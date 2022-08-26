Read full article on original website
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline, Rigby hold onto spots, Firth drops in state poll
Despite its loss to Stansbury, Utah last week, Skyline remained No. 1 in the 4A football state media poll. Other slots held steady as Rigby remained No. 2 behind Rocky Mountain in 5A as both improved to 2-0. Sugar-Salem, also 2-0, stayed No. 2 behind Homedale in 3A and Butte County is No. 3 in 1AD1.
Post Register
Broncos rise, Firth falls in prep football poll
An offensive outburst that carried the Blackfoot Broncos to a 49-32 road victory over Emmett Friday night helped lift the Broncos to the No. 3 spot in the 4A prep football media poll released Tuesday. Meanwhile, a 22-0 loss to top-ranked West Side at home Friday dropped the Firth Cougars...
Post Register
Bonneville County Elections Department closing Thursday to move locations
The Bonneville County Elections Department is changing its location next month. The office will be temporarily closed from Thursday to Monday to facilitate the move to the new location at 497 N. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls, one block south of the Bonneville County Courthouse.
eastidahonews.com
‘I thought I was going to pass out!’ Student wins new vehicle raffled at game
REXBURG — A high school senior walked away in shock and gratitude after she won a new car this weekend. A 2021 Toyota Camry was raffled off Saturday at the Rocky Mountain Rumble, the first home football game of the season at the Bobcat Stadium at Madison High School.
Post Register
Construction work to remove Idaho Falls railroad crossings begins
A section of S. Utah Ave. closed Tuesday for the Idaho Falls Street Division to remove an unused railroad crossing. Work began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and the portion of the street is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, according to a city of Idaho Falls news release. The railroad crossing is located just south of the intersection of S. Utah Avenue and W. Broadway near the Idaho Falls Walmart.
gotodestinations.com
20 Fantastic & Fulfilling Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Nestled amidst the mountains of eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls is a picturesque city with a rich history. Founded in 1864 as Taylor’s Crossing, the city was renamed Idaho Falls in 1891. Today, Idaho Falls is a hub for arts and culture, offering a variety of museums, art galleries, and...
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service predicting ‘near record heat’ in eastern Idaho this week
IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service in Pocatello is issuing a heat advisory this week as “potentially, record-breaking” heat makes its way to eastern Idaho. The heat wave will begin Tuesday and is expected to last into the weekend. The average daily high will approach 100...
eastidahonews.com
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled...
S Utah Avenue road closure begins Tuesday
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes for a couple of days this week as construction crews temporarily close a section of S Utah Avenue to remove an unused railroad crossing. The post S Utah Avenue road closure begins Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
Local man killed in I-15 wreck in Pocatello identified, family launches fundraiser for funeral expenses
POCATELLO — A local man is dead after his car left Interstate 15, overturned and caught fire early Saturday morning in north Pocatello. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. and resulted in Interstate 15 northbound being completely shut down for over three hours, authorities said. Idaho State Police said Dallin Overmeyer, 25, of Pocatello, the car’s lone occupant, died in the crash. ...
Popular singer in Netherlands, former Pocatello resident to perform in Gate City on Tuesday
POCATELLO — Wynnm, a singer from Pocatello who is popular in the Netherlands, will perform in the Gate City on Tuesday. Wynnm was born in Tucson, Arizona, but raised in Pocatello. She explained that she went to school in Pocatello until she was 14 when she went to a boarding school out of the state. “All this time, I was playing music,” she said. “I learned the guitar when I...
Post Register
Districts 91 and 93 work to fix security issues with schools
Idaho Falls area public school officials are working to ensure school safety in a national environment that has seen increased threats. “Honestly, to say that you’re really 100% prepared, I don’t know that that’s true, it would be naïve to say you are, but you do your absolute best,” said Gordon Howard, Bonneville Joint School District 93’s director of Safe Schools and Technology Services.
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
eastidahonews.com
‘Right Here Waiting,’ ‘Hold on to the Nights’ singer Richard Marx to perform in eastern Idaho
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Richard Marx will be performing live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 19. Richard Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with his self-titled debut which went to No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album spawned four Top 5 singles, including “Hold on to the Nights” and “Don’t Mean Nothing,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11
Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
eastidahonews.com
Officials identify man killed in I-15 crash
POCATELLO — Officials have released the name of a Pocatello man who died in a crash on I-15 Saturday. Dallin Overmeyer, 25, was in a Chevrolet Impala traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder, rolled on the interstate into the median and caught on fire, according to Idaho State Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
eastidahonews.com
Pulling up just one weed…
I have a compulsive behavior. I have learned to control it, mostly. But the other day it got the best of me. I was at Reinhart Park in Idaho Falls watching my granddaughter play in the splash pad. We took her to the playground area and helped her play there for a few minutes, then followed her around as she explored her world. I love watching young children explore their world. It’s a beautiful little park and gets lots of use. Everyone there seemed to be having a great time.
Two injured when car and pickup collide in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Two people were hospitalized following a Monday morning wreck near Idaho State University. The 8 a.m. crash involved a pickup truck and car at South Fourth Avenue and East Halliday Street. Two people were injured in the crash and were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said. Their names haven't been released. East Halliday and South Fourth were partially blocked for about an hour because of the crash. Further details about how the crash occurred haven't been released. The wreck remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
