Read full article on original website
Related
syr.edu
State’s Tuition Assistance Program Expands Part-Time Opportunities at Syracuse University
Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the expansion of New York State’s Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which now provides assistance to part-time undergraduate students. Starting this fall, the $150 million expansion of TAP will support part-time students enrolled in six or more credits per semester, according to the announcement....
syr.edu
Dedication of the Judith C. and Eric Mower Faculty Commons
On Thursday, Sept. 8, Syracuse University Libraries will celebrate the dedication of the Judith C. ’66, G’73, G’80, Ph.D.’84 and Eric ’66, G’68 Mower Faculty Commons in Room 548 of Bird Library. The Mower Faculty Commons is a centrally located, welcoming meeting space designed for all University faculty, including adjunct and emeriti, that encourages cross-disciplinary collaboration. All faculty are invited to attend the dedication and open house.
syr.edu
VPA Dean Michael Tick to Serve as International Council of Fine Arts Deans Leadership Development Mentor
Dean Michael S. Tick of the College of Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) has been selected to serve as a mentor for the 2022 Leadership Development Team of the International Council of Fine Arts Deans (ICFAD) beginning in September. Mentors participate in a 13-week series of online sessions that focus...
syr.edu
Professor Julia White Awarded $1.14M Grant for Recruitment of Special Education Teachers, Counselors
Julia M. White, associate professor in the School of Education’s (SOE) Department of Teaching and Leadership and director of the atrocity studies and the practices of social justice minor, has been awarded a $1.14 million U.S. Department of Education grant, with the primary aim of recruiting, preparing and retaining fully certified, diverse special education teachers and school counselors to work with students with disabilities with high-intensity needs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
syr.edu
Ted Lachowicz ’72 Sparks Giving Back to Create Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans Reunion
Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for VeteransNational Veterans Resource Center at the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello BuildingveteransWhitman School of Management. Ted Lachowicz ’72 is a Whitman School alumnus specializing in real estate and venture capital. He is the founder and president of the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans (EBV) Foundation, an organization that works with graduates from the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF)’s nine EBV Consortium schools to help them start and build their businesses. Now, after 15 years of helping small business grow, the IVMF recently hosted its first EBV reunion at the new National Veterans Resource Center (NVRC). The reunion brought back Syracuse University, Cornell and Purdue program alums, who make up a portion of the 2,300 veterans to date who have started a business (of which 92% are still in business today) through EBV programming.
syr.edu
How a Didgeridoo Sound Therapist Returned to Syracuse University 25 Years Later
World maps, used books and didgeridoos line the walls of an office while sounds of a keyboard clacking taper off in the corner. Illuminated by his computer screen, College of Professional Studies student Joseph Carringer reviews his assignments for a liberal studies course. It’s been more than 25 years since...
syr.edu
Two Pieces of Advice Chancellor Syverud Shared with New Students at Convocation (With Video)
Before new students recited the charge to officially become part of the Orange family and swayed to the alma mater, Chancellor Kent Syverud offered two bits of advice to the incoming class during New Student Convocation. The first: Come as you are. “If you have not figured it out yet,...
syr.edu
Health, Wellness and Launching Headspace
In the pursuit of enhancing the student experience through supporting student-focused health and wellness, the Barnes Center at The Arch has launched Headspace. “I believe a big part of college is not only challenging yourself academically but also learning to take care of yourself,” says Yvonne Chen-Yih Kuo ’24, Barnes Center at The Arch peer educator. “Headspace allows students to step back and take time for themselves, to sleep better, while also find opportunities to learn different ways of mindfulness and self care.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
syr.edu
Sessions on Remitted Tuition, Dependent Tuition Benefits to Be Held in September
Information sessions on Syracuse University’s remitted tuition and dependent tuition benefits will be held in September. Remitted Tuition Benefit—For Eligible Employees/Retirees and Spouses/Same Sex Domestic Partners. The remitted tuition benefit information session will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, from noon to 1 p.m. via videoconference. Register here. A...
syr.edu
Libraries Acquire Springer and Palgrave eBook Package
Syracuse University Libraries recently acquired access to many new online resources, including a package of more than 134,000 Springer and Palgrave ebooks, as well as the campus’ first library database of virtual reality content, Mindscape Commons. The Springer and Palgrave ebook collection, spanning imprint years 1980-2017, is a substantial...
syr.edu
John Goodman Named Center Director of Syracuse University Strasbourg
The retirement of Raymond Bach, center director of Syracuse University Strasbourg, has paved the way for new leadership in France. As this new chapter unfolds, Syracuse Abroad is excited to announce John J. Goodman as director of the Strasbourg center. Goodman joins the center with an extensive background in law,...
syr.edu
Get to Know New Women’s Volleyball Coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam on the ‘’Cuse Conversations’ Podcast
The Syracuse University women’s volleyball team made its 2022 debut over the weekend at the Charlotte Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina, and for the first time in more than a decade, the Orange have a new head coach: Bakeer Ganesharatnam, the seventh women’s volleyball coach in school history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
syr.edu
Labor Day Weekend Fair Fun: Free Shuttles Sept. 3-5
Please note, admission into the fair is $3 per person and etix.com tickets must be purchased in advance. Hosted by New Student and Family Programs (NSFP), shuttles to and from the New York State Fair are free for students with a valid Syracuse University I.D. Shuttles will travel a continuous loop between College Place and the New York State Fair Pink Lot during the following dates and times. Accessible transportation is available.
Comments / 0