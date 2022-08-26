Read full article on original website
Why Did Genise Shelton Disappear From ‘Married to Medicine’?
Longtime Married to Medicine viewers might remember Genise Shelton, the friend who recurred in the Bravo reality show’s fourth season and guest-starred in the fifth before disappearing from the show. So, what happened to Genise on Married to Medicine?. Article continues below advertisement. If you believe the online gossip,...
'Animal Kingdom' Ends With Some Shocking Deaths (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Animal Kingdom. Even though Animal Kingdom fans knew well before the series finale that the end was near, it didn't make saying goodbye any easier. But in case you haven't watched the final episode yet and just need to know who dies in the Animal Kingdom series finale, we have you covered.
'90 Day: The Single Life' Season 3 Is Full of Familiar Faces — Even if You Don't Like Them All
There are multiple shows in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise that give fans updates on various couples who started out in the original series. But for those who are no longer in their respective relationships, we have 90 Day: The Single Life. And, because Season 7 of 90 Day...
Is Dawn Lyen-Gardner Stepping Away From 'Queen Sugar'? What's Happening to Charley?
Ever since the first season of Queen Sugar premiered in 2016, the show has gotten tons of positive feedback from viewers. Season 7 premieres on Sep. 6, 2022, continuing where things left off at the end of Season 6. The show is about a trio of adult siblings doing their best to live life in Louisiana.
Turner Blindsides His 'Big Brother 24' Alliance With His Nominations (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 24 of Big Brother. When it comes to Big Brother, one of the most nerve-wracking elements of the competition is the obligatory nomination ceremony; each week, the Head of Household has the sole responsibility to nominate two fellow houseguests for eviction. Article...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
'The Family Chantel's' Chantel and Pedro Launched a Business in 2019 — How Will They Split Their Assets?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Family Chantel. On May 27, 2022, Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from Chantel Everett after six years of marriage. As a recent episode of The Family Chantel suggests, the 90 Day Fiancé vets could soon reach one of the darkest pits in their journey toward separation: the part where they split their assets — and considering they have a business together, this could be tricky. Here's what you should know about Chantel' and Pedro's business.
Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh
When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida Dated On and Off Before ‘RHOA’ — Their Relationship Timeline
After working as a high-profile attorney for stars like Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson, Phaedra Parks accepted her peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. From the beginning, many viewers became entranced by the self-proclaimed “Southern Belle’s” wit, humor, and ability to read her co-stars at the drop of a hat.
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
'Below Deck Mediterranean' Stew Kyle Viljoen Is Dating His "Future Husband"
The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean is in full swing, and between Natasha Webb's failed romance with Chef Dave White, to Stew Natalya Scudder and Provisional Bosun Storm Smith's burgeoning relationship, to Courtney Veale and Mzi Dempers' reunion, there's a lot going on in the boatmance department on board the motor yacht, Home.
Apollo Nida Had a Guest Spot on ‘RHOA’ Years After Going to Jail — Why Was He Arrested?
For the last few years, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield has publicly shared her experiences with dating someone behind bars. In case you forgot, Sheree began dating Tyrone Gilliams while he served time in prison for security and wire fraud schemes. However, when the She By Sheree founder returned to RHOA Season 14, she revealed that her union with Tyrone wouldn’t last much longer.
The Series Finale of 'Animal Kingdom' Has Come and Gone — But Is This Really the End?
It’s been four years shy of a decade since the critically acclaimed crime drama Animal Kingdom first premiered on TNT. Since then, fans have grown to know and love the cast of criminal masterminds despite their perceived flaws. But has their story come to an end? Read on for...
What Is 'Below Deck Med' Alum Chef Mathew Shea Up to Now?
The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean may be in full swing with a mostly-new set of cast members, but longtime fans of the hit Below Deck spin-off series haven't forgotten about some of the more memorable past stars. Fans have been able to catch up with deckhand Mzi Dempers...
'House of the Dragon' Fans Have Opinions About Who Plays Rhaenyra After the Time Jump
Fans of Game of Thrones had high expectations for the first official prequel, House of the Dragon. And as of right now, those expectations have been exceeded. But one thing fans aren't so sure about is the planned time jump at some point in the first season and how the show will feel once a few cast members have been replaced to age up characters. Mainly, Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra.
Arden Cho Stars in Netflix's 'Partner Track' but Is It Based on a Book?
The new Netflix drama Partner Track sees Teen Wolf star Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun, a hard-working woman looking to break the glass ceiling in her prestigious law firm while also navigating a turbulent personal life. So far, the show has been praised for its similarities to shows such as The Good Wife and Arden's acting prowess. Is Partner Track based on a book? Here's what you need to know.
An Incestuous Family Tree Reveals How Daenerys Is Related to the Mad King
Although our new favorite show, HBO's House of the Dragon, offers us a closer look into the infamous Targaryen dynasty (alongside more familial drama and dragons than ever before), all we can currently think about is Daenerys Targaryen. The beloved Mother of Dragons is one of the most remarkable characters...
It's Been Two Years Since Molly Was Racing on 'Street Outlaws' — Where Did She Go?
It's been nearly two years since fans of Street Outlaws: Memphis Mallory "Molly" Gulley racing her car she affectionately calls Ugly Duck, and they're still hoping she'll return. Perhaps Molly turned in the Ugly Duck for a swan? Let's check in and see what Molly has been up to since leaving the show. Drivers, start your engines.
'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Fans Want Another Season
Just because the young parents on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant aren't from the original series in the Teen Mom franchise, it doesn't mean fans are any less invested in the show. In fact, some viewers are even more interested in the young moms since their struggles are very real right now and they don't have years of experience in reality TV and the MTV paychecks to match.
