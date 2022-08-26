ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra announced special lineup for 2022/23

By Cheyenne Sibley
 5 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Live performances are back as the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra announced its return for another season.

HSO announced concerts start in October 2022 and end in May 2023. “From Elvis to the Muppets, Dvorak to Michael Thomas Foumai, Kimie Miner to the Honolulu Jazz Quartet, your symphony has something for everyone, and we’ve only just begun,” said Dave Moss, HSO president and CEO.

The symphony also made another announcement along with releasing their season schedule. Moss said, “earlier this month ratified a four-year labor agreement with our 84 musicians securing the symphony’s programming and performances through 2026.”

The mayor, along with other officials said they are excited to attend some of the concerts.

It brings people together. It unites people. Something we need so much nowadays, and it inspires. We have such a wonderful symphony.”

Ginny Tiu, Hawaii Symphony Orchestra board of directors

The professor of music and director of bands at the University of Hawaii at Manoa spoke about what this means for UH students. “Our students greatly benefit from having a healthy vibrant professional symphony here in Hawaii… it’s wonderful to have our students learning from these active engaged professional musicians,” said Dr. Jeffrey Boeckman.

