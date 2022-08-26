SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Abrianna Marshall, Marathon

Q: How long have you been playing your sports?

A: Basketball I’ve been playing since I was 8, in parks and rec, and track I started in fifth grade, when we had a little team, then from seventh grade until this year.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I played softball, volleyball and soccer.

Q: What was it about basketball that drew your attention?

A: For me, I’d watch them on TV dribbling the ball and I wanted to do it too. Growing up, my parents really love the sport, so I’d hear them screaming and cheering on their favorite team. I just wanted to play it too.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: About five days a week I train and I also play travel. Track is to stay in shape for basketball.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: My training in-season is focused on the team and me helping the team, then offseason, is about growing myself and getting my skills better so I can help my team in-season.

Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?

A: Not, really, in-season, offseason, during the summer, I play basketball.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: Academics, definitely.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Not really, academics are way above sports because if sports don’t go the direction I want them to, I always have my education to back me up and I can do what I want.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m good at fishing and I feel my personality is gifted to me.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Determination and focus. If I want to be good at something I know how to keep practicing for it and if I want it how to go and get that.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Athletically, I plan to get better and, academically, I just plan to keep doing what I’m doing. I feel I’m doing well now, so if I can keep that up, I can.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To live the life I want somewhere comfortable.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Definitely when I dropped 35 points against Key West and we beat them on Senior Night.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Definitely my coaches Dre (Garvey) and Jamie, and my travel coach Cody McKeean, have all helped me in a lot of ways with my basketball skills and mentally and I thank them for that.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?

A: If you are trying a sport, try your hardest. Don’t just do it to do it, because you still have a team you are working for.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: I can’t recall just one thing.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: I know I’ve worked my hardest to be the best I can be, so I feel I will be satisfied when I walk off the court for the last time.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: France, because the scenery I see online looks beautiful and I want to see it in person.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Fishing, I like fishing.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Balancing academics and sports at the same time when you have a lot to do. I manage to do both and I’m happy with what I have.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Probably get more sleep.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: To play basketball and focus on my studies in marketing or animal science.

Q: So if you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yeah.

Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Definitely, I need to read things and then react instead of reacting right away. I need to focus on my surroundings more.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s a nice place for sunset, fishing and food.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Key lime pie from Sweet Savannah’s.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Probably move out of the Keys to a different state into a city where I’m either furthering my career in basketball or focusing on marketing.