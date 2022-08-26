ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Distractify

Why Did Genise Shelton Disappear From ‘Married to Medicine’?

Longtime Married to Medicine viewers might remember Genise Shelton, the friend who recurred in the Bravo reality show’s fourth season and guest-starred in the fifth before disappearing from the show. So, what happened to Genise on Married to Medicine?. Article continues below advertisement. If you believe the online gossip,...
TV SHOWS
Distractify

'Animal Kingdom' Ends With Some Shocking Deaths (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Animal Kingdom. Even though Animal Kingdom fans knew well before the series finale that the end was near, it didn't make saying goodbye any easier. But in case you haven't watched the final episode yet and just need to know who dies in the Animal Kingdom series finale, we have you covered.
TV SERIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'The Family Chantel's' Chantel and Pedro Launched a Business in 2019 — How Will They Split Their Assets?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Family Chantel. On May 27, 2022, Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from Chantel Everett after six years of marriage. As a recent episode of The Family Chantel suggests, the 90 Day Fiancé vets could soon reach one of the darkest pits in their journey toward separation: the part where they split their assets — and considering they have a business together, this could be tricky. Here's what you should know about Chantel' and Pedro's business.
NORCROSS, GA
Distractify

Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh

When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

Apollo Nida Had a Guest Spot on ‘RHOA’ Years After Going to Jail — Why Was He Arrested?

For the last few years, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield has publicly shared her experiences with dating someone behind bars. In case you forgot, Sheree began dating Tyrone Gilliams while he served time in prison for security and wire fraud schemes. However, when the She By Sheree founder returned to RHOA Season 14, she revealed that her union with Tyrone wouldn’t last much longer.
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

What Is 'Below Deck Med' Alum Chef Mathew Shea Up to Now?

The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean may be in full swing with a mostly-new set of cast members, but longtime fans of the hit Below Deck spin-off series haven't forgotten about some of the more memorable past stars. Fans have been able to catch up with deckhand Mzi Dempers...
TV SERIES
Distractify

'House of the Dragon' Fans Have Opinions About Who Plays Rhaenyra After the Time Jump

Fans of Game of Thrones had high expectations for the first official prequel, House of the Dragon. And as of right now, those expectations have been exceeded. But one thing fans aren't so sure about is the planned time jump at some point in the first season and how the show will feel once a few cast members have been replaced to age up characters. Mainly, Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Arden Cho Stars in Netflix's 'Partner Track' but Is It Based on a Book?

The new Netflix drama Partner Track sees Teen Wolf star Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun, a hard-working woman looking to break the glass ceiling in her prestigious law firm while also navigating a turbulent personal life. So far, the show has been praised for its similarities to shows such as The Good Wife and Arden's acting prowess. Is Partner Track based on a book? Here's what you need to know.
TV SERIES
Distractify

'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Fans Want Another Season

Just because the young parents on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant aren't from the original series in the Teen Mom franchise, it doesn't mean fans are any less invested in the show. In fact, some viewers are even more interested in the young moms since their struggles are very real right now and they don't have years of experience in reality TV and the MTV paychecks to match.
TV SERIES
Los Angeles, CA
