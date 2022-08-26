ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

New Habitat for Humanity program demolishes trailer to build house

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity got their hands dirty Monday morning as they started a new build for a Bryan family. This is the first time that Habitat for Humanity demolished a trailer on an applicants property with plans to construct a house. Andy York, Habitat...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Hullabaloo Blues Fest coming to Bryan Sept. 2-4

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan is set to host their second annual Hullabaloo Blues Fest starting Friday, Sept. 2 and running through Sept. 4. Amanda Kile, the Tourism Event Coordinator for Destination Bryan, said that the event started last year in 2021 and was planned on a tight timeline.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Black Business Month: Mother-daughter entrepreneurs to celebrate 1 year anniversary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - What started as a way to simply spend time together became Inceptions Kandle Co. on Sept. 13, 2020. It’s a mother-daughter duo company that’s geared towards all things home and fashion. Mother Terrie Phoenix and daughter Diamond Brazile handmake soy candles, wax melts, room sprays, air fresheners, jewelry, paperweights, coasters, glass plates, cutting boards and 3D portraits.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos & area counties lift Burn Bans as rain returns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an exceptionally hot and dry summer, late August rainfall has helped to ease wildfire concerns across the Brazos Valley. As of Tuesday morning, Brazos County commissioners agreed to lift the existing burn ban in the county. Over the past week, half of the 16 counties in the area have elected to do the same.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE

Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
KAGS

Navasota to host final Summer 2022 concert Fri Aug 26

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is set to host their final concert in their “Sounds of Summer” concert series on Fri, Aug 26 at 6:30 p.m. The concert will feature Houston-based Tejano group Ser Fiel. There will also be a range of activities for families in attendance including cornhole, water slides, and food vendors.
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

Bryan man protests ordinance for temporary utility relief

BRYAN, Texas — After protests from Bryan residents over high utility bills, Bryan City Council passed an ordinance on the night of Tuesday, Aug, 23 for some temporary relief. The ordinance temporarily suspends reconnection deposits until Oct. 31 due to increased costs during the extreme heatwave the state saw...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Aggieland Humane Society announce 'Clear the Shelter' event

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is holding a 'Clear the Shelter' event on Fri, Aug 26 and Sat, Aug 27. The event will allow potential pet owners to adopt a pet from the shelter without an adoption fee. Throughout August, the shelter has been hosting Feline Fridays,...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA POLICE LOOKNG FOR SUSPECTS IN RESTAURANT BURGLARY

The Navasota Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for two suspects that broke into a local barbecue restaurant. The burglary occurred at Best Things Smoking located at 1221 La Salle Street in Navasota. The owner, Mark McGinty, told police that sometime after 4am Sunday morning...
NAVASOTA, TX
Navasota Examiner

Female dress-code violations addressed

Staff at The Examiner received reports from Navasota High School parents that a special assembly was held, for female students only, to address dress-code violations. Examiner staff reached out to administration at the high school to learn more about the special assembly. A complete recap to that conversation will be published in the Aug. 31 edition of The Examiner.
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

Fire causes local meat market to start over

BRYAN, Texas — After a fire broke out at a local meat market damaging the store's interior, an owner has come up with a way to salvage the business. On Tuesday, Texas Meat Market caught fire after a smoker ignited in the back of the building. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

HSFB Games rescheduled due to shortage of officials

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few high school football games have been rescheduled due to a shortage of officials. Mart vs. Marlin has been bumped up to Thursday at 8pm in Mart. Axtell vs. Bartlett has also been moved to Thursday. It will be played at 7pm in Bartlett. Moody...
MART, TX
kwhi.com

KILLEEN MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING

A Killeen man was arrested early Saturday after parking his car in a city park after hours. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 2:00, Officer Caskey checked out with a vehicle in Jackson Street Park for Violation of Park Hours. Upon approach to the vehicle Officer Caskey observed smoking emitting from inside the vehicle and smelled the distinct odor of burnt marijuana. He conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a Vape Pen containing THC Oil, Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Tobacco Products. Adonte Drew Crayton, 19 of Killeen was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Tobacco by a Minor. Crayton was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
KILLEEN, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Darlin'

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Darlin', a two-year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking for her forever home. Darlin' is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and has a smile that will brighten up any home!. If you'd like to adopt Darlin', an adoption application can be found...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY

4am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/homicide-in-new-caney-2/
NEW CANEY, TX
KAGS

KAGS

