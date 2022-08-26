Read full article on original website
Post Register
Broncos rise, Firth falls in prep football poll
An offensive outburst that carried the Blackfoot Broncos to a 49-32 road victory over Emmett Friday night helped lift the Broncos to the No. 3 spot in the 4A prep football media poll released Tuesday. Meanwhile, a 22-0 loss to top-ranked West Side at home Friday dropped the Firth Cougars...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline, Rigby hold onto spots, Firth drops in state poll
Despite its loss to Stansbury, Utah last week, Skyline remained No. 1 in the 4A football state media poll. Other slots held steady as Rigby remained No. 2 behind Rocky Mountain in 5A as both improved to 2-0. Sugar-Salem, also 2-0, stayed No. 2 behind Homedale in 3A and Butte County is No. 3 in 1AD1.
New middle school coming to Chubbuck
A groundbreaking ceremony at the new Alpine Academy Charter School will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at 1195 Alpine Avenue in Chubbuck. The post New middle school coming to Chubbuck appeared first on Local News 8.
Police remain at Compass Academy after precautionary lockout
The order for the lockout was made in consultation with the Idaho Falls Police Department after a few students at school received a threat from another student who was not at school today. The post Police remain at Compass Academy after precautionary lockout appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Construction work to remove Idaho Falls railroad crossings begins
A section of S. Utah Ave. closed Tuesday for the Idaho Falls Street Division to remove an unused railroad crossing. Work began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and the portion of the street is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, according to a city of Idaho Falls news release. The railroad crossing is located just south of the intersection of S. Utah Avenue and W. Broadway near the Idaho Falls Walmart.
eastidahonews.com
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11
Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
Post Register
Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit
Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
Authorities release name of local man killed in I-15 wreck in Pocatello
UPDATE FROM BANNOCK COUNTY The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, Pocatello Police, Chubbuck Police and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the one-vehicle collision on northbound I-15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Deceased: Dallin Overmeyer, 25, Pocatello Next of...
Local man killed in I-15 wreck in Pocatello identified, family launches fundraiser for funeral expenses
POCATELLO — A local man is dead after his car left Interstate 15, overturned and caught fire early Saturday morning in north Pocatello. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. and resulted in Interstate 15 northbound being completely shut down for over three hours, authorities said. Idaho State Police said Dallin Overmeyer, 25, of Pocatello, the car’s lone occupant, died in the crash. ...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure
IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
eastidahonews.com
What went wrong? Frustrated fans want answers after rock concert debacle
POCATELLO — Fans are fuming over a botched concert in Pocatello last weekend. Thousands showed up at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 19 for the Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. But it ended up a huge disappointment and...
Man and girl injured when motorcycle and car collide in Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — A man and juvenile female were injured Sunday night when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car at one of Chubbuck’s busiest intersections. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. at Yellowstone Avenue and the entrance to Pine Ridge Mall. The man and girl were rushed via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment following the collision. ...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
One Person Killed, Another Hospitalized Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash in Southern Idaho
AMERICAN FALLS - On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 10:19 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a single vehicle crash eastbound on I86, east of American Falls, ID. According to a release from the ISP, a 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound...
Former Idaho Sheriff pens letter of guilt, recounts events after threatening LDS Church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A former Idaho Sheriff who recently pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group has written a letter of apology and responsibility regarding the incident, according to East Idaho News. The letter, which was filed in court Monday morning, reads, […]
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man paralyzed in officer-involved shooting files lawsuit
POCATELLO — A lawsuit has been filed by a Pocatello man who claims police used excessive force when they shot him five times, paralyzing him from the chest down. Along with shooting then-28-year-old Jake Lee Sheeler, the officers involved misrepresented the facts of the incident to medical care providers at Portneuf Medical Center, the lawsuit alleges. Officers also “fabricate(d) justification” during an investigation, the lawsuit filed on July 22 further claims.
