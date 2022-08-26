Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
New Habitat for Humanity program demolishes trailer to build house
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity got their hands dirty Monday morning as they started a new build for a Bryan family. This is the first time that Habitat for Humanity demolished a trailer on an applicants property with plans to construct a house. Andy York, Habitat...
Hullabaloo Blues Fest coming to Bryan Sept. 2-4
BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan is set to host their second annual Hullabaloo Blues Fest starting Friday, Sept. 2 and running through Sept. 4. Amanda Kile, the Tourism Event Coordinator for Destination Bryan, said that the event started last year in 2021 and was planned on a tight timeline.
KBTX.com
Black Business Month: Mother-daughter entrepreneurs to celebrate 1 year anniversary
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - What started as a way to simply spend time together became Inceptions Kandle Co. on Sept. 13, 2020. It’s a mother-daughter duo company that’s geared towards all things home and fashion. Mother Terrie Phoenix and daughter Diamond Brazile handmake soy candles, wax melts, room sprays, air fresheners, jewelry, paperweights, coasters, glass plates, cutting boards and 3D portraits.
KBTX.com
Brazos & area counties lift Burn Bans as rain returns
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an exceptionally hot and dry summer, late August rainfall has helped to ease wildfire concerns across the Brazos Valley. As of Tuesday morning, Brazos County commissioners agreed to lift the existing burn ban in the county. Over the past week, half of the 16 counties in the area have elected to do the same.
Community honors victims of escaped Texas killer
Collins' No. 5 jersey was presented to his parents, with attendees and players also wearing 'Collins Strong' bracelets.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
Bryan woman voices concerns over Texas trigger law banning abortions
BRYAN, Texas — It is now a felony to preform an abortion in the state of Texas after the recent trigger law went into effect on Thursday. On Fri, Aug. 26, KAGS took to the Bryan streets to discuss how women felt after the recent law went into effect.
Navasota to host final Summer 2022 concert Fri Aug 26
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is set to host their final concert in their “Sounds of Summer” concert series on Fri, Aug 26 at 6:30 p.m. The concert will feature Houston-based Tejano group Ser Fiel. There will also be a range of activities for families in attendance including cornhole, water slides, and food vendors.
Bryan man protests ordinance for temporary utility relief
BRYAN, Texas — After protests from Bryan residents over high utility bills, Bryan City Council passed an ordinance on the night of Tuesday, Aug, 23 for some temporary relief. The ordinance temporarily suspends reconnection deposits until Oct. 31 due to increased costs during the extreme heatwave the state saw...
Aggieland Humane Society announce 'Clear the Shelter' event
BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is holding a 'Clear the Shelter' event on Fri, Aug 26 and Sat, Aug 27. The event will allow potential pet owners to adopt a pet from the shelter without an adoption fee. Throughout August, the shelter has been hosting Feline Fridays,...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE LOOKNG FOR SUSPECTS IN RESTAURANT BURGLARY
The Navasota Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for two suspects that broke into a local barbecue restaurant. The burglary occurred at Best Things Smoking located at 1221 La Salle Street in Navasota. The owner, Mark McGinty, told police that sometime after 4am Sunday morning...
Navasota Examiner
Female dress-code violations addressed
Staff at The Examiner received reports from Navasota High School parents that a special assembly was held, for female students only, to address dress-code violations. Examiner staff reached out to administration at the high school to learn more about the special assembly. A complete recap to that conversation will be published in the Aug. 31 edition of The Examiner.
Fire causes local meat market to start over
BRYAN, Texas — After a fire broke out at a local meat market damaging the store's interior, an owner has come up with a way to salvage the business. On Tuesday, Texas Meat Market caught fire after a smoker ignited in the back of the building. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
KWTX
HSFB Games rescheduled due to shortage of officials
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few high school football games have been rescheduled due to a shortage of officials. Mart vs. Marlin has been bumped up to Thursday at 8pm in Mart. Axtell vs. Bartlett has also been moved to Thursday. It will be played at 7pm in Bartlett. Moody...
kwhi.com
KILLEEN MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Killeen man was arrested early Saturday after parking his car in a city park after hours. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 2:00, Officer Caskey checked out with a vehicle in Jackson Street Park for Violation of Park Hours. Upon approach to the vehicle Officer Caskey observed smoking emitting from inside the vehicle and smelled the distinct odor of burnt marijuana. He conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a Vape Pen containing THC Oil, Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Tobacco Products. Adonte Drew Crayton, 19 of Killeen was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Tobacco by a Minor. Crayton was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy Gets Assistance With Breaking Up Multiple Fights At College Station High School
What began last Friday as a fight between two College Station High School (CSHS) students turned into multiple fights that took more than six law enforcement officers to break up. The Brazos County sheriff’s office, which provides school resource deputies for College Station ISD (CSISD), reports more than 15 students...
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Darlin'
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Darlin', a two-year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking for her forever home. Darlin' is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and has a smile that will brighten up any home!. If you'd like to adopt Darlin', an adoption application can be found...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Two Bell County Men On Multiple Charges
15 College Station police officers and a K-9 officer were involved Saturday night in tracking down the driver and passenger who were in a pickup that was stolen from Killeen. The 19 year old driver from Temple and a 21 year old passenger from Killeen are being held on a combined 17 charges.
mocomotive.com
HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY
4am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/homicide-in-new-caney-2/
