I have a compulsive behavior. I have learned to control it, mostly. But the other day it got the best of me. I was at Reinhart Park in Idaho Falls watching my granddaughter play in the splash pad. We took her to the playground area and helped her play there for a few minutes, then followed her around as she explored her world. I love watching young children explore their world. It’s a beautiful little park and gets lots of use. Everyone there seemed to be having a great time.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO