is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, according to a city of Idaho Falls news release. The railroad crossing is located just south of the intersection of S. Utah Avenue and W. Broadway near the Idaho Falls Walmart.
Idaho State Journal
Setting a new direction
I am delighted with the changes coming for the City Council! The change at City Hall will be a fresh start from a painful past performance where the mayor was challenged and questioned over and over again in minute details about matters that did not have significance for you and me. Our community has taken a deep breath and will soon set a new direction for more inclusive, transparent, citizen-involved government.
Police remain at Compass Academy after precautionary lockout
The order for the lockout was made in consultation with the Idaho Falls Police Department after a few students at school received a threat from another student who was not at school today. The post Police remain at Compass Academy after precautionary lockout appeared first on Local News 8.
S Utah Avenue road closure begins Tuesday
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes for a couple of days this week as construction crews temporarily close a section of S Utah Avenue to remove an unused railroad crossing. The post S Utah Avenue road closure begins Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
DOWNARD FUNERAL HOME OWNER ARRESTED ON 63 MISDEMEANOR CHARGES
POCATELLO — The owner and director of Downard Funeral Home has been arrested and faces 63 misdemeanor charges for violating the Idaho Mortician’s Code of Conduct, according to a news release from the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and Pocatello Police Department. Lance Peck, 47, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as he was arriving at his Pocatello home, according to police. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. ...
Post Register
Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit
Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
Idaho State Journal
Popular singer in Netherlands, former Pocatello resident to perform in Gate City on Tuesday
POCATELLO — Wynnm, a singer from Pocatello who is popular in the Netherlands, will perform in the Gate City on Tuesday. Wynnm was born in Tucson, Arizona, but raised in Pocatello. She explained that she went to school in Pocatello until she was 14 when she went to a boarding school out of the state.
gotodestinations.com
20 Fantastic & Fulfilling Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Nestled amidst the mountains of eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls is a picturesque city with a rich history. Founded in 1864 as Taylor’s Crossing, the city was renamed Idaho Falls in 1891. Today, Idaho Falls is a hub for arts and culture, offering a variety of museums, art galleries, and...
Local firefighter injured in blaze that destroys house, car and 1,200 pounds of hay
An Idaho Falls firefighter was transported to the hospital after minor injuries sustained while fighting a fire that destroyed a home and 1,200 pounds of hay, according to a press release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. According to the press release, the Idaho Falls Fire Department initially received a call on Sunday afternoon about a vehicle fire about 4 feet away from a house. IFFD was the first to arrive at the scene while the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office came to assist with traffic...
Idaho State Journal
Ricken, Erin Anne
Erin Ricken Anne Ricken Erin Ricken was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and passed away suddenly on August 19th, 2022 in Essex, Vermont at the age of 39. Nicknamed "Bright Eyes" by her Papa Al and "Ernie" by her kid sister Kelly, she was a smart, sweet child who made friends easily and loved everyone. As a teen, she was a beautiful social butterfly, and every boy who ever met her fell instantly in love with her. Erin attended Columbus State Community College and graduated with a certification in Massage Therapy. She practiced Massage Therapy and Aesthetics in Pocatello and Idaho Falls, Idaho for a number of years before returning to Vermont and pursuing other goals. Erin was a hard worker, a gifted trainer, and was good at nearly everything she tried. To know Erin was to love Erin. She had the biggest, most beautiful blue eyes, and a wide, warm smile that was made all the more charming by the little dimple in her chin. A true original, she recognized and valued the unique in others. She knew how to make her friends feel accepted and important. To her, they were family. Erin is survived by her children, James Reynolds (18, of Jeffersonville, VT) and Lyric Ricken (12, of Palm Coast, FL); her parents, Barb Bunnelle and Mike Ricken (Pocatello, ID); her sister, Kelly Ricken (Pocatello, ID); and her dearest friends Gary Reynolds (Jeffersonville, VT) and Michael Stein (Essex, VT). We miss you, Erin Annie. Weep not for the memories.
eastidahonews.com
Man who never returned his Idaho Falls rental car arrested in Tennessee
IDAHO FALLS — A 41-year-old Texas man was arrested after he allegedly failed to return a vehicle to a local car rental business after he said he needed it for a family emergency. According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer was...
Authorities release name of local man killed in I-15 wreck in Pocatello
UPDATE FROM BANNOCK COUNTY The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, Pocatello Police, Chubbuck Police and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the one-vehicle collision on northbound I-15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Deceased: Dallin Overmeyer, 25, Pocatello Next of...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure
IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
Golf simulator facility opens in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A new golf simulator facility called Eagle Swing recently opened in the Gate City. Chris Willie, the owner of the facility, explained that it is a 24-hour private golf simulator. “It’s a Trackman 4,” he said. “It’s the best that the market has.” Willie explained that participants can use the facility at 441...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline, Rigby hold onto spots, Firth drops in state poll
Despite its loss to Stansbury, Utah last week, Skyline remained No. 1 in the 4A football state media poll. Other slots held steady as Rigby remained No. 2 behind Rocky Mountain in 5A as both improved to 2-0. Sugar-Salem, also 2-0, stayed No. 2 behind Homedale in 3A and Butte County is No. 3 in 1AD1.
Local 6-generation family farm earns state-wide recognition
Life on the family farm has nearly disappeared across some parts of America. The post Local 6-generation family farm earns state-wide recognition appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Woman allegedly threatens roommate with knife over corn chips
IDAHO FALLS — A 65-year-old Bonneville County woman was arrested after allegedly threatening her roommate with a knife when the roommate dropped chips on the ground and “wasted food.”. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 24 at around...
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service predicting ‘near record heat’ in eastern Idaho this week
IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service in Pocatello is issuing a heat advisory this week as “potentially, record-breaking” heat makes its way to eastern Idaho. The heat wave will begin Tuesday and is expected to last into the weekend. The average daily high will approach 100...
