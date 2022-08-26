ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firth, ID

Post Register

Broncos rise, Firth falls in prep football poll

An offensive outburst that carried the Blackfoot Broncos to a 49-32 road victory over Emmett Friday night helped lift the Broncos to the No. 3 spot in the 4A prep football media poll released Tuesday. Meanwhile, a 22-0 loss to top-ranked West Side at home Friday dropped the Firth Cougars...
FIRTH, ID
Local
Idaho Football
Firth, ID
Sports
City
Firth, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Post Register

Construction work to remove Idaho Falls railroad crossings begins

A section of S. Utah Ave. closed Tuesday for the Idaho Falls Street Division to remove an unused railroad crossing. Work began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and the portion of the street is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, according to a city of Idaho Falls news release. The railroad crossing is located just south of the intersection of S. Utah Avenue and W. Broadway near the Idaho Falls Walmart.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September

IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11

Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
POCATELLO, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House

The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
POCATELLO, ID
#Nuke#Pirates#Washout#West Side#American Football
eastidahonews.com

‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground

IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
Post Register

Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit

Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities release name of local man killed in I-15 wreck in Pocatello

UPDATE FROM BANNOCK COUNTY The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, Pocatello Police, Chubbuck Police and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the one-vehicle collision on northbound I-15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Deceased: Dallin Overmeyer, 25, Pocatello Next of...
POCATELLO, ID
Local man killed in I-15 wreck in Pocatello identified, family launches fundraiser for funeral expenses

POCATELLO — A local man is dead after his car left Interstate 15, overturned and caught fire early Saturday morning in north Pocatello. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. and resulted in Interstate 15 northbound being completely shut down for over three hours, authorities said. Idaho State Police said Dallin Overmeyer, 25, of Pocatello, the car’s lone occupant, died in the crash. ...
POCATELLO, ID
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure

IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

What went wrong? Frustrated fans want answers after rock concert debacle

POCATELLO — Fans are fuming over a botched concert in Pocatello last weekend. Thousands showed up at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 19 for the Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. But it ended up a huge disappointment and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man and girl injured when motorcycle and car collide in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — A man and juvenile female were injured Sunday night when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car at one of Chubbuck’s busiest intersections. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. at Yellowstone Avenue and the entrance to Pine Ridge Mall. The man and girl were rushed via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment following the collision. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man paralyzed in officer-involved shooting files lawsuit

POCATELLO — A lawsuit has been filed by a Pocatello man who claims police used excessive force when they shot him five times, paralyzing him from the chest down. Along with shooting then-28-year-old Jake Lee Sheeler, the officers involved misrepresented the facts of the incident to medical care providers at Portneuf Medical Center, the lawsuit alleges. Officers also “fabricate(d) justification” during an investigation, the lawsuit filed on July 22 further claims.

