Dedication of the Judith C. and Eric Mower Faculty Commons

On Thursday, Sept. 8, Syracuse University Libraries will celebrate the dedication of the Judith C. ’66, G’73, G’80, Ph.D.’84 and Eric ’66, G’68 Mower Faculty Commons in Room 548 of Bird Library. The Mower Faculty Commons is a centrally located, welcoming meeting space designed for all University faculty, including adjunct and emeriti, that encourages cross-disciplinary collaboration. All faculty are invited to attend the dedication and open house.
Professor Julia White Awarded $1.14M Grant for Recruitment of Special Education Teachers, Counselors

Julia M. White, associate professor in the School of Education’s (SOE) Department of Teaching and Leadership and director of the atrocity studies and the practices of social justice minor, has been awarded a $1.14 million U.S. Department of Education grant, with the primary aim of recruiting, preparing and retaining fully certified, diverse special education teachers and school counselors to work with students with disabilities with high-intensity needs.
Ted Lachowicz ’72 Sparks Giving Back to Create Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans Reunion

Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for VeteransNational Veterans Resource Center at the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello BuildingveteransWhitman School of Management. Ted Lachowicz ’72 is a Whitman School alumnus specializing in real estate and venture capital. He is the founder and president of the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans (EBV) Foundation, an organization that works with graduates from the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF)’s nine EBV Consortium schools to help them start and build their businesses. Now, after 15 years of helping small business grow, the IVMF recently hosted its first EBV reunion at the new National Veterans Resource Center (NVRC). The reunion brought back Syracuse University, Cornell and Purdue program alums, who make up a portion of the 2,300 veterans to date who have started a business (of which 92% are still in business today) through EBV programming.
Health, Wellness and Launching Headspace

In the pursuit of enhancing the student experience through supporting student-focused health and wellness, the Barnes Center at The Arch has launched Headspace. “I believe a big part of college is not only challenging yourself academically but also learning to take care of yourself,” says Yvonne Chen-Yih Kuo ’24, Barnes Center at The Arch peer educator. “Headspace allows students to step back and take time for themselves, to sleep better, while also find opportunities to learn different ways of mindfulness and self care.”
Sessions on Remitted Tuition, Dependent Tuition Benefits to Be Held in September

Information sessions on Syracuse University’s remitted tuition and dependent tuition benefits will be held in September. Remitted Tuition Benefit—For Eligible Employees/Retirees and Spouses/Same Sex Domestic Partners. The remitted tuition benefit information session will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, from noon to 1 p.m. via videoconference. Register here. A...
Libraries Acquire Springer and Palgrave eBook Package

Syracuse University Libraries recently acquired access to many new online resources, including a package of more than 134,000 Springer and Palgrave ebooks, as well as the campus’ first library database of virtual reality content, Mindscape Commons. The Springer and Palgrave ebook collection, spanning imprint years 1980-2017, is a substantial...
John Goodman Named Center Director of Syracuse University Strasbourg

The retirement of Raymond Bach, center director of Syracuse University Strasbourg, has paved the way for new leadership in France. As this new chapter unfolds, Syracuse Abroad is excited to announce John J. Goodman as director of the Strasbourg center. Goodman joins the center with an extensive background in law,...
Labor Day Weekend Fair Fun: Free Shuttles Sept. 3-5

Please note, admission into the fair is $3 per person and etix.com tickets must be purchased in advance. Hosted by New Student and Family Programs (NSFP), shuttles to and from the New York State Fair are free for students with a valid Syracuse University I.D. Shuttles will travel a continuous loop between College Place and the New York State Fair Pink Lot during the following dates and times. Accessible transportation is available.
